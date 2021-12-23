Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to wash down two dozen Timbits with six litres of sugar free Monster Energy? Do you fantasize about lying to your boss that you're going for a mountain bike ride when you're really going for a gravel ride?Legally I'm not allowed to give you all sketchy Mini Coopers, but Igive you the Totally Realistic Mike Levy Riding Experience™ with the Grim Donut video game.When we started chatting with ASBO about including the Grim Donut in their game Shred! 2, the discussion inevitably escalated into the idea of making a standalone Grim Donut game. In the future I think we definitely need to add a UFO level and a hollow earth level. And maybe some shopping cart bike sounds.It's been a wild year, and we're glad to have you along for the ride. Merry Christmas and happy holidays from all of us at Pinkbike. All the best in the New Year!—Brian & the Pinkbike team