Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team

Feb 7, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  


Pinkbike is going racing! We've dreamed about this day for a long time and we can officially share some details about our plans for the 2022 UCI World Cup downhill season.


The 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team: Jackson Connelly, Aimi Kenyon, Thibault Laly, & Ben Cathro. Art by Taj Mihelich.


With Ben Cathro at the helm, we're hoping to do things a bit differently with our team. After our State of the Sport Survey last year, we were shocked at how little support many of the juniors and lower ranked riders are getting today. The financial commitments required for many young riders to race a full season are so high that it generally requires enormous sacrifice from their family or they simply have to watch their racing dreams evaporate. We don't want World Cup racing to be where only the most affluent are able to compete, so we're setting out to help juniors and riders on the bubble that need support to break through and build a foundation for sustainable racing careers.





We're providing the team with wages, full race support, top quality race bikes and we'll be covering all their World Cup racing expenses. so that the only things they have to worry about happen between the tape. We'll also be documenting the entire season so you can watch the struggles and successes as they race at the sport's highest level. So, without any further ado, let's meet the team.


The Riders

Jackson Connelly

Jackson Connelly was winning everything there was to win in Australia (including four National Championships and 2 Oceanian championships) up until this year. Unfortunately when he became a first year junior, Australia wouldn't grant him a permit to leave the country as he wasn't on a UCI team, so he was forced to sit out the series and watch it at home on Red Bull like the rest of us.

Now he's a part of Pinkbike Racing, Jackson will be competing as a second year junior finding his feet in on the European race scene for the first time. As if that wasn't hard enough, Jackson is also rehabbing from an offseason surgery and is fighting to be fit in time for the season.
Category: Junior Men
Age: 17
Hometown: Jindabyne, Australia
Instagram: @jackson_connelly


Aimi Kenyon

Category: Junior Women
Age: 16
Hometown: Inverness, Scotland
Instagram: @aimi_kenyon
Aimi is the youngest member of the Pinkbike racing team but has shown amazing potential in her short racing career so far. In 2021, she completed a perfect season with 4 British National wins and the National Championship all under her belt, what's more impressive is that she won with times that were rivalling those of the elite women too.

Stepping up to World Cup level will be a challenge with stronger competition, tougher tracks and increased pressure but Aimi has bags of potential and the drive to succeed at the highest level.


Thibault Laly

Well, we had to have a Frenchie, right? At 24 years old, Thibault Laly comes to Pinkbike Racing at a crossroads in his career. He has been racing since he was a teenager, has achieved junior World Cup podiums, and has been invited to Hardline in the past. But he's yet to crack into the fabled Elite top 20.

Those of you who follow racing closely will know that Thibault joins us from a factory team, but he hasn't always had the support that you may think that might entail. Pinkbike Racing will allow him to focus more of his time on racing and we can't wait to see how this leg-up will boost his career. We're hoping he'll be able to find the missing ingredient that makes him a regular top 20 rider as part of the team.
Category: Elite Men
Age: 24
Hometown: Clermont Ferrand, France
Instagram: @laly_tbo


Ben Cathro

Category: Elite Men
Age: 34
Hometown: Pitlochry, Scotland
Instagram: @ben_cathro
Anchoring the whole project, Ben 'Line Guy' Cathro should need no introduction. Pinkbike Racing was born out of Ben's time as The Privateer, when he helped Jamie Edmondson and Mikayla Parton kickstart their careers in Lourdes 2020.

Ben will be the team's coach and will be using his technical knowledge and World Cup experience to help the rest of the team find that missing ingredient to help them achieve their goals. Alongside that, he'll be producing his usual mix of content for Pinkbike will be hoping to enter a few World Cups himself to improve on his stellar run of form from last year.


Partners:

No, the team won't be racing on the Grim Donut this year (the Donut's superiority would be unfair to all the other teams, obviously) but we've got plenty of great support. A team that isn't focused only on getting the most results for the least money is a rare thing in this sport, and we couldn't have made this project work without partners who get it. We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team.

