NOBL Wheels Announces New G2 Carbon Rims

Press Release:
NOBL Wheels
At NOBL, we’re on a mission to create the best cycling wheels in the world. Today, we’re thrilled to reveal the host of enhancements that are rolling out with our late 2023 mountain lineup. These Generation 2 rims are the best-looking and toughest products we’ve ever made and retain the exceptional quality and ride feel our customers have come to love.Strength Redefined
After rigorous factory testing, NOBL G2 rims demonstrate a remarkable 40% boost in impact resistance on average, without an increase in system weight. This means that NOBL riders can continue trusting their wheels in the most demanding of trail conditions.
We accomplished these improvements by making three significant changes:
• Redesigned Layup Schedule:
Our asymmetrical rims have evolved to better distribute impact energy through the rim's sidewalls and effectively dissipate it into the nipple bed. This was achieved by using a new prepreg, completely redesigning the layup schedule, and adjusting fiber orientation on the nipple bed.
• Enhanced Flexibility:
One of our primary goals with NOBL G2 rims was to maximize impact resistance when rims took a hit on one side of the bead, but not the other. Material has been introduced into the rim lips to bring heightened flexibility to an area that tends to see a lot of abuse in chunky terrain. This increases a rim’s ability to handle sharp impacts on just one side of the rim at a time.
• Beneath the Bead Seat:
Important changes have also been made inside the rim cavity, below the bead seat. This area plays a crucial role in evenly distributing forces through the drop channel and can be a culprit for material creep during the molding process, which is problematic. By refining our production method, we’ve been able to vastly improve rim compaction and eliminate voids that can occur in this part of the rim.
Aesthetic Updates
|Designing rims with a deep profile is a quick way to get strength and stiffness out of carbon wheels, but that decision comes with a big sacrifice in ride quality for the vast majority of riders.
Crafting shallow but laterally stiff rims that ride comfortably and stand up to today’s demanding riding is a real challenge, and with the G2 product we’ve achieved a balance we’re truly proud of.—Trevor Howard, Co-Founder of NOBL Wheels
G2 rims also arrive with refined graphics courtesy of laser etching. During the process, a carefully focused beam of light alters the rim’s glossy finish without compromising structural integrity. This creates a sleek metallic graphic that most will find more understated than our previous designs. Premium vinyl decals will still be available for customers who want to match their wheels to bike frames and other components.G2 Weights
At NOBL, we’re passionate about providing riders with the ultimate wheel experience. Each wheel that leaves our facility is hand-built to order, and tailored to each individual rider’s needs. Our new G2 rims epitomize the quality, craftsmanship, durability, and innovation that has defined the company’s DNA since 2012, and we’re excited to keep NOBL customers Fast & True for countless seasons to come!
For more information visit www.noblwheels.com