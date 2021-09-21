Knolly Releases Tyaughton Hardtail in Titanium & Steel

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes
Introducing the Tyaughton: our new 29’ hardtail comes in titanium or steel, can run a 150mm or 160mm fork, features advanced geometry and incorporates an unapologetically high level of construction with fully custom tubing. The Tyaughton is everything you need for a super capable and playful hardtail trail bike. PROGRESSIVE GEOMETRY
The Tyaughton’s geometry has been designed from the ground up: we’ve utilized our extensive knowledge from our full suspension line-up to ensure that this bike rides as competently as our suspension models while still being incredibly balanced across all types of terrain. While conceived as an “all around, do everything bike”, the Tyaughton is extremely progressive and suited both to big days in the saddle as well as shredding your local trails.
The Tyaughton features a 64.5 degree head angle with a 150mm fork (or a 64 degree head angle with a 160mm fork) which makes it capable on both technical uptracks and steep descents. The seat tube angle is ideally positioned at 75 degrees to deliver an efficient climbing position while also ensuring that the rider’s hands and knees are comfortable during epic days.
The front end of the bike is long to increase room in the cockpit and allow the rider to stretch out. The chainstay is modest at 427mm, blending stability and maneuverability. It’s long enough to give the bike optimum balance across its wheelbase but short enough to get out of your way when you need to get the front end of the bike up. MATERIALS: TITANIUM AND STEEL
Taking what we learned from our Cache gravel models, the Tyaughton was planned from the start to be offered in both titanium and premium air hardened steel. The primary focus was on performance and these are hands down the two best materials to use to achieve this goal.
The Tyaughton Steel frames use air hardened steel because it can be manipulated before welding and then heat treated to give high strength and durability. Our steel frames are also ED coated to ensure maximum corrosion resistance and painted with tough powder paints for longevity. All our steel tubes are butted so that the walls are thicker where it’s welded and thinner in the middle which reduces weight while ensuring that the tube ends are incredibly strong. This model is designed to be affordable while performing at the highest level possible.
The Tyaughton Titanium has been created from a dream material. Titanium is light, stiff and long lasting, providing a premium quality ride for discerning riders. With additional features and significant weight savings, the Tyaughton Titanium is the ultimate expression of mountain bike hardtail performance.CUSTOM TUBING
The Tyaughton Steel features a frame size specific butted, bent and formed tubeset that blends production level repeatability and precision with a craftsmen level of manufacturing.
It features a size specific tubeset (small frames don’t get the same tubes as the XL and vice versa) and incorporates many of the titanium frame features including integrated ISCG05 chain guide tabs and a unique head tube.
The Tyaughton Titanium features a 100% proprietary Knolly oversized tube set with all frame tubes tapered, butted, bent and formed to the material’s limits. This allows Knolly to achieve subtle Knolly-esque frame design emphasizing stability and compliance. This model also features a unique frame size specific tubeset to ensure riders of all sizes can get the maximum performance gain possible from this material. Large frames get the largest diameter tubeset to compliment larger statured riders, while smaller frames get reduced diameter tube sets to match rider size and weight while providing matching compliance.
Steel and Titanium frames have a unique head tube shape designed to maximize strength to support forks up to 170mm. Tubesets flow into custom CNC machined dropouts, yokes and access ports (Titanium-only) so that stress risers are minimized. Even the included ISCG mount attaches cleanly into a recessed CNC machined pocket on the chainstay yoke.ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Titanium exclusives:
CNC engraved head tube
Full Internal dropper post routing with an access hatch on the underside of the down tube
Brushed finish
Fully 3D formed seat tube (butted, tapered, bent and formed)
Oversized tapered top and down tubes
Titanium and Steel:
157Trail rear hub spacing
Custom head tubes
Proprietary and size specific main triangle tube sets.
Fully integrated ISCG05 chainguide mounts
73mm BSA threaded BB
12 x 157mm rear end with DT Swiss RWS
Knolly CNC dropouts
Knolly CNC chainstay yoke
Dropper post insertion length: 175 Small, 175 - 210mm Medium, Large and X-LargeGEOMETRY/SPECS: knollybikes.com/AVAILABILITY
The Tyaughton is available in two material options including titanium or steel, with the steel version available in Container Red or 510 Green. There’s four sizes to choose from - small through extra-large - and multiple build kit options. Full bike prices start at $3599 USD for the Steel and $6099 USD for the Titanium. Frame only prices start at $1099 USD for the Steel and $2999 USD for the Titanium. Both models are available to purchase now from your local Knolly dealer or online at knollybikes.com/
Photo credit: Brayden Rastad
Riders: Ken Fung and Brendan Gauthier
