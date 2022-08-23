NOBL Announces New TR35 Carbon Wheels

PRESS RELEASE: NOBL Wheels
NOBL is proud to announce the latest addition to our Sinewave collection, the TR35
. Sharing the same design principles as the TR32 but in a wider format for more aggressive XC or “downcountry” riding, NOBL TR35’s are front and rear specific with 3.0mm hookless lips on the rear rims and 2.5mm hