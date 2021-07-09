Introducing Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard

Jul 9, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  




We enjoyed getting nerdy with the State of the Sport Survey earlier this year, so we wanted to change the focus from pro athletes to take a look at more typical mountain bikers' preferences too.

This is your opportunity to let the industry know what your priorities are. Do you think that product managers always spec the wrong bars? Ruin a good bike with bad graphics? What's your number one priority when you're in the market for a new helmet? This community is a vocal crew, but you can bet that any brands worth their salt spend a fair amount of time reading the comments to determine whether their "big idea" is likely to be a success or fall flat on its face. Tell the industry what your priorities are by completing this 15 minute survey.

Like the State of the Sport Survey, we will be making the results public to everyone once it's complete so you can see whether you're an outlier or the new standard. Does everyone really want mixed-wheel bikes? Expect the data analysis articles in September, since you'll have until August 30, 2021 to complete the survey. And we'll do it again next year to see what's changed year over year.

Complete the survey for a chance to win one of twenty $250 Pinkbike Shop gift cards.

The survey is anonymous and we won't be associating any of the information with your Pinkbike account or sharing your email with brands. You only need to provide your email if you want to be entered in the draw to win a prize.