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear

We also want to extend a special thank you to Mondraker and the MS Mondraker team for helping us out of a hole at the 11th hour. All will be explained as the series kicks off in the spring.

PS. The series will be available publicly on Pinkbike.

79 Comments

 So cool, such a good initiative and a nice way to bring good riders a lot more visibility ! Congrats Ben and pinkbike for your hard work !
 I can't wait to see the bikes
 Should be called the Pinkbike-GRMLVY . Running on Donuts, much puns and endless spyshots.
  • 2 0
 Those jerseys are sick!
 The graphics look dope. Very reminiscent of vintage Toyota TRD tri-color. Well done
 Back in the Ivan "The Ironman" Stewart days. Had an '80 & a ''86 I pre-runnered out.
 @Augustus-G: I just touched that actual trophy truck he raced a couple days ago!
 For sure old Toyota Racing energy!
 Better be reppin Pink Bikes
 I am pretty sad we aren't seeing a Racing Point level of commitment to the colour Pink.
 This seems like a perfect opportunity for Santa Cruz to get away from their current "most boring color possible" color schemes, and back to the glory days when they had options like the "Miami Vice" Nomad and "Aggressive Salmon" Bronson:

www.santacruzbicycles.com/files/styles/scb_natural_2000_auto/public/frame-thumbs/nomad-profile_1.jpg
www.santacruzbicycles.com/files/styles/scb_natural_2000_auto/public/frame-thumbs/bronson_website_profile_1.jpg
 The pink bikes are going to be an awful clash with these jerseys
  • 30 0
 Nice work making it clear which is the outside of the Jersey! I'm assuming it says 'Inside' on the inside as well?
 Ha! This is such an under rated comment!
 This is cool as hell and well worth tolerating some paywalled posts on the main feed. Chapeau PB, stoked to follow this initiative!
  • 22 0
 That would be so cool if we could buy the jersey and profits could go supporting the team !
  • 23 1
 The TRD colors look great! Hope you're all using Tacomas lol
 So that’s where the Outside money went!
 I know! That picture and frame with accompanying mug must have set them back dollars, if not, tens of dollars! And that hair cut...... we could be talking like $26 or $27 now !
  • 16 0
 Ben Cathro is the coolest guy ever. Really like his chilled style (off the bike, on the bike it's serious business!!).

Best of luck this year!!!!
  • 2 0
 Sound bloke indeed. This should be a tremendous series
 TRD Pro
 TRD is a sketchy acronym to play with in the era of CLLCTV...
 It almost looks like an exact copy of the TRD colors. I even checked to see if they were being sponsored by Toyota.
  • 2 0
 @rossluzz: I'm pretty sure Toyota is a sponsor for Pinkbike as a whole - you can see in a bunch of their videos that they have a Tundra and a Tacoma with big Pinkbike logos on the side. Maybe the colors are a "hidden ad" like Ferrari still using Marlboro colorways in their F1 logos and their title sponsor being a front company funded by Phillip Morris, etc
 @sjma: You're getting way ahead of yourself. We just think they look nice.
 @calmWAKI: Makes me wonder if TURD is trademarked by Scott bikes. After all, they've been putting it in huge letters on the downtube of their bikes.
  • 7 0
 Man, and a super fresh kit! Take away the sponsor logos and I'd wear that for sure. Excited to see how this goes and hopefully it becomes a regular thing
  • 5 0
 This is SOOO SICK ! Between Neko's custom frame team and now the PinkBike SQUAD this will be an exciting season! Just let us know how those Continental tires do! Always down to try something other than the usual Maxxis lineup!
  • 5 0
 Congrats for this, very necessary. Will be cool if you could have somehow a full or partial disclosure of budgets maybe with a dataset at the end of the season reporting to us mortals the real costs of running a team, how much you get from sponsorship, what the costs of doing the WC series and paying your athletes are etc. I think many privateers attempting to join the world stage and people who are interested in launching a team without enough support could benefit from that knowledge, not to mention us avid readers and commenters. Cheers Ben!
 That's a serious line-up.
  • 7 0
 Interesting comment about Mondraker. Looking forward to hearing the backstory there.
  • 3 0
 Sounds like SC couldn't deliver the frames in time so the are gonna start with Mondrakers?
 The Grim Donut is a do it all enduro bike, I'm glad the whole team will be riding the 2022 Grim Donut DH.
  • 4 1
 I see no suspension sponsors.

