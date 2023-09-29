New Mountain Bike Apparel Brand Curious Creatures Wants to Bring a Fresh Approach

Press Release:
Curious CreaturesIntroducing Curious Creatures: A Fresh Approach to Mountain Bike Apparel that Celebrates Individuality and AdventureBozeman, Montana
- Curious Creatures, a new, technical mountain bike apparel brand dedicated to empowering outdoor enthusiasts to embrace their true selves while exploring the world on two wheels is thrilled to announce their US launch.
Behind Curious Creatures is founder and designer Natasha Woodworth
, a true Creature herself who brings a unique blend of creativity and technical expertise to the brand. Woodworth's journey began with a competitive ski racing career in Europe and for the US Ski Team. After finding her calling in design and fashion, Woodworth worked on New York Fashion Week runway shows and designed costumes for pop icon Lady Gaga and alongside Marc Jacobs. However, a deep-seated love for the outdoors and a desire to create functional, stylish apparel led Woodworth to move to Ventura, California and transition her focus to outdoor apparel and Advanced Concept design at Patagonia. After a decade on the coast, Woodworth settled down in Bozeman, Montana to be closer to the mountains and launch Curious Creatures.
|With Curious Creatures, we're not just launching a brand; we're launching a community that celebrates authenticity, adventure and the joy of exploration. Our goal is to empower riders to embrace who they are and experience the world in their own unique ways—Natasha Woodworth, founder and owner of Curious Creatures
Woodworth’s fifteen years of design experience further honed her creative philosophy, emphasizing sustainability, quality, and product testing rooted in personal experiences. Now, as the founder of Curious Creatures, Woodworth brings her passion for adventure and design to the forefront, infusing each piece with a sense of humor, expression, and fun. "Design is more than aesthetics; it's about creating products that seamlessly merge performance and self-expression. At Curious Creatures, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of mountain bike apparel, ensuring riders feel comfortable, confident, and connected to nature." The first collection is focused on the needs of women with designs and styles crafted with women in mind first. There are also cross-over pieces that cater to men and as the line expands so will the options for all genders.
Curious Creatures reimagines mountain bike apparel by offering clothes that feel and look like clothes, not costumes, allowing riders to perform their best while staying connected to their own style and the natural world around them.
|At Curious Creatures, we are not just another apparel brand; we are a community of like-minded individuals who believe in the power of exploration, self-expression, and respect for the environment. Our mission is to inspire riders to break free from the confines of traditional, overbuilt mountain bike gear and reconnect with the essence of nature and adventure. We encourage our fellow riders to celebrate their quirks and embrace the magic of the unknown.—Natasha Woodworth, founder and owner of Curious Creatures
The Curious Creatures logo tells the story of the brand's essence - an amalgamation of curiosity, exploration, and a touch of whimsy. Inspired by a transformative bikepacking trip, the logo incorporates elements that symbolize the brand's spirit - the letter "C," to represent the name, playful seeing googly eyes for creatures of the outdoors, the indelible imprint of bike tires, and a subtle nod to the natural world. “The brand’s credence in conscientious design, sustainability and craftsmanship are at the heart of everything we create from the logo and design to the fabric, fit and innovation,” says Woodworth.
As a design-led company, Curious Creatures works with manufacturers that support innovation in renewable energy and positive treatment of workers. The company has partnered with a local Montana repair shop to ensure there is the ability to repair goods and keep them in use for as long as possible. To learn more about responsibility and ethics, visit https://wearecuriouscreatures.com/pages/responsibility
Curious Creatures is a mountain bike apparel brand born out of Bozeman, Montana, and is founded on the principles of empowerment, exploration, and self-expression. Firmly committed to elevating industry benchmarks, the brand resonates through its emphasis on quality, sustainability, and unadulterated individual expression. For more information, visit wearecuriouscreatures.com.
Please stop saying things like "empowering outdoor enthusiasts to embrace their true selves while exploring the world on two wheels"
You're making riding gear. Its not that serious. Spare us your corpobable and talk like a normal person. Maybe something like "We love making gear that lets riders express themselves, so we started Curious Creatures"
IDK maybe im just too crusty but the VC startup jargon really turns me off and gives things an inauthentic feel.
But what has become predictable and stale is companies branding their product and ethos as some sort of transcendental experience that goes far beyond the product itself, as if their “it” is finally the “it” that the world has been sorely yearning for in order for life to feel full for once.
FWIW this isn’t a dig at this company in particular — I see it everywhere, it’s nothing new. I wish anyone starting a company success, it’s no easy task to start from scratch especially if you have a set of defined principles and business practices where you aim to be uncompromising.
IFKYK
I'd have more time if they just said"
Here you go bike shorts, tough, good value no bs
Or maybe exactly whay Endura do?