Introducing the HUNT E_All Mountain Wheelset

The HUNT E_All Mountain alloy wheelset comes as standard on the Privateer E161.

Hunt Bike WheelsThe HUNT E_All Mountain alloy wheelset has been engineered to meet the specific demands of modern E-MTBs ranging from lighter weight, Mid-torque platforms to full-power high-torque models. Manufactured from 6069-T6 extruded alloy with a rugged anodized shot-peened black finish, the HUNT E_All Mountain uses the same tried and tested rear rim profile as the Enduro Wide V2, boasting internal reinforcement shoulders to support the rim sidewall and protect against hard impacts.The E_All Mountain wheelset is handbuilt with high-specification triple butted Pillar spokes and an updated forged, then CNC'ed 7075-T6 alloy HUNT hub system featuring a 17mm rear axle, dual-sealed REVO bearings and our all-new PhaseEngage, E-MTB- specific freehub system.• Tried and tested 31mm 6069-T6 aluminium rim extrusion with internal shoulder reinforcement. Rider tested to handle daily E-MTB abuse.• New PhaseEngage, EMTB-specific freehub system with 6x1 pawl system for reliable and long-lasting power transfer.• Oversized 17mm 7075-T6 axles resist flex and increase bearing life.• Updated bearing seals for improved longevity in harsh environments.• Hand-laced with triple-butted, stainless steel Pillar PSR 2018 spokes, brass nipples and steel nipple washers.To ensure long-lasting durability, we have adopted the internally reinforced, 31mm internal rear rim developed for the Hunt Enduro Wide V2 wheelset and have used this tried and tested design both on the front and rear of the new Hunt E All_Mountain. The custom-engineered rim profile incorporates internal reinforcement shoulders that serve to support the rim sidewall and protect it from rock strikes and impacts. By utilising FEA modelling, HUNT Engineers have been able to thoroughly examine the stresses and strains experienced by the rim under different riding conditions and through simulated scenarios, our UK-based team were able to optimise the internal reinforcement, ensuring that the HUNT E_All Mountain rim is capable of taking a pounding ride after ride.Seasons of race testing have proven that the 31mm internal rim profile is perfect for accommodating modern trail and enduro tires. In the case of E-MTB riders, this wider profile also maximises braking performance across diverse terrains and traction on steep, loose climbs.One of the reasons we love to ride E-MTBs is the added power that they offer. This boost allows riders to climb more challenging and steeper terrain than ever before, but it also means the freehub and wheels have to endure a lot more torque than a standard wheel.To ensure long-lasting performance, our engineers have developed a new EMTB-specific freehub system called PhaseEngage. Using a durable new 6x1 pawl system, PhaseEngage can reliably transfer power mile after mile, climb after climb. The updated system uses rugged steel internals for a longer life while providing an accurate 8-degree engagement angle.PhaseEngage is combined with our purpose-built CNC alloy hubs rolling on dual sealed REVO bearings and flex-free 17mm 7075 alloy rear axle, and use updated freehub seals that provide optimal protection against water and dirt ingress no matter the weather or riding conditions.Using 6069-T6 alloy offers riders a 69% increase in Ultimate Tensile Strength over 6061-T6, and with our internal reinforcement, you can be sure that this is one tough rim! To create a strong, complete wheelset, high-specification, triple-butted Pillar PSR spokes have been hand laced into each wheelset, trued and tensioned, and then checked again by master wheel builders. For E-MTB applications, we have opted for heavier-duty 2018 spokes featuring a wider 1.8mm central diameter, improving the wheel's ability to handle loads and high torque without negatively affecting weight.With durability in mind, our expert wheel builders have employed conical nipple washers to further enhance strength with 16mm brass nipples for longevity.We've ensured that E_All Mountain is compatible with any E-MTB on the market by offering 29in, 27.5in and mullet wheel configurations, and our updated PhaseEngage hub design meets Boost standards and is available in SRAM XD, Shimano HG and Shimano Microspline options.Alongside FEA simulations and real-world rider testing with our sponsored riders and athletes, we also place all wheels through a strict set of impact tests on our in-house impact rig. As mountain bike wheels rarely see an impact to both sidewalls simultaneously, we test our wheels with impact forces focused on one sidewall while the wheel is set at an angle. We impact test our wheels against other HUNT products and similar spec wheels from other leading brands. All wheels are impact-tested until they show the first signs of damage. Then, the findings are shared with riders so that they may make the best decision for their riding.• 31mm internal rim width.• 6069-T6 extrusion construction.• Engineered for E-MTB.• 32 front, 32h rear spoke count.• Pillar PSR 2018 Triple-butted stainless steel spokes with 1.8mm central diameter for durability.• Redesigned 8-degree engagement PhaseEngage 6-pawl freehub designed and engineered for e-MTB use.• CNC machined alloy hubs featuring precision Revo dual seal bearings.• Oversized 17mm 7075-T6 axles resist flex and increase bearing life.• Ships pre-taped with valves and spare spokes.• Handbuilt with durable brass nipples.• Tested by HUNT athletes Daryl Brown and Fergus Ryan.• 6-bolt disc mounting interface.• Available in 29 ", 27.5" and mullet options.• SRAM XD, Shimano HG and Microspline freehub options.• Boost spacing only.• Wheelset weights 27.5" 2143g, Mullet 2168g, 29" 2193g• Price £479 / €599 / $649The FEA-designed, rider-tested, and UK-engineered HUNT E_All Mountain alloy wheelset is available to preorder through our website today. All wheel sizes are available with your freehub of choice.