Magicshine Introduces the Monteer 12000 Bike Light

Oct 12, 2023
by MarsMagicshine  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Magicshine

Magicshine is proud to unveil its latest marvel in illumination technology, the Monteer 12000. Crafted for avid cyclists who demand the very best, this lighting masterpiece takes your night rides to a whole new level. Let's dive into the astounding features that make the Monteer 12000 stand out in the world of cycling lights:

Unparalleled Illumination:
Five high-power LEDs deliver an astonishing 12,000 lumens of light, ensuring that darkness is no longer an obstacle. The Monteer 12000 offers two distinct beam types, FLOODLIGHT and SPOTLIGHT, allowing you to tailor your lighting for both road and off-road adventures.

Tailor-Made Lighting Settings:
With the Monteer 12000, customization is at your fingertips. The accompanying app lets you adjust the lighting settings to perfectly match your cycling scenarios. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged mountain trails, your lighting is tailored to your needs.

Effortless Control:
Say goodbye to fumbling in the dark! The wireless remote control puts you in charge, offering simple and accurate operation. With just one click, you can jump to full output mode and conquer any terrain.

photo

Engineered for Performance:
The Monteer 12000 is designed to perform at its peak. A physical air duct cooling system and internal thermal management, along with cooling fins, keep the light cool even during the most intense rides.

photo

Endurance that Matches Your Passion:
Powered by a flagship 14.4V 10,000mAh battery pack, the Monteer 12000 ensures an incredible 121 hours of runtime. Plus, with the integrated USB-C interface for 60W fast output, recharging is a breeze.

photo

Stay Informed, Stay Safe:
Easily keep track of your power levels with the easy-to-read power indicator on the light unit, battery pack, and remote. No surprises – just consistent, reliable performance.

Versatile Mounting Options:
Mounting the Monteer 12000 is a breeze. The tool-free adjustable light head prevents blinding oncoming road users, and the two-sided handlebar and helmet mounts keep your light securely in place.

Built to Last:
With a robust aluminum housing, the Monteer 12000 is built to withstand shocks, dust, and water. Its IPX6 waterproof rating ensures it can handle heavily rainy conditions without a hitch.

Experience the Monteer 12000 and elevate your cycling journey to new heights. Discover the future of illumination and be prepared for endless adventures. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own the Monteer 12000 - visit our product page and get ready to light up the night! MSRP: $549.99 USD.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Lights Magicshine Magicshine Monteer 12000


33 Comments
  • 12 1
 "Don't miss out on this opportunity to own the Monteer 12000"

I appreciate calls to action, otherwise I may have missed the opportunity to own the Monteer 12000.

Be safe, be well
  • 2 0
 This is way funnier than it needs to be
  • 9 0
 It’s a damn shame but I just came out with a 12001 lumen bike light. It has 14.5v, 10001 mAh battery pack, providing 122 hours of runtime and charges at 61w!
  • 2 0
 7 minute Abs
  • 7 0
 "Innovative" Air duct cooing - CHECK
Internal thermal management - CHECK
New, 4 green battery indicators - CHECK
Tool free adjustable light head - CHECK

Flattering Outbound Lighting with so much imitation - CHECK
  • 1 0
 nvm
  • 4 0
 So dumb. The couple thousand lumens and good lenses of something like an Outbound or Lynx or Gloworm light is already more than enough for even very fast riding. Anywhere with actual trees close to the trail and especially with leaves, with this monstrosity you'll be mere seconds from blinding yourself with reflected light. If it's on your head, you'd better not even look down at your bike, unless it's matte black. And you'd definitely better not look at anyone you're riding with! That much light is terrible if you're not alone in the wide-open.

Or they're just cherry-picking measurements to inflate the numbers, like the various "25,000 lumen" aliexpress fire-hazards. Better be, because 12000 actual useful lumens is stupid for 99.9% of riding situations
  • 1 0
 But I want to see the bottom of the mountain, all the way from the top!
  • 1 0
 12K lumens! That is pathetic, hate to be a rider coming up trail having that light blinding me or worse the nitwit barreling DH behind you flooding out your light and causing your shadow to make it impossible to read the trail from your own light! I'd probably be more pissed than with the asswipe in his fancy 4 wheel drive truck tailing me at night on a dark road with overly bright lights and all i have is the shadow of my own vehicle in front of me, making it incredibly difficult to follow my own standard headlights because is shadows out my vehicle. Anything over 1500 lumens takes the cool experience out of night riding away, IMHO.
  • 3 0
 121 hours of run time?! That's incredible. What's the weight of the battery pack??
  • 7 0
 90 kilograms Wink
  • 3 0
 Night time Rampage, here we come.
  • 2 0
 Magicshine sounds like an all-purpose cleaner, that you only hear about in night time commercials.
  • 1 0
 All these brands refused to innovate for the longest (Magicshine, Niterider, Light & Motion) then Outbound Lighting came along.
  • 1 0
 Less then 5 cents per Lumen, what a bargain! I would love one if I had the spare money
  • 1 0
 I'm in the market for a decent helmet mounted light that is uhh...cheaper. Any recommendations?
  • 3 0
 Nightrider
  • 2 0
 Check out Exposure Lights or Outbound Lighting
  • 2 0
 Outbound, Lynx OTG, Gloworm.
  • 2 0
 Sweet now I can blind oncoming riders from 100m away!
  • 2 0
 A proper review is needed to substantiate these claims.
  • 1 0
 What's the point of this power if it dies (electronics etc.) in 1-2 years ...
  • 1 0
 Sweet, even deeper contrasting shadows to ride through. I pity anyone that runs into someone firing 12,000 lumens out.
  • 1 0
 Why would anyone buy this when Exposure lights exist?
  • 2 0
 Availability? Longer run time with external battery? The Exposure light also looks quite vulnerable to breaking off or popping out of its mount as well.
  • 1 0
 @Canadmos: I wasn’t aware Exposure are hard to get hold of. Fair enough if you are night riding consecutive nights without access to a charging source. Also never heard of any instances of an exposure light popping off unless it’s due to a direct impact in a crash, in which case it’s pretty easy to find a light in the dark and it simply clips back on. Exposure also have more advanced features like climb/decent detection, ambient lighting detection, tap to toggle modes etc. etc.
  • 1 0
 Because Exposure lights are (at least) twice the price for half the lumens?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I'll take a new high end shock or set of brakes for that price.
  • 1 0
 But my £15 eBay light from 10 years ago already has 15,000 lumens....
  • 1 0
 "That's not a knife, this is a knife"
  • 1 0
 How did this make it to the front page?
  • 1 0
 What is the warranty?
  • 1 0
 Insane price.





