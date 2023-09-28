NOBL Wheels Announces New G2 Carbon Rims

Designing rims with a deep profile is a quick way to get strength and stiffness out of carbon wheels, but that decision comes with a big sacrifice in ride quality for the vast majority of riders.



Crafting shallow but laterally stiff rims that ride comfortably and stand up to today’s demanding riding is a real challenge, and with the G2 product we’ve achieved a balance we’re truly proud of. — Trevor Howard, Co-Founder of NOBL Wheels