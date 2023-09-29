New Mountain Bike Apparel Brand Curious Creatures Wants to Bring a Fresh Approach

Sep 29, 2023
by Liz Rov  


Press Release: Curious Creatures

Introducing Curious Creatures: A Fresh Approach to Mountain Bike Apparel that Celebrates Individuality and Adventure

Bozeman, Montana - Curious Creatures, a new, technical mountain bike apparel brand dedicated to empowering outdoor enthusiasts to embrace their true selves while exploring the world on two wheels is thrilled to announce their US launch.

Behind Curious Creatures is founder and designer Natasha Woodworth, a true Creature herself who brings a unique blend of creativity and technical expertise to the brand. Woodworth's journey began with a competitive ski racing career in Europe and for the US Ski Team. After finding her calling in design and fashion, Woodworth worked on New York Fashion Week runway shows and designed costumes for pop icon Lady Gaga and alongside Marc Jacobs. However, a deep-seated love for the outdoors and a desire to create functional, stylish apparel led Woodworth to move to Ventura, California and transition her focus to outdoor apparel and Advanced Concept design at Patagonia. After a decade on the coast, Woodworth settled down in Bozeman, Montana to be closer to the mountains and launch Curious Creatures.

bigquotesWith Curious Creatures, we're not just launching a brand; we're launching a community that celebrates authenticity, adventure and the joy of exploration. Our goal is to empower riders to embrace who they are and experience the world in their own unique waysNatasha Woodworth, founder and owner of Curious Creatures

photo
photo

Woodworth’s fifteen years of design experience further honed her creative philosophy, emphasizing sustainability, quality, and product testing rooted in personal experiences. Now, as the founder of Curious Creatures, Woodworth brings her passion for adventure and design to the forefront, infusing each piece with a sense of humor, expression, and fun. "Design is more than aesthetics; it's about creating products that seamlessly merge performance and self-expression. At Curious Creatures, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of mountain bike apparel, ensuring riders feel comfortable, confident, and connected to nature." The first collection is focused on the needs of women with designs and styles crafted with women in mind first. There are also cross-over pieces that cater to men and as the line expands so will the options for all genders.

Curious Creatures reimagines mountain bike apparel by offering clothes that feel and look like clothes, not costumes, allowing riders to perform their best while staying connected to their own style and the natural world around them.

bigquotesAt Curious Creatures, we are not just another apparel brand; we are a community of like-minded individuals who believe in the power of exploration, self-expression, and respect for the environment. Our mission is to inspire riders to break free from the confines of traditional, overbuilt mountain bike gear and reconnect with the essence of nature and adventure. We encourage our fellow riders to celebrate their quirks and embrace the magic of the unknown.Natasha Woodworth, founder and owner of Curious Creatures

photo

The Curious Creatures logo tells the story of the brand's essence - an amalgamation of curiosity, exploration, and a touch of whimsy. Inspired by a transformative bikepacking trip, the logo incorporates elements that symbolize the brand's spirit - the letter "C," to represent the name, playful seeing googly eyes for creatures of the outdoors, the indelible imprint of bike tires, and a subtle nod to the natural world. “The brand’s credence in conscientious design, sustainability and craftsmanship are at the heart of everything we create from the logo and design to the fabric, fit and innovation,” says Woodworth.

As a design-led company, Curious Creatures works with manufacturers that support innovation in renewable energy and positive treatment of workers. The company has partnered with a local Montana repair shop to ensure there is the ability to repair goods and keep them in use for as long as possible. To learn more about responsibility and ethics, visit https://wearecuriouscreatures.com/pages/responsibility.

To view the lookbook, click here.

For more information about Curious Creatures, visit their website.

About Curious Creatures

Curious Creatures is a mountain bike apparel brand born out of Bozeman, Montana, and is founded on the principles of empowerment, exploration, and self-expression. Firmly committed to elevating industry benchmarks, the brand resonates through its emphasis on quality, sustainability, and unadulterated individual expression. For more information, visit wearecuriouscreatures.com.

Check out their Instagram.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Curious Creatures


Author Info:
lizrov avatar

Member since Sep 29, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
53959 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
52955 views
Red Bull Releases Statement on a Women's Category at Rampage
45019 views
Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage
34790 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
34072 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
32272 views
Photo Story: Off Season with Emmy Lan
27999 views
Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023
27553 views

48 Comments
  • 29 0
 I think I'll hold off buying shorts from them until they get even shorter.
  • 17 0
 It's gotta hug the nuts while I avoid the ruts!
  • 2 9
flag Explodo (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Those aren't that short. Do you want shorter or are you saying they're too short?
  • 11 0
 @Explodo: woosh.
  • 2 0
 hugging nuts and railing ruts!!
  • 23 0
 Dear Marketing/Sales/Branding people,

Please stop saying things like "empowering outdoor enthusiasts to embrace their true selves while exploring the world on two wheels"

You're making riding gear. Its not that serious. Spare us your corpobable and talk like a normal person. Maybe something like "We love making gear that lets riders express themselves, so we started Curious Creatures"

