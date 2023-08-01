GT Introduces Their New Fury Line

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles
Developed in collaboration with our riders and racers around the world, we’ve engineered more adjustability and the most ‘shred for your bread’ into the newest evolution of Fury. Offering adjustable suspension progression, wheelbase length, and wheel configuration with a simple flip of a chip, Fury is tunable for any track. Touting 200mm of rock-smashing rear suspension paired with the all-new RockShox Boxxer up front, Fury is a DH machine that’s focused on fast.
Whistler-native, Ian Morrison, built up a freshie and hit the park for a day of full gas laps.
The lineup:
Fury Pro
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate RC2 200mm, Charger 3 w/ Buttercups
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC2
Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH tires
MSRP: $6,030.00 USD / $8,019.00 CAD
Fury Elite
Fork: RockShox Boxxer 200mm
Shock: RX-Fusion H3C DH Coil
Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH tires
MSRP: $4,410.00 USD / $5,865.00 CAD
Fury A/M Frameset
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC2
Blended Carbon Frame, 200mm Travel
29 and ‘MX’ wheel compatible
MSRP: $2,600.00 USD / $3,500.00 CAD
Ultimate Adjustability
Video: Scott Secco
Photos: Chris Pilling