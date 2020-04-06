Introducing Pond Beaver 2020, Pinkbike's Virtual Trade Show Coverage

Apr 6, 2020
by Brian Park  


This spring almost all bike industry trade shows were cancelled or postponed due to the serious health risks posed by Coronavirus—from Taipei Cycle to Sea Otter, and more. But despite these strange times, companies have been busy over the last year and there is a lot of new tech on the horizon. So while we're disappointed to not be drinking bubble tea in Taiwan or heading for sunny California right about now, we're not going to let it stop us checking out all the new stuff that's being released this year.


In the before times, when we were free to high five, eat at "restaurants," and pass each other bubbly water.
The PB tents are going to have to sit in storage a little while longer...


Instead, through the magic of the internet and the postal service, we're putting on a virtual trade show: Pond Beaver 2020. We'll be taking a look at all the new stuff and doing our usual show coverage—first looks, randoms, videos, etc., but we'll be doing it from the comfort and safety of home.

Yep, it won't be a substitute for the real thing, but there are some positives: not having to share a room with Levy, no awkwardly trying to remember people's names, no Reno (sorry Zink), no headaches after the Crown and Anchor... Also instead of a "Cows of Crankworx" we'll do a "Pets of Pond Beaver" instead. You can meet my pet rock, Roch Voisine.


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Over the past few weeks Kaz has spent an inhuman amount of time on Zoom, Slack, FaceTime, Hangouts, Messenger, Skype, Teams, and GoToMeeting getting ready for this.



Over the next few weeks you'll see a ton of new bikes, suspension, and gear from Pond Beaver, starting tomorrow. We've got fresh goods from a ton of brands, including Continental, ENVE, Fox Factory, FSA, Guerrilla Gravity, Kona, Maxxis, Microshift, PNW Components, Race Face, Ride Concepts, RockShox, Roval, SQ Lab, Troy Lee Designs, and many more!

This is an experiment, here's to keeping the wheels turning. Pond Beaver 2020!

Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2020 Coronavirus Sea Otter Taipei Cycle Show


29 Comments

  • 34 1
 This is cool as fuck. We can still get our bike porn guys!!!
  • 1 0
 I need it. Alloy frame prices after our currency tanked has made me rethink. 3K for an alloy frame is getting up there..
  • 15 0
 Puddle Rat 2020
  • 11 0
 POND BEAVER: A Pinkbike x Porn Hub collab.
  • 7 0
 Awesome! From experience we just finished Digital Show to our merchants and partners (instead of physical) that was good, happy to see that more and more companies adopting those practices;
  • 8 0
 The creativity bubbling up due to COVID-19 is the most heartening thing to watch. Kudos guys. Stoked!
  • 8 0
 Tell Fox to release their new suspension already...
  • 7 0
 give it a day and check back
  • 7 0
 new from GG: LT 29er or pedalhead redesign?
  • 2 0
 In super curious about that one too.
  • 2 0
 I'm thinking Pedalhead, given the weird website snafu where it disappeared.
  • 7 0
 Whatever happened to the Mike VS Mike series?
  • 6 0
 We were just talking about some good new ones. They'll have to be remote for now though. Stay tuned!
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Can't wait to see them !!!
  • 6 0
 Finally, a trade show that I might be able to attend! Thanks for the hard work PB!
  • 5 0
 So good, thanks PB for kerping us covered, much appreciated, you guys rock!!
  • 6 1
 I thought I read Pound Beaver; I blame Dick Pound.
  • 6 1
 Dick Pond Beaver
  • 3 0
 This is nice
  • 2 1
 Does anyone know if we can buy Michelin DH22 and DH34 tires in North America? Shipping from the UK is like 65$.
  • 2 0
 we love you, PB.
  • 2 0
 River Platypus
  • 2 0
 Finally the nex X2!
  • 1 0
 and the 38 hopefully
  • 1 0
 @blakestory: I'm holding out for the 39.
  • 1 0
 Brilliant!
Post a Comment