IDK maybe im just too crusty but the VC startup jargon really turns me off and gives things an inauthentic feel.
  • 7 0
 No youre not alone. Its cringe as hell and stupid. Especially when they offer literally nothing different than a mass produce piece of clothing. Except you know, less material covering my legs for the same price. I guess thats exploring on two wheels… like what?
  • 21 1
 I’m not a Curious Creature when it comes to learning more about yet another MTB clothing brand.
  • 18 0
 Wow, that marketing is lost on me.
  • 12 0
 I’ll be the first person to love me some creative, silly, unique and unorthodox branding. I think it’s both awesome and necessary.
But what has become predictable and stale is companies branding their product and ethos as some sort of transcendental experience that goes far beyond the product itself, as if their “it” is finally the “it” that the world has been sorely yearning for in order for life to feel full for once.
FWIW this isn’t a dig at this company in particular — I see it everywhere, it’s nothing new. I wish anyone starting a company success, it’s no easy task to start from scratch especially if you have a set of defined principles and business practices where you aim to be uncompromising.
  • 2 0
 @rbsnyder333: Yup. "...we are not just another apparel brand; we are a community of like-minded individuals who believe..." said absolutely no one before this. Having worked in this kind of a hypey, start-uppy company that believes what they're doing is somehow so never-been-seen-before unique and "our viewpoint is totally different" has really killed the little interest I used to have in this type of marketing speech. That said, they actually do have some women's shorts that have the features I've been looking for, although not at all the colours I'd buy for myself. Not to mention I'm not really into 100% cotton shirts for sports stuff, no matter how much like normal clothes they look.
  • 14 0
 Screw this I wanna look like an early 2000s motocross racer while I’m out on a casual trail ride, it’s part of the fun.
  • 2 0
 I want one of those Answer jerseys with a giant A logo on the front!
  • 1 0
 Go to a Royal Distributing and you can buy so much moto clothes for like 90% off. I use to buy all my gloves there in the clearance bin for a few bucks instead of $40-$60 for MTB specific stuff.
  • 12 0
 Not seeing the ghillie suit, must be out of stock.
  • 4 0
 They can be tough to find, it’s true.
  • 1 0
 You don't see the ghillie suit, it sees you.
  • 10 0
 really need the empowerment from those shorts !!
  • 9 0
 $85 for a cotton t shirt? Pass. A shame though, I will miss out on all that empowerment.
  • 9 0
 I give them 6 months
  • 8 1
 Making fancy silly clothes for the influencer crowd. Making BozeAngeles a more expensive, congested place to live. Yay
  • 7 1
 Pinkbike really is the players haters ball of comment sections. Now excuse me while I go put some more water in Buc Nasty’s momma’s dish.
  • 3 0
 Huh?
  • 2 0
 I hope im not the only one who gets this reference. The Haters have arrived.
  • 1 0
 @dpars63: not hating I just don’t know what he is referring to.
  • 1 0
 As for you Boss Hog it’s very insulting what you said about my coat. It’s made from your mothers pubic hair.
IFKYK
  • 7 1
 Made for the influencer who does TikTok dances in front of their phone on the side of the trail
  • 6 0
 Give me technical gear that doesnt stink and is reasonably priced- not 100% cotton
  • 1 0
 Same. I'm always buying stuff on sale but do you have a brand that fits this criteria?
  • 3 0
 Our mission is to inspire riders to break free from the confines of traditional, overbuilt mountain bike gear... So make cheap crap that is going to get destroyed after one crash? Oh wait you'll repair my damaged garment for a small fee? No thanks I'll just wear the heavier overbuilt mountain bike gear!
  • 3 0
 Wow that quote! It's a business you want to sell us stuff.
I'd have more time if they just said"
Here you go bike shorts, tough, good value no bs

Or maybe exactly whay Endura do?
  • 5 1
 Cool, more MTB specific clothes that won't fit me. Where's the clothing brand for us chonkers? The big boys! We're out here, riding our bikes, we need cool shit too!
  • 1 0
 I wear large sized clothing on the regular, 34-36 waist pants and every large MTB specific clothing has been skin tight. I remember trying on a XXL road jersey and it was still a skin suit on me. But when I buy XL jerseys they're insanely long. Short and fat problems.
  • 1 0
 That video was like an Acid-induced H.R. Puffnstuff flashback from the 70's. Random side note - 70's and early 80's kids shows were sooo creepy looking back. I showed some to my kids when they were little and they were equal parts confused, disturbed, and frightened.
  • 1 0
 Per their website “ Sorry gents- Only one style officially for now - but we have known real men to wear all the women's bottoms styles...”. They are positioning the $139 women shorts for men. That’s a unique approach along with launching a brand when all other brands are heavily discounting this time of year. What’s the over\under on the business longevity?
  • 3 2
 So I read the comments, and went back to watch what I thought would be some super cringey video that would make me mad but it was fine! It's an ad for clothes, what did you expect? Y'all are a bunch of haters.
  • 4 0
 I'll wait.for.the Daisy Dukes
  • 4 0
 You can a 85 dollar cotton shirt from this place!!!
  • 2 0
 Inclusion is important in clothing. Everyone should have the opportunity to wear some.
  • 6 3
 Short shorts for men,,no thanks
  • 3 0
 I have nice legs. I would think that most bikers do. Why not show them off?
  • 3 0
 man that video was far out. Gotta quit smoking at lunch though
  • 3 0
 Oh, a Chrome Industries-eske brand...
  • 1 0
 If I hadn't just spent entirely too much on a pair of very excellent NF shorts, I'd buy a pair of these shorts. I quite like them and the ridiculous vid.
  • 3 0
 PB comment section never disappoints.
  • 2 0
 ..
  • 1 0
 Very nice photos.
  • 3 5
 got damn people are haters, glad to see someone else enter the mtb space with a careered background. stoked to see yalls future in the space! loved the intro video !





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036936
Mobile Version of Website