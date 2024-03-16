Video: Introducing Gowaan Racing & Gowaan Collective with Bex Baraona, Chloe Taylor, Martha Gill & Jayden Fleming

Gowaan Racing will be focusing on World Cup racing, with myself and fiance, Chloe Taylor racing enduro and hopefully some downhill too! It’s a pretty unique team set up, teammates with your fiance, but we can’t wait to travel out to the races this year. It’s going to be a simple setup for us, campervan, bikes and dog.



After winning a world cup last year, and a less than ideal start to my off season, there’s no chance I’d give up on my racing dreams that easily - and so Gowaan Racing was born! Chloe has been quietly climbing the EDR ladder the last few years with 2023 being her best season yet. After achieving multiple top 10 stage finishes, her first top 10 race result in Pietra Ligure, and a top 3 stage result, she’s more hungry than ever to get between the tape this season.



With the current climate of the bike industry it has definitely been a struggle to secure sponsorship. Having not managed to secure a frame deal for myself or us as a team, Chloe will be continuing on Scott bikes as she goes into her 3rd year working with them. I have begun and will continue to try out different bikes, see what I like, see what I don’t like, and keep building my knowledge on what makes a good bike.



At the heart of Gowaan Racing, we want to demonstrate to the next generation of racers that there are other ways to go racing at world cup level, not just a factory team scenario which is currently seen as the best package. We want to create a unique team environment that is supportive, inclusive, and encouraging - and can see the next generation thrive. — Bex Baraona