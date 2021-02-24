Video: Peugeot Announces 2021 Enduro Race Team

The Cycles Peugeot team is getting a new look, with the announcement of two new recruits and new partners. Yannick Pontal ( E-EWS Zermatt Winner ) and Mathieu Ruffray join the team on side with Morgane Jonnier and Jean-Roch Vecten. The team will be present on the E-EWS and EWS, French Cup… We are really excited to start this new adventure.
David Siou (left) the mechanical manager, accompanied by Vincent Ancelin , the team manager. (right)
Yannick Pontal, Morgane Jonnier, Jean-Roch Vecten and Mathieu Ruffray
Yannick Pontal
I am very happy to join the Peugeot cycles team with my friend Mathieu Ruffray. It's a new page and an exciting project for the brand and us. Everyone has been very active since the start of our signing and I am looking forward to defending the Peugeot colors at the highest level in the world.—Yannick Pontal
Morgane Jonnier
I’m thrilled to continue with Peugeot in 2021. Welcoming two new riders to the team will help take it to another level; I will give it my all and keep striving for the best.—Morgane Jonnier
Mathieu Ruffray
New team, new adventures, and new goals. I'm really happy to be able to ride E-Bike and doing videos this years. I look forward to working with this great and dynamic team.—Mathieu Ruffray
Jean-Roch Vecten
I am very proud and super excited to continue the Peugeot Cycles adventure for the next two years! In addition for this season, the team is growing, it's motivating! We will surely have great times on our bikes!—Jean-Roch Vecten
2021 Enduro World Series events Rounds 1 and 2 – Val Di Fassa ITA | 23 - 26 June Rounds 3 and 4 – La Thuile ITA | 8 - 11 July Rounds 5 and 6 – Loudenvielle FRA | 2 - 5 September Round 7 – Crans-Montana SUI | 11 - 12 September Round 8 – Pietra Ligure ITA | 25 - 26 September Round 9 – Tweed Valley GBR | 2 - 3 October
2021 E-Enduro World Series events Round 1 – Valberg FRA | 19-20 June Round 2 – Crans-Montana SUI | 9 September Round 3 – Finale Ligure ITA | 18 September Round 4 – Tweed Valley GBR| 30 September
2021 Team Partners Sram – Suspension, Drivetrain, Brakes, Handlebar, Seatpost Bosch – Motors Mach 1 – Wheels Hutchinson –Tires Troy Lee Designs France – Helmets, bike outfits Julbo – Eyewear CamelBak – Bags Le Coq Sportif – Streetwear Monkey Sauce – Frame protection, cleaning products, sealant
