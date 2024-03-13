Introducing the 2024 Kona Pro-Development & Ambassador Teams

PRESS RELEASE: Kona
Kona is excited to announce our roster of 2024 Kona Pro Development and Ambassador riders! 2024 KONA PRO-DEVELOPMENT TEAM
The 2024 Kona Pro-Development Team
represents a collection of some of the best and brightest of both up-and-coming and established cyclists from around the world. In disciplines ranging from Enduro to Freeride, XC, and Gravel. Stay tuned to the COG
for race reports, associated media, and ride adventures throughout the year. 2024 KONA AMBASSADORS
The 2024 Kona Ambassador
program shines a light on everything that makes cycling amazing: The feeling of freedom, the artistic side of biking, community, creativity, and sport.
We are a group of cyclists who go beyond just riding our bikes. We thrive on exploring what makes riding so awesome. We feature athletes who flirt with creative pursuits—everything from professional artists, trail builders, filmers, photographers, storytellers, riders with style, bike mechanics, community stewards, event leads, and more. Our goal is to highlight the good times and show the real and vulnerable sides of biking. We live worldwide, so if you’re passing through one of our hometowns and see us out on a ride, don’t hesitate to say hello!