Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)

Dec 23, 2021
by Brian Park  


Have you ever wondered what it feels like to wash down two dozen Timbits with six litres of sugar free Monster Energy? Do you fantasize about lying to your boss that you're going for a mountain bike ride when you're really going for a gravel ride?

Legally I'm not allowed to give you all sketchy Mini Coopers, but I can give you the Totally Realistic Mike Levy Riding Experience™ with the Grim Donut video game.



The Grim Donut video game


When we started chatting with ASBO about including the Grim Donut in their game Shred! 2, the discussion inevitably escalated into the idea of making a standalone Grim Donut game. In the future I think we definitely need to add a UFO level and a hollow earth level. And maybe some shopping cart bike sounds.

It's been a wild year, and we're glad to have you along for the ride. Merry Christmas and happy holidays from all of us at Pinkbike. All the best in the New Year!
—Brian & the Pinkbike team




Huge thanks to Alex and the crew at ASBO for making this happen. You can learn more about the development of Shred! 2 here. Their main agenda next year will be developing Shred! 3. It’s currently in a very early stage prototype and will feature a fully explorable open 3D world. Check out some super early footage here.

Shred Remastered is available on iOS, Android, Steam, Xbox, PS4 / PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
Shred! 2 - ft Sam Pilgrim is available on iOS, Android, Steam, Xbox, PS4 / PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Both of ASBO's games are currently on sale on Steam.

The Grim Donut Mike Levy


105 Comments

  • 210 0
 media1.giphy.com/media/c3j2FyNZy2OPKNOdZ5/giphy.gif
  • 77 0
 Oh god what have you done
  • 38 1
 @brianpark: you really need to allow embedded images in comments just for this
  • 109 0
 @TacosMcGee: I see no way for that to go horribly wrong.
  • 6 8
 i.ytimg.com/vi/27cwLdpJI6Q/maxresdefault.jpg

Is levy this guys long lost grand child? Can't unsee.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Ha! Still worth it.
  • 1 0
 @ryanlabar straight to whatsapp stickers
  • 2 0
 that cannot be unseen
  • 1 0
 @Narro2: Oh no.
  • 1 0
 what has to be done to make this a NFT?
  • 33 0
 Ate shit on a huge unintentional frontflip on the frist drop, called it a day.
  • 1 0
 That’s me irl
  • 14 1
 virtual friday fails.
  • 28 0
 Just when you thought pre-Christmas week couldn't get any less productive....
  • 19 1
 It is currently rain season in my part of Northern California which means no (outdoor) riding for a while. I am 100% going to download this game and play the hell out of it until I can go back outside. Thanks Brian!
  • 16 7
 It's funny how some places have a no rain riding thing and then obviously places like the UK and BC are like if you didn't ride in the rain when would you ride? Smile

I know someone will chime in about how their dirt is different and I'm sure there is a good bit of truth to that. But it is funny how different outlooks can be on doing the same thing...
  • 14 0
 @stiingya: It's more about the trails, riding them wet causes more maintenance. If you live somewhere that only has 20 wet days a year, it's east to stay off them, here in the UK when the trails are wet for 100+ days a year it makes sense to get out there and just put more maintenance into the trails.
  • 25 0
 @stiingya: Chiming In - I use to live in western NY, rode in the rain all the time no issues. I've been in SW Colorado for 8 yrs now, 90% of the time def don't want to ride in the rain, it'll like flinging wet concrete all over yourself. The way the dirt sticks and turns to mud is much different with drier desert climates
  • 3 4
 @stiingya: durrrr….
  • 9 0
 @stiingya: having lived in NorCal for a while but mostly in The Netherlands I would say
* Outlook is a big part of it. I remember a road ride group that had as a policy that rides were canceled if the prediction said a >30% chance of rain. On pavement! Back here that would cancel most rides even in summer.
* Type of dirt matters a lot too. I took my MTB & Dutch attitude to a Bay Area regional park in wet conditions. The dirt had a pottery clay like texture that was horrible. Even the sidewalls of my tires were covered in a layer of clay that was limited only by the fork and chainstay width.
  • 1 0
 As a southern Idaho native, I feel ya.
  • 3 0
 @ripridesbikes

