Introducing the 2023 Pinkbike Racing Team

Category: Elite Men

Age: 35

Hometown: Pitlochry, Scotland

Instagram: @ben_cathro

Ben 'Team Dad' Cathro should need no introduction. He'll continue in his role as the team's leader and performance coach, and will be using his technical knowledge and World Cup experience to help the rest of the team achieve their goals.



Alongside that, he'll be producing his usual mix of content for Pinkbike. And after his stellar form last year that included a 26th place at Fort William, he'll be racing a few World Cups himself to show the kids how it's done.

