Video: Peugeot Announces 2021 Enduro Race Team

Feb 24, 2021
by Pango Visual  

The Cycles Peugeot team is getting a new look, with the announcement of two new recruits and new partners. Yannick Pontal ( E-EWS Zermatt Winner ) and Mathieu Ruffray join the team on side with Morgane Jonnier and Jean-Roch Vecten. The team will be present on the E-EWS and EWS, French Cup…
We are really excited to start this new adventure.

David Siou (left) the mechanical manager, accompanied by Vincent Ancelin , the team manager. (right)

Yannick Pontal, Morgane Jonnier, Jean-Roch Vecten and Mathieu Ruffray

Yannick Pontal

bigquotesI am very happy to join the Peugeot cycles team with my friend Mathieu Ruffray. It's a new page and an exciting project for the brand and us. Everyone has been very active since the start of our signing and I am looking forward to defending the Peugeot colors at the highest level in the world.Yannick Pontal




Morgane Jonnier

I’m thrilled to continue with Peugeot in 2021. Welcoming two new riders to the team will help take it to another level;
I will give it my all and keep striving for the best.Morgane Jonnier		bigquotes





Mathieu Ruffray

bigquotesNew team, new adventures, and new goals. I'm really happy to be able to ride E-Bike and doing videos this years. I look forward to working with this great and dynamic team.Mathieu Ruffray





Jean-Roch Vecten

I am very proud and super excited to continue the Peugeot Cycles adventure for the next two years! In addition for this season, the team is growing, it's motivating! We will surely have great times on our bikes!Jean-Roch Vectenbigquotes






2021 Enduro World Series events
Rounds 1 and 2 – Val Di Fassa ITA | 23 - 26 June
Rounds 3 and 4 – La Thuile ITA | 8 - 11 July
Rounds 5 and 6 – Loudenvielle FRA | 2 - 5 September
Round 7 – Crans-Montana SUI | 11 - 12 September
Round 8 – Pietra Ligure ITA | 25 - 26 September
Round 9 – Tweed Valley GBR | 2 - 3 October

2021 E-Enduro World Series events
Round 1 – Valberg FRA | 19-20 June
Round 2 – Crans-Montana SUI | 9 September
Round 3 – Finale Ligure ITA | 18 September
Round 4 – Tweed Valley GBR| 30 September




2021 Team Partners
Sram – Suspension, Drivetrain, Brakes, Handlebar, Seatpost
Bosch – Motors
Mach 1 – Wheels
Hutchinson –Tires
Troy Lee Designs France – Helmets, bike outfits
Julbo – Eyewear
CamelBak – Bags
Le Coq Sportif – Streetwear
Monkey Sauce – Frame protection, cleaning products, sealant


Photo:@sim.valenti
Video:@jules_bellot_visual

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 If their team vehicles aren't classic 205 GTI's I won't be angry but I will very disappointed in them.
  • 4 0
 Interesting choice of soundtrack.....??
  • 1 0
 Whatever happened to Nico Lau? He was big with Cube in EWS a few years back then not so long ago I saw he was doing this Peugeot E thing (no doubt the money was good) and then now he's not even on this team?
  • 2 0
 I didn't know Peugeot still made bikes.......
  • 1 0
 Now there’s a team I wouldn’t wanna be on
  • 1 0
 Tre bon

