Introducing the Commencal-NOBL Racing World Cup DH Team

Press Release: NOBL Wheels
We’re stoked to announce the launch of Commencal-NOBL factory racing, a UCI Downhill World Cup trade team that will be competing in the full 2021 World Cup calendar. This will be our 2nd year in partnership with Antoine Pierron and Matteo Iniguez who have worked tirelessly to build the team from the ground up. For 2021, they brought on junior riders Siel Van Der Velden and Raphael Iniguez to complete the roster and we can't wait to see what they'll achieve!
NOBL will be providing wheels in partnership with Industry Nine for the duration of the year and you can expect to see our TR37’s and TR38’s on the world stage throughout the season. Along with racing, the team will take on a valuable feedback and product development role. There aren't many testing grounds better than the World Cup circuit.
The team founders. Left: Matteo Iniguez (Elite) Right: Antoine Pierron (Elite)
Matteo and Antoine may be young, but they're far from inexperienced. At 20 years old they're running their own race team and consistently qualifying at Elite World Cups. They'll be gunning for the top 20 this year, and there's no doubt in our mind they'll make that happen.
The new recruits. Left: Siel Van Der Velden (Junior) Right: Raphael Iniguez (Junior)
Siel was no stranger to the podium at the Junior World Cups in 2020 and we know she'll be gunning for that top spot in 2021. Based on her pre-season videos from the Commencal Test Track
she's ready to get racing. Raphael will be making the big switch from XC racing and is looking to tear up the Junior DH category.
The bike for 2021. Commencal Supreme DH with NOBL TR37s / Industry Nine Hydras.
Photos: Nicolas Brizin
Additional Sponsors: Industry Nine, Burgtec, Vee Tire Co, VHS MTB, 100%, Galfer Brakes, Unic MTBnoblwheels.com
