Introducing the new Dakine Keg Laps Pack - Video

Whether you are a believer or not, the rise of hip pack usage in mountain biking is a trend that is growing. Dakine has been at the forefront of hip pack design for many years and currently offers the low profile Hot Laps and larger hydration based Low Rider Hip pack. New to the line this season and rounding out the collection for those leading the hip pack trend is the Keg Laps 128 OZ Hip Hydration Pack. Partnering with Drinktanks, another local Oregon company, riders can now carry 128oz of their favorite cooled drinks on the trail in a fully insulated, pressurized growler. Fill it with the liquid of your choice, pressurize the keg cap with CO2 and hit the trails. Your drinks will stay cold for 24 hours, and the 128 OZ volume will keep you and your friends hydrated for any of your local laps.















KEG LAPS 128 OZ HIP HYDRATION

Includes 128 OZ Drinktanks

Keg Cap Accessory Kit

US MSRP: $264.0Z



DRINKTANKS MATERIALS

18/8 Premium Stainless Steel / BPA Free

• PACK MATERIALS

• 200D Nylon Ripstop



DIMENSIONS

• 305 cubic inches [ 5 Liters ]

• 11 x 5.5 x 5.5 [ 28 x 14 x 14cm ]



128 OZ Fully Insulated Growler

DRINKTANKS DETAILS

• Cold 24+ hours / Hot 12 + hours

• Durable and Leakproof

• Easy Pour Handle

• Dishwasher Safe

• Holds up to 60 PSI

• Keg cap turns your DrinkTanks® Growler into a personal, portable Keg.

• CO2 pressurizing cartridges included



PACK DETAILS

• Breathable air mesh and foam backpanel

• Fleece lined, padded phone pocket

• Internal organizer pockets

• External attachment straps

• Safety light attachment



For those seeking more Hip Pack options...





