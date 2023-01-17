Video: DHaRCO Release New Duffle Bag & Custom Straps

Jan 17, 2023
by DHaRCO  

Press Release: DHaRCO

Video and photography by Jasper Da Seymour

Introducing the DHaRCO Duffle Bag in a 30L gear bag size and a 50L weekender.

These have been in the pipeline for some time now - tested and optimised to suit the life of a mountain biker. From pit days at the races, to camping trips in the back of the ute/pickup, and overseas trips on planes - the final product is something we think you're going to love.

Made from a super soft, weather-resistant fabric it looks the goods and can take a beating. With all the features to keep your gear organised, it’s the ultimate companion for your belongings.

Leyla and her dad James Sharman demonstrate all possibilities the new Duffle can unlock for you. Made from a super soft, weather-resistant fabric it looks good and can take a beating.




The 30L Black Duffle

Use it as your helmet bag, your gym bag - or like a lot of the DHaRCO crew - your laptop bag.

With all the features to keep your gear organised, it’s the ultimate companion for your belongings. Personalise it with the favourite strap and make it a staple in your wardrobe.


The 50L Camo Duffle

Designed with adventure in mind, the 50L is ready for your riding trips, or to take all your riding gear to the pits. It’s easy open main compartment makes it is super practical and the weather resistant fabric looks good and can take a beating.




Posted In:
Videos Dharco


26 Comments

  • 40 0
 We’re officially in the MTB news doldrums. Duffel bags and straps getting their own press releases lol. Can wait to read about custom logo socks and colored mips liners for the next few weeks.
  • 5 0
 It makes a change from a CNC stem in a variety of anodised colours.
  • 1 0
 It’s an ad. It’s posted by DHaRCO.
  • 20 0
 I try not to be so negative these days, but this really does fall into the category of "Who gives a flying f....."
  • 18 1
 After reading PB every day since 2006, there's near zero reason to look at Pinkbike anymore. Hardly any real content, just reposted links to someone's video or press releases. Sad stuff.
  • 5 0
 75% of Pinkbike content can be had 5 days earlier on Youtube
  • 6 0
 if you've read Pinkbike since 2006... you'd be well aware that there just isn't shit to talk about mid January... same as it ever was.
  • 1 0
 so what keeps you coming back for more?
  • 4 0
 when will designers realize how inconvenient a single over-the-shoulder strap is for carrying a bag while simultaneously moving a bike around? Make. it. a. backpack. Fox seems to be the only company who gets this with their transition pack. its a no-brainer
  • 1 0
 Patagonia, REI, Bauer... All those companies make better, similarly priced, more robust duffel bags with backpack-style shoulder straps. I just snagged a Bauer duffel for $100 and it put my similarly priced Dakine duffel to shame.
  • 1 0
 @corposello: But....but...but, its not bike branded. How will everyone know how cool I am and I poorly mountain bike if I don't whore myself out to the brands.
  • 6 0
 Dharco also has had blind designers in the pipeline for some time now.
  • 6 0
 Is this a troll post?
  • 2 1
 Wow. Such amazing. Will go good with my balenciagas and supreme headband. Maybe Gucci can collaborate so we can see nothing but city rats use it as a fashion statement and carry nothing but gum, loose change, receipts and a 5 year old mint that’s been rolling around. Oh shit lol sorry that’s just levy’s pockets.
  • 1 0
 People use duffel bags... so yeah I get that this is a product that could have a press release. However, what is the point of spending money on a video, pushing a press release, advertising "custom" straps... but not showing the inside of the bag? Like not one shot or blurb on the actual functional aspects of the bag. Even in the video we had lots of jogging, small SUV parking, running through puddles, running over bridges, alluding to using a skate park... but no break down of how the bag is organized inside or a clear shot inside. How the bag is organized inside and how durable the outside is seems to be the two key points. I mean, unless you are someone who buys a bag because of the 90's neon leopard straps alone...
  • 1 0
 They've managed to tell us 3 times in one press release it can take a beating, but no real practical information more than it has an 'easy opening main compartment' - well that's the one box every bag I have ever owned has tick then!
  • 1 0
 I just don't think there's enough duffle bag and strap choices. I mean, is this for DH, down country, enduro, xc, gravel, ebike, etc? Surely the ebike one would be 1/4" wider since, hey, heavier duty because ebikes??? Perhaps they should expand the range for each of those options Smile .
  • 2 0
 i love a good duffel bag, but what was this video? people doing things that any other duffel would work with? this one has custom straps? is that the selling point?
  • 3 1
 Paid advertising in the ‘News’ section of Pb. People gotta eat but come one
  • 1 0
 PB has, as far as I can recall, always done this.
  • 1 0
 what is "weather resistant?" If I leave out in rain, will it keep contents dry? what if it takes a quick dip into a creek?
  • 3 1
 Really missed an opportunity to brand this as a DHuFFLCO.
  • 2 0
 Is it April already!?
  • 1 0
 Came solely to see the outrageous prices... left disappointed.
  • 1 0
 Stupid





