GT Introduces Their New Fury Line

Aug 1, 2023
by GT Bicycles  
GT Fury

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles


Developed in collaboration with our riders and racers around the world, we’ve engineered more adjustability and the most ‘shred for your bread’ into the newest evolution of Fury. Offering adjustable suspension progression, wheelbase length, and wheel configuration with a simple flip of a chip, Fury is tunable for any track. Touting 200mm of rock-smashing rear suspension paired with the all-new RockShox Boxxer up front, Fury is a DH machine that’s focused on fast.

Whistler-native, Ian Morrison, built up a freshie and hit the park for a day of full gas laps.

GT Fury


The lineup:

photo
Fury Pro
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate RC2 200mm, Charger 3 w/ Buttercups
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC2
Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH tires
MSRP: $6,030.00 USD / $8,019.00 CAD


photo
Fury Elite
Fork: RockShox Boxxer 200mm
Shock: RX-Fusion H3C DH Coil
Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH tires
MSRP: $4,410.00 USD / $5,865.00 CAD


photo
Fury A/M Frameset
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate DH RC2
Blended Carbon Frame, 200mm Travel
29 and ‘MX’ wheel compatible
MSRP: $2,600.00 USD / $3,500.00 CAD


photo


Ultimate Adjustability

photo
29" / MX
photo
Suspension Progression
photo
Rear Center


GT Fury


Video: Scott Secco
Photos: Chris Pilling


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases DH Bikes GT Gt Fury


Author Info:
GTBicycles avatar

Member since Apr 2, 2013
253 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
45015 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
42364 views
Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
40556 views
Dangerholm's Quest to Build the World's Lightest eMTB
36893 views
First Ride: 2024 RockShox SID Ultimate Fork
33263 views
We Are One Composites' Prototype Downhill Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2023
31762 views
Video: 14 Minutes of Insane Features and Heavy Crashes At The 2023 Tour De Gnar
31037 views
Homemade Adjustable Kids Bikes and a High-Pivot - Crankworx Whistler 2023
28464 views

16 Comments
  • 22 0
 Oh snap! That's a good looking bike
  • 7 1
 The prices + boost 148 rear end that fits all 3 sets of wheels I own have shot this up to the top of my list.
  • 2 0
 Boost rear end was a great spec choice. Run a 20mm Boost front hub with a stepdown conversion, and we're back to having wheelsets that swap between our DH and trail bikes. About time!
  • 1 0
 @DirtCrab: I have all Hope hubs for this reason. Loading up for a park day by just throwing the trail bike on the truck knowing you have an extra wheelset by default is a great feeling.
  • 4 0
 This is a really good looking bike.
  • 3 0
 Damn...that's a good looking bike! The frame only price is reasonable as well.
  • 2 0
 I prefer the old angle wingspan logo , bikes look good and so does the pricing
  • 4 1
 Looks like a cracking bike.
  • 2 0
 Looks wicked. Chromag wheels is a neat spec
  • 1 0
 That's not the one for sale. You get stans ex 3 on the pro build which i don't really understand. a good wheelset should be a staple of any "pro" build in my opinion.
  • 2 0
 good bike
  • 2 0
 Dang GT! Those prices!
  • 1 0
 Such a sick bike. 148mm rear spacing is nice to swap wheels between bikes.
  • 1 0
 Bike looks sick! Hate the plain jane logo
  • 1 0
 If it's good enough to handle the Jah drop, it's good enough for me
  • 1 0
 The new GT logo makes me soft





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027447
Mobile Version of Website