Introducing Pond Beaver 2020, Pinkbike's Virtual Trade Show Coverage

This spring almost all bike industry trade shows were cancelled or postponed due to the serious health risks posed by Coronavirus—from Taipei Cycle to Sea Otter, and more. But despite these strange times, companies have been busy over the last year and there is a lot
of new tech on the horizon. So while we're disappointed to not be drinking bubble tea in Taiwan or heading for sunny California right about now, we're not going to let it stop us checking out all the new stuff that's being released this year.
Instead, through the magic of the internet and the postal service, we're putting on a virtual trade show: Pond Beaver 2020. We'll be taking a look at all the new stuff and doing our usual show coverage—first looks, randoms, videos, etc., but we'll be doing it from the comfort and safety of home.
Yep, it won't be a substitute for the real thing, but there are
some positives: not having to share a room with Levy, no awkwardly trying to remember people's names, no Reno (sorry Zink), no headaches after the Crown and Anchor... Also instead of a "Cows of Crankworx
" we'll do a "Pets of Pond Beaver" instead. You can meet my pet rock, Roch Voisine.
Over the next few weeks you'll see a ton of new bikes, suspension, and gear from Pond Beaver, starting tomorrow. We've got fresh goods from a ton of brands, including Continental, ENVE, Fox Factory, FSA, Guerrilla Gravity, Kona, Maxxis, Microshift, PNW Components, Race Face, Ride Concepts, RockShox, Roval, SQ Lab, Troy Lee Designs
, and many more!
This is an experiment, here's to keeping the wheels turning. Pond Beaver 2020!
29 Comments
Post a Comment