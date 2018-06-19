Video: Ripping Calibre's Brand-New Triple B

PRESS RELEASE: Calibre Bikes
After immediately selling out of our limited edition Beastnut bikes in 2017, there was high demand for a permanent, higher specced Bossnut model. We quickly got to work on designing a bike to take Calibre a step forwards in the mountain bike world and after months of thorough testing in some of the most demanding bike parks and challenging races across the UK, we're proud to introduce the £1399 Calibre Triple B.
The extra cash gets you a bolt-through back end for increased stiffness, a longer travel, higher specced RockShox fork which slackens out the head angle to give you a more gravity focused ride, a dropper post - often Bossnut owner's first upgrade and a pair of SRAM guide brakes. These upgrades make the Triple B the go-to full suspension bike in this price range.
Available now from GO Outdoors
with international shipping.
Geometry and spec list:
We took the Triple B to Wales to show off its capability both in the big mountains and on technical bike park trails with Cadair Idris and Revolution Bike Park providing the goods.
Keep up to date with all things Calibre via Facebook and on Instagram.
Video: Escapade7
Photos: Sam Taylor
2 Comments
Post a Comment