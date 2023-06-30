Hunt Wheels Announce All New XC Wide Alloy Wheelset

Press Release: HUNT Wheels
Key Performance Benefits:
• FEA-optimized front and rear-specific rim profiles (28mm internal front, 26mm internal rear) to achieve optimal front and rear wheel attributes
• Alloy material upgraded to 6069-T6 (69% greater Ultimate Tensile Strength compared to 6061-T6) to offer class-leading impact resistance
• 1693 gram system weight with increased width and strength over predecessor
• RapidEngage hub set with 6-Pawl 3X2 system offering 5° engagement angle
Tulsi Bakrania racing HUNT XC Wide (V3) at Rd 4 British Cycling National XC Series. Photo: Nick BentleyThe Purpose
Engineered, designed, and tested by the company’s UK-based in-house team, HUNT Wheels announced today the all-new HUNT XC Wide alloy wheelset. While the name has remained, the third iteration of the HUNT XC Wide was created from scratch to meet the changing needs of modern XC riders and racers and developed using cutting-edge FEA modelling techniques along with extensive input from elite cross-country athletes. FEA (Finite Element Analysis) capabilities allow HUNT design engineers to refine the rim extrusion profile in great detail, considering variables such as rim wall and bead thickness, profile radius, and spoke bed reinforcement to design a lightweight rim with the optimal amount of material in key areas to achieve the desired weight, ride quality and durability.
Over 6 weeks of FEA modelling at HUNT HQ in West Sussex went into the development of the new XC Wide.FEA-Optimized Rim Profiles
After approximately 300 hours of FEA modelling per rim, the HUNT team has created unique front and rear-specific rim profiles to achieve the ideal performance attributes for each wheel’s specific role. The XC Wide wheelset boasts a 28mm front rim internal width and 26mm rear rim internal width, dimensions chosen to optimise performance with modern XC tyres ranging from 2.2 to 2.4 inches. The front rim was designed to offer compliance and a wide tire profile for increased traction under hard cornering, while the rear rim was designed to handle a larger share of the rider’s weight and all of the pedal acceleration forces while withstanding the increased punishment of rock strikes and impacts dealt to the rear of the bike.
The above graph records the amount of energy that is required to damage a range of alloy rims. The black bar records the energy needed to show the first signs of damage, while the grey graph records the amount of energy required for the rim to fail and no longer be rideable. The higher the number the the greater the amount of energy is needed to record damage.Upgraded Alloy
To pack more performance into an already well-regarded HUNT product, the engineering team upgraded the selected alloy material to 6069-T6 alloy, offering a 25% increase in fatigue and impact strength over the 6066-T6 alloy construction of the previous model, and a 69% improvement over 6061-T6 alloys, as used in many other rims on the market. After an extensive engineering process, the wheelset has been thoroughly tested in the HUNT UK lab to verify class-leading impact resistance among the relevant competitor set. The new rims feature a work-hardened, shot-peened matte black finish that enhances strength for prolonged life and season-spanning reliability. Laser-etched graphics won’t peel, crack or fade over time. Fast Engaging Hubs
At the heart of the XC Wide
is the engineered RapidEngage freehub, with a 6-pawl, 3X2 alternating system engaging with a 36-tooth drive ring, providing a quick 5° engagement angle. HUNT's durable H_CERAMIK coating increases hardness and resists cassette gouging when subjected to hard pedal forces. With both boost and standard hub spacing options, the XC Wide is built to withstand season after season of cross-country trails with minimal maintenance. The hubs are easily customisable with optional end caps, providing compatibility with any current standard. The CNC machined 6-bolt disc mounting interface adds versatility to suit all your XC riding and racing needs. The XC Wide wheelset has been built with precision-sealed replaceable cartridge bearings, offering an easy-to-maintain solution without compromising longevity. Fitted with large-diameter ball bearings and dual full-contact rubber seals, these bearings are built to withstand the harshest conditions, ensuring maximum durability and reliability.
Just 1693g for the complete wheelset.Handbuilt, Every Detail Considered
The wheels are hand laced with high-quality J-bend cold-drawn spokes. Both front and rear wheels use 28 Pillar Spokes made from Sandvik T302 (18/10) stainless steel. These are triple-butted (dimensions of 2.0mm-1.6mm-2.0mm, with patented Pillar Spoke Re-enforcement, increased diameter of 2.2mm at the spoke head) spokes, offering incredible longevity. Anodised alloy nipples help to reduce the overall weight even further while allowing for stress-free maintenance when needed.
The result is a lightweight yet modern width XC wheelset hitting the scales at just 1693 grams while providing all the strength and durability necessary for your next race, alpine adventure or long-distance epic. As with all HUNT wheels, the new XC Wide is backed by a 3-year warranty, 60-day ride & return policy, best-in-class rider support, and arrives pre-taped and with valves for easy out-of-the-box tubeless set-up.
Built for racing, training, and exploring.HUNT Race XC Wide (V3) specifications
• Rims
: 28mm internal width at the front, 26mm internal width at the rear. Constructed from 6069 T6 alloy. Tubeless-ready with included rim tape and valves. Matt black work-hardened shot-peened finish with laser-etched graphics for superior durability.
• Axles
: Boost - 148x12mm (Rear) with 110x15mm (Front). 141x9mm (Rear) QR with 110x9mm (Front) QR adapters and Rock Shox Torque Caps available.
• Spokes
: J-bend cold drawn for ease of replacement. 28 spoke count for both front and rear. Pillar Spokes made from Sandvik T302 (18/10) stainless steel. Triple butted 2.0-1.6-2.0 (2.2 at the head for patented Pillar Spoke Re-enforcement). Black stainless treatment.
• Nipples
: Hard-anodised alloy for weight reduction and strength. Square body for external adjustment and hex head for easy internal adjustment/tensioning. Long 14mm thread for durability. 14 gauge.
• Front Hub
: Engineered with durable bearings and 7075-T6 series alloy axles for increased stiffness, performance, and durability.
• Rear Hub
: Extruded and CNC machined 6066-T6 heat-treated aluminium alloy hub body. Available in 148x12mm or 142x12mm spacing. Features H_CERAMIK freehub body reinforcement coating for excellent durability and protection against cassette sprocket damage. Boost QR skewers not supplied. 6 pawl, 3x2, with 36 tooth RapidEngage freehub with an engagement angle of just 5 degrees. Oversized 7075-T6 heat-treated aluminium axles.
• Bearings
: Sealed replaceable cartridge bearings with free-flowing, large-diameter ball bearings for durability and low rolling resistance.
• Tyre Width
: Suitable for tyres between 1.6in - 2.6in but optimized for tyres between 2.2in -2.4in.
• Size
: Available in 29in only.
• Weight
: 1693g.
• Price
: £379 | $479 | €499
The HUNT XC Wide wheelset is available and ready to ship to riders worldwide now at huntbikewheels.com
.
I see a few locations with Von Mises stress of over 3.5 GPa but the yield strength of 6069-t6 is 345 MPa. This doesn't make sense. The wheel will have failed with 10x less loading than is shown.
Was the anisotropy of extruded aluminum considered when setting FEA parameters, or was it analyzed isotropically for ease of setup?