Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team

Well, we had to have a Frenchie, right? At 24 years old, Thibault Laly comes to Pinkbike Racing at a crossroads in his career. He has been racing since he was a teenager, has achieved junior World Cup podiums, and has been invited to Hardline in the past. But he's yet to crack into the fabled Elite top 20.



Those of you who follow racing closely will know that Thibault joins us from a factory team, but he hasn't always had the support that you may think that might entail. Pinkbike Racing will allow him to focus more of his time on racing and we can't wait to see how this leg-up will boost his career. We're hoping he'll be able to find the missing ingredient that makes him a regular top 20 rider as part of the team.



Category: Elite Men

Age: 24

Hometown: Clermont Ferrand, France

Instagram: @laly_tbo

