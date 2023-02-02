Introducing the 2023 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Press Release: Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Racing. It’s in our blood. Since the early days of enduro, we've seen a lot of success with our race program — countless podiums and a whole lot of good times on bikes. We recently said farewell to a great friend and teammate, but we're excited to shift gears and welcome some fresh faces as we enter a new era for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team.
Introducing the 2023 team:
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Emmett Hancock
Lily Boucher – Development Rider
Major milestones and exciting new beginnings aside, we challenged ourselves to get that 1% faster in Arizona a few weeks ago. The entire team, including our new Team Manager, Kevin Haviland and new Head Mechanic, Brett Ward answered the sweet, siren call of burning rubber at Apex Motor Club before taking to the local trails.
Shake and bake, bike fans. Shake AND bake.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, or ALN, originally, from Québec started racing cross-country and quickly progressed on the international circuit as a junior, U23, and Elite. She then discovered the magic of BC trails and in turn, enduro. Today, ALN is a decorated athlete with multiple podiums and stage wins under her belt. She is a top contender at the highest level of enduro racing.
“It’s super exciting to see the commitment Rocky Mountain is putting in to maintain this program as one of the best. Time to believe in something new and go for it!“
Rémi Gauvin
Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Remi’s professional career started with downhill racing. He saw early success with podiums at the Canada Cup and Crankworx, a National Championship Title, and a host of stellar World Cup results. After transitioning into enduro racing, he quickly proved his talent doesn’t have a ceiling. Clearing multiple Top 10 Overall Series finishes, and several EWS podiums, Remi is charged up for the 2023 season.
“Big changes this year for our team! I am really excited to continue building on last season's success as well as help Emmett and Lilly succeed on this program. It's going to be a fun year!”
Emmett Hancock
Originally from Kelowna, BC, Emmett began his career as a downhill racer until he discovered enduro best suited his riding style. Emmett was on a tear during his junior career, racking up several top-10 and podium Enduro World Series finishes in the Under-21 category. Emmett ended his final Under-21 season last year with a bang, claiming the 3rd place overall title. You may also have seen him as one of the contestants on of Pinkbike Academy. Emmett hopes to build on his Under-21 success as a new contender in the Elite category this year.
“To ride for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team is something I’ve always worked towards but never thought would become a reality. I am beyond stoked to see what this season brings for both myself and my new teammates.”
Lily Boucher
Hailing from Squamish, BC, Lily may be newer to the enduro world, but no stranger to competition — she has raced and placed well in both downhill and freeride. In 2022, Lily had an incredible debut Under-21 season, with several podiums and numerous top five finishes. Looking ahead, Lily looks to continue her early success in the Under-21 category this season.
“I feel so stoked to have a team behind me with so much experience that I can learn from. So grateful for Rocky Mountain’s support, and belief in me as a U21 rider. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to work with top notch people and athletes that I’ve looked up to for a long time!”
The Race Bike
The Team will be on the latest Rocky Mountain Altitude with race-ready components and parts from our awesome sponsors.
We couldn’t race without the continued support of all the incredible brands behind the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team. Thank you. This marks the start of a very cool chapter in the thirty-year history between Rocky Mountain and Race Face. We're so excited about what the future holds for this talented group of athletes.
2023 UCI EDR World Cup Calendar
Round 1 – Maydena, AUS | 25 – 26 March
Round 2 – Derby, AUS | 1 -2 April
Round 3 – Finale Ligure, ITA | 3-4 June
Round 4 – Leogang, AUT | 15 – 18 June
Round 5 – Val di Fassa, ITA | 24 – 25 June
Round 6 – Loudenvielle, FRA | 1 - 3 September
Round 7 – Morzine | 7 - 17 September
Photos by: Margus Riga
A special thanks to: Fox and Apex Motor Club
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @SmithOptics
/ K Capital / @CushCore
/ @RideWrap
/ @evocsports
/ Reform
27 Comments