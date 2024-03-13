Introducing the 2024 Kona Pro-Development & Ambassador Teams

Mar 13, 2024
by Kona Bikes  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Kona

Kona is excited to announce our roster of 2024 Kona Pro Development and Ambassador riders!

2024 KONA PRO-DEVELOPMENT TEAM

The 2024 Kona Pro-Development Team represents a collection of some of the best and brightest of both up-and-coming and established cyclists from around the world. In disciplines ranging from Enduro to Freeride, XC, and Gravel. Stay tuned to the COG for race reports, associated media, and ride adventures throughout the year.

photo

photo

2024 KONA AMBASSADORS

The 2024 Kona Ambassador program shines a light on everything that makes cycling amazing: The feeling of freedom, the artistic side of biking, community, creativity, and sport.

We are a group of cyclists who go beyond just riding our bikes. We thrive on exploring what makes riding so awesome. We feature athletes who flirt with creative pursuits—everything from professional artists, trail builders, filmers, photographers, storytellers, riders with style, bike mechanics, community stewards, event leads, and more. Our goal is to highlight the good times and show the real and vulnerable sides of biking. We live worldwide, so if you’re passing through one of our hometowns and see us out on a ride, don’t hesitate to say hello!

photo


2 Comments
  • 4 0
 A better idea would be fixing your broken as f*ck bike company and actually releasing something not out of date... What are these athletes riding Libres and Alloy Process X's?
  • 1 0
 Heck yeah, Caruso!







