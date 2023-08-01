GT Introduces Their New Fury Line

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles

The lineup:

Fury Pro

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate RC2 200mm, Charger 3 w/ Buttercups

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC2

Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH tires

MSRP: $6,030.00 USD / $8,019.00 CAD

Fury Elite

Fork: RockShox Boxxer 200mm

Shock: RX-Fusion H3C DH Coil

Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH tires

MSRP: $4,410.00 USD / $5,865.00 CAD

Fury A/M Frameset

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC2

Blended Carbon Frame, 200mm Travel

29 and ‘MX’ wheel compatible

MSRP: $2,600.00 USD / $3,500.00 CAD

Ultimate Adjustability

29" / MX Suspension Progression Rear Center

Video: Scott Secco

Photos: Chris Pilling

Developed in collaboration with our riders and racers around the world, we’ve engineered more adjustability and the most ‘shred for your bread’ into the newest evolution of Fury. Offering adjustable suspension progression, wheelbase length, and wheel configuration with a simple flip of a chip, Fury is tunable for any track. Touting 200mm of rock-smashing rear suspension paired with the all-new RockShox Boxxer up front, Fury is a DH machine that’s focused on fast.Whistler-native, Ian Morrison, built up a freshie and hit the park for a day of full gas laps.