How about Hayes/Manitou for brakes and suspension? You guys should roll on the revised Dorado. Would be pretty neat to see them return to WC racing.
 They have Shimano for brakes.
  • 3 0
 Great initiative and seems like an interesting balance of athletes at different stages in their career! Looking forward to watching.
  • 1 0
 Finally doing a race team. Rad. Going to be a nice source of content for Pinkbike. Especially with Cathro at the helm. Smart.

This is gonna get downvoted to oblivion but that's fine.

As for the jerseys.... personally I think they're lame. Does Outside have some sort of old race heritage that I'm unaware of? Serious question. Those are heritage racing stripes. FOX, Toyota/TRD and others have used them since the 70's. Outside has heritage back to 76 but Pinkbike doesn't. And as far as I know it has nothing to do with motorsports and racing.

All you did was take the FOX/TRD stripes and slap them on a jersey. Thinking.. hey heritage... cool. We'll borrow real heritage and put it on our jersey. Least you could have done is used them creatively. Fake heritage is wack.

  • 4 0
 Repsol Honda vibes with these kits and I am here for it...
  • 4 0
 Are you selling those jerseys?
  • 3 0
 Stoked to see Cathro make it on the team!
  • 3 0
 Please tell Conti to make enduro tires that are actually tubeless, thanks!
  • 2 0
 This is so sick! Love the initiative aimed at supporting up & comers as well. C'mone Line Guy - 2022 is your year!
  • 2 0
 Good luck Ben and rest of the team as well. Now Henry, do your job and grab the wrenches
  • 2 0
 This is really awesome! Look forward to hearing more on the background, and following the riders through the season
  • 2 0
 Go Thibault! Animoz fan here !
  • 2 0
 That white top looks pretty gid
  • 2 0
 love the graphics! retro cool
  • 2 0
 They don‘t have supension. Maybe they ride with air shocks.
 How is WAKI not part of the team??
  • 1 0
 So Stoked for Jackson, he did amazing things on his Norco and I'm so excited to see what the next chapter holds for him.
  • 2 0
 Yeah this is cool. Can’t wait for race season!
  • 2 0
 Anyone else realize how f'in cool our sport is?
  • 1 0
 I think we need to be able to buy those jerseys, they look so sick. Big props to PB for this team!
  • 2 0
 way to go Cathro.
  • 1 0
 Good move PB, Cathro is the coolest!
  • 1 0
 were these the secret pro's from the series?
  • 1 0
 Man I was hoping Cathro would be racing this year :/
  • 1 0
 Great initiative, good luck all. Can't wait for the racing to start!
  • 1 0
 sick
 Welp we know which companies' reviews to take with a grain of salt moving forward! But really - good on everyone involved for helping make the dream come true for these riders. Cool idea.
 Dam I didn't make it. I thought my pitch of being a mediocre middle age guy went over better with the high ups at Pinkbike.
 Is this the first DH team that doesn't actually make their own bike? Could we see a "Red Bull" race team in the future with this format?
  • 11 0
 There are a fair number of "teams" where there is a bike brand as a key sponsor that arent specifically the brand's factory team.
  • 11 0
 Dorval is my favorite bike. Fast af. Almost as good as the SRAM/TLD bike.
  • 2 0
 @Jimmy0: I personally prefer my frame to come with a healthy dose of wealth preservation, drawing on different solutions to complement traditional general account and sovereign bond investments.
 look, a newbie
  • 1 2
 Nothing better than sharpied out sidewalls
  • 2 4
 Hope Aimi Kenyon's schooling isn't going to be affected by racing world cups.
