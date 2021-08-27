Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand

After Hours Projects

The Jura region trails are renowned for their loose and challenging terrain, filled with features that need to have a bike piloted. Chief of all of them is the Chaumont jump trail, with its monstrous gaps.

The V1 prototype followed the trend for the front half of the bike, lengthening the reach and slackening the head angle. But went against the grain for the rear of the bike, with a shortened chainstay to help up the manoeuvrability.

A large section was cut out of the Trailfox front triangle, up in the down tube, top tube and head tube junction. <Deleted photo> It was then re-attached back into its new position and over wrapped with more carbon fibre to reinforce the area and bring its strength back up. <Deleted photo>

Custom top and bottom CNC links were used to shorten the chainstay length in an effort to help the bike move around easier with the rider's inputs. <Deleted photo> They were also manufactured in BMC's in-house prototyping facility. <Deleted photo>

The V2 prototype really embodies the word prototype. It again took some current model frames but really went to town with the modifications and custom parts to bring the team's ideas to life.

V2 Prototype

The bike centered around the new, dual short link suspension layout. <Deleted photo> It packaged everything more tightly and much lower in the bike to drop the CoG, drop the IC and provide a supple, predictable but overall more supportive kinematic to allow the rider's inputs to manifest themselves in bike movement with less dilution from the rear suspension's squish. <Deleted photo>

Much more pride was taken in the finish of the V2 prototype. The team's work was now being watched by higher up figures at the company. <Deleted photo> The resulting bike not only looks fantastic, but helped convince the team of it's direction with the bike along with those higher powers that they really were onto something. <Deleted photo>

Building The Brand

Bastien Feder, Sales Manager. <Deleted photo> Melanie Leveau, PR Manager <Deleted photo>

A selection of the SCOR team were present at the launch, not one of them taking themselves or life too seriously, while all the time being utmost professionals, knowledgable and above all, passionate. Pictured, Mariano Schoefer, engineer.

Adrien Prevost, mechanic. <Deleted photo> Thomas Knecht, Brand Manager. <Deleted photo>

Bikes are always a huge fusion of details. This one, for me, was the nicest one for its subtle nod to the inception of SCOR. The trails around their headquarters in the Jura region, namely the Chaumont jump line, are the reason that SCOR exists. Incidentally, the silhouette of the famous doubles also makes for a damn quiet chainstay protector.

Sales, Distribution & Support

SCOR Collective

Kasi Schmidt. <Deleted photo> Fannie Burkhardt. <Deleted photo>

Ludo May. <Deleted photo> Thomas Del Gatto. <Deleted photo>

Well, Where Are The Bikes?