Hunt Wheels Announce All New XC Wide Alloy Wheelset

Press Release: HUNT Wheels



Key Performance Benefits:

Tulsi Bakrania racing HUNT XC Wide (V3) at Rd 4 British Cycling National XC Series. Photo: Nick Bentley

The Purpose

Over 6 weeks of FEA modelling at HUNT HQ in West Sussex went into the development of the new XC Wide.

FEA-Optimized Rim Profiles

The above graph records the amount of energy that is required to damage a range of alloy rims. The black bar records the energy needed to show the first signs of damage, while the grey graph records the amount of energy required for the rim to fail and no longer be rideable. The higher the number the the greater the amount of energy is needed to record damage.

Upgraded Alloy

Fast Engaging Hubs

Just 1693g for the complete wheelset.

Handbuilt, Every Detail Considered

Built for racing, training, and exploring.

HUNT Race XC Wide (V3) specifications

Rims

Axles

Spokes

Nipples

Front Hub

Rear Hub

Bearings

Tyre Width

Size

Weight

Price