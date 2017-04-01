Introducing the new Dakine Keg Laps Pack - Video

VIDEOS

Apr 1, 2017
by Dakine  
Whether you are a believer or not, the rise of hip pack usage in mountain biking is a trend that is growing. Dakine has been at the forefront of hip pack design for many years and currently offers the low profile Hot Laps and larger hydration based Low Rider Hip pack. New to the line this season and rounding out the collection for those leading the hip pack trend is the Keg Laps 128 OZ Hip Hydration Pack. Partnering with Drinktanks, another local Oregon company, riders can now carry 128oz of their favorite cooled drinks on the trail in a fully insulated, pressurized growler. Fill it with the liquid of your choice, pressurize the keg cap with CO2 and hit the trails. Your drinks will stay cold for 24 hours, and the 128 OZ volume will keep you and your friends hydrated for any of your local laps.


KEG LAPS 128 OZ HIP HYDRATION
Includes 128 OZ Drinktanks
Keg Cap Accessory Kit
US MSRP: $264.0Z

DRINKTANKS MATERIALS
18/8 Premium Stainless Steel / BPA Free
• PACK MATERIALS
• 200D Nylon Ripstop

DIMENSIONS
• 305 cubic inches [ 5 Liters ]
• 11 x 5.5 x 5.5 [ 28 x 14 x 14cm ]

128 OZ Fully Insulated Growler
DRINKTANKS DETAILS
• Cold 24+ hours / Hot 12 + hours
• Durable and Leakproof
• Easy Pour Handle
• Dishwasher Safe
• Holds up to 60 PSI
• Keg cap turns your DrinkTanks® Growler into a personal, portable Keg.
• CO2 pressurizing cartridges included

PACK DETAILS
• Breathable air mesh and foam backpanel
• Fleece lined, padded phone pocket
• Internal organizer pockets
• External attachment straps
• Safety light attachment

For those seeking more Hip Pack options...

HOT LAPS PACK 1.5L - MSRP $35
For more info check out The Hot Laps


LOW RIDER 5L BIKE HYDRATION BAG - MSRP $65
For more info check out The Low Rider


www.dakine.com
www.drinktanks.com

MENTIONS: @dakine


6 Comments

  • + 6
 ...not sure if april fools or not...
  • + 4
 They made ski pants with an ipad pocket ... so probably real.
  • + 1
 Ha!
  • + 1
 When you wished the april fools was a real product...
  • + 1
 Oh how I wish this article came out any other day of the year.
  • + 1
 Awesome joke