Time to hit the slopes by friend!! 120+ inches and counting
  • 2 0
 @ak-77: Yep, I live in the East Bay area and that sticky peanut butter mud is exactly why I don't ride in the wet. We have one or two places I can drive to that drain well but it's best to give those spots a day or two after a heavy rain to avoid damaging the trails.
I will ride on the road in the rain no problem though.
  • 3 0
 @stiingya: High clay content in the soil mixed with water makes for a miserable experience walking, biking or digging.
There's a magical two week period after the rain and before the summer when the moisture level of the clay is just right for digging, but if you go too early the mud will stick to everything in thick globs, go too late and the dirt will have dried to a concrete like hardness.
  • 1 1
 @Dmaxwell: No thanks, I prefer my water melted. Snow is too damn cold for me.
  • 1 0
 @hgardner: Agree it's about trail conditions! Lots of times I have to drive someplace else because it's too muddy, etc. And have had to just ride on the gravel 4x4 road AND have given up and gone home!

Just seems like some people have a rain off switch? Smile

@ripridesbikes We have clay I wouldn't ride in wet either. Waiting a few days after a huge storm or driving where the trails drain = much better than not riding all winter...

@ElDebarge to the beat of the rhythm of the night...
  • 3 1
 We call that Monday in BC
  • 16 2
 Okay now I feel bad for ever thinking any negative thoughts about Outside acquiring PB. I see now what the end goal was and it is pure of heart and wholesome.
  • 15 3
 haha so cool!!!! take this haters... outside money spent on so many awesome projects already! please make some levy actionfigures next...
  • 4 0
 It would be the most disastrous iteration of a Ken doll since, well, the original Ken doll.
. . . when are pre-orders?
  • 1 1
 Do you really think outside developed this game in the 20 days since they officially took over pb? This was probably in the works for some time.
  • 10 0
 Can the 24th of December be the drawing for the Grim Donut?
  • 8 0
 I hate Outside as much as the next guy, but if they’re the reason for stuff like this, maybe it’s not the apocalypse?
  • 8 0
 Friggen hilarious. Thanks for having a sense of humour PB!
  • 7 0
 Based on the game play action, I think Mike Bear built my laptop.
  • 4 0
 @brianpark I think there might need to be a contest for the best Levy crash screenshots? I mean the Pinkers have been wanting to abuse him for a long time, and now they can showcase it.
  • 8 0
 This is a good idea. I want to see some video clips of people's best/worst lines. Maybe tag #grimdonutgame on IG and we'll try to find some of our favourites.
  • 2 0
 the voodoo doll
  • 6 0
 Wait.. Is it Christmas already?
  • 5 0
 Makes total sense now. Levy must have disappeared to mocap and voice acting studios.
  • 2 0
 I liked the visuals and the feel of the game, especially for pumping the track to go fast. However, I’m not too sure how accurate the area where one releases the pumping action on the upslope is haha
  • 1 0
 Honestly, especially when going for the time challenges in the last few levels, the thrill of chaining together transition after transition was nuts. Way more fun than I expected it to be.
  • 2 0
 @DPGriffin: Its great to hear you enjoy the game mate Smile
  • 5 0
 The bike version of QWOP
  • 3 0
 Anyone else having the issue that the game just loads forever without actually letting you play?
  • 1 0
 Same
  • 1 0
 @jnroyal: This on the mobile or Web version?
  • 3 0
 Sam Pilgrim version audio:
“This is the dream!!!”
“This is the best!!!”
“I almost died!!!”
“Shred it!!!”
  • 2 0
 @Sethsg "Dreams!!!"
  • 1 0
 to the sky!
  • 3 0
 Any tips for the pump track? Can make it but no way on earth clearing that big gap...
  • 1 0
 Same...
  • 1 0
 @prmtb04: Don't trust the green lines for when to pump. Pump the downslopes, release on the upslopes, and wait longer than they tell you to in the air before pumping to land early.
  • 1 0
 @DPGriffin: I always land short on the gap. any tips to get speed to clear it?
  • 1 0
 Make sure you squash that double before the big gap, land right on the top of the landing!
  • 4 0
 so it has come to this
  • 2 0
 Worth a play for the Levy comments. Gotta get that Daily Active User count up, Pinkers!
  • 3 0
 There goes the last 2 hours of my day
  • 2 1
 Data used to track you: diagnostics
Data linked to you: diagnostics
Data not linked to you: diagnostics

