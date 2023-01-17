Video: DHaRCO Release New Duffle Bag & Custom Straps

Press Release: DHaRCO



Introducing the DHaRCO Duffle Bag in a 30L gear bag size and a 50L weekender.These have been in the pipeline for some time now - tested and optimised to suit the life of a mountain biker. From pit days at the races, to camping trips in the back of the ute/pickup, and overseas trips on planes - the final product is something we think you're going to love.Made from a super soft, weather-resistant fabric it looks the goods and can take a beating. With all the features to keep your gear organised, it’s the ultimate companion for your belongings.Leyla and her dad James Sharman demonstrate all possibilities the new Duffle can unlock for you. Made from a super soft, weather-resistant fabric it looks good and can take a beating.Use it as your helmet bag, your gym bag - or like a lot of the DHaRCO crew - your laptop bag.With all the features to keep your gear organised, it’s the ultimate companion for your belongings. Personalise it with the favourite strap and make it a staple in your wardrobe.Designed with adventure in mind, the 50L is ready for your riding trips, or to take all your riding gear to the pits. It’s easy open main compartment makes it is super practical and the weather resistant fabric looks good and can take a beating.