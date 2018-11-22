Video: Bird Reveals a New Hardcore Zero 29er Hardtail

For hardtails, more so than a full suss bike the inadequacies in components can be easily exposed. If you don't have the right mix then you might quickly find that the ride is compromised. We've waited to launch this one until we had everything just the way we wanted it.



A fully winter proof ride with our signature long, low and slack geometry the Zero 29 is exactly the bike you need to keep the wheels rolling through the winter - every mile can be blasted at max speed. Large diameter wheels roll fast enough for the fire roads, it's light and agile to dispatch any single track with ease and strong enough for the DH tracks; the Zero 29 can tackle them all.



Zero 29 Details

• Slack 64.3 head angle and 130mm of travel meets a berm destroying -80mm bottom bracket

• 42 & 44mm offset forks keep the wheelbase in check while delivering a more composed ride

• New Bird Factory wheel sets Featuring Hope Pro4 hubs on DT Swiss XM481 or EX511 rims across the whole range, even the lowest price models

• Designed without compromise for 29 x 2.5 or 2.6 tyres

• Ultra tough, winter-proof anodised or powder coat finishes

• Starts at £1550 for a complete bike

