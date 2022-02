Beancore's award winning baked bean and sealant blend allows for you to push the limits on your bike. Go bigger, corner harder and ride faster with enhanced suspension performance, sidewall stability and a smoother ride. Giv'r the beans with total with total confidence.We're gonna spill beans on tire technology.Riders:Talus TurkAlex MartinMarco ThodyCalvin SchoneckDisclaimer: Not a real product, please don't put beans in your tires.