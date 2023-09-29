New Mountain Bike Apparel Brand Curious Creatures Wants to Bring a Fresh Approach

At Curious Creatures, we are not just another apparel brand; we are a community of like-minded individuals who believe in the power of exploration, self-expression, and respect for the environment. Our mission is to inspire riders to break free from the confines of traditional, overbuilt mountain bike gear and reconnect with the essence of nature and adventure. We encourage our fellow riders to celebrate their quirks and embrace the magic of the unknown. — Natasha Woodworth, founder and owner of Curious Creatures