That’s a head scratcher
  • 1 0
 Can he actually do any of those tricks? If homie has to shatter his ankles with hunks to flat. A video of trick attempts Is surely justified
  • 1 0
 It’s a Festivus miracle! Festivus isn’t over until Levy pins Brian Park… because who’s your daddy Levy? Who’s your daddy
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Festivus
  • 3 0
 "O shit"!!
  • 2 0
 Its like Shredsauce, but not at all
  • 2 0
 LOL! That's awesome... Smile
  • 2 0
 Lol! Thanks for some fun!
  • 2 0
 Reminds me of redbull bike unchained. Rip mike levy im stuck on level 2
  • 2 0
 Was hoping for more Grim Donut content but 100% did not expect this
  • 2 0
 If you play shred 2 w Sam pilgrim you have to ride the God awful ebike
  • 1 0
 if this version goes well, you guys definitely got to add the new grim donut.
  • 1 0
 I tried to load it via the Desktop version, ended up with a wasm error when i want to load level0.
  • 2 0
 Love the added realism of not being able to turn, just like the real Donut
  • 1 0
 just the other day i was wondering if we'd ever get Shred 3........ instead we got this Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Is that a good or a bad thing? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 They're working on Shred 3 as well! There's a link to a preview of it in the article above.
  • 1 0
 Error loading Asset, it crashed! Uninstalled. Off trail building instead.
  • 1 0
 Will I be able to pay the game on a phone or do I need something bigger to see the bike fully?
  • 1 0
 Can we get a Ben Cathro "How to bike" video for this game? I definitely need it!
  • 1 0
 Downloaded it yesterday, can't even get it to load up due to errors. Feeling left out from the GD party!
  • 1 0
 Pick a controller mapping and be a dick about it
  • 1 0
 The almighty cock n balls!
  • 1 0
 The notch on my phone obscures the main menu
  • 1 0
 Bored enough to now be #1 in speed & style.
  • 2 0
 this melted my macbook
  • 1 0
 Turn up the fans, someone gave Tony Hawk a bike...
  • 1 0
 Why is the restart button is such an awkward spot?
  • 1 0
 This is great but we want a Pinkbike app!!
  • 1 0
 Is the GrimDonut in Riders Republic? It should be in Riders Republic!
  • 1 0
 Thanks... now I wanna play some Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
  • 1 0
 This is the content we need
  • 1 0
 Sugar Free Monster tastes grim, I'd expect Levy to go full fat at least!
  • 1 0
 Love the podcast sound bites after I wipeout.
  • 1 0
 New favorite game. Love watching @mikelevy wipe out
  • 1 1
 Lol ok but how is this different from that Sam Pilgrim game?
  • 9 1
 Levy... donut.... what more do you need?
  • 1 0
 @pbuser2299: fair
  • 27 0
 The tricks are dumber and Levy tells you about UFOs.
  • 5 1
 @brianpark: Stop, stop, I can only get so excited.
  • 1 0
 Rubbing my ballz now
  • 1 0
 Oh shit I've killed Levy
  • 2 0
 In 45 minutes I have killed so many @mikelevy s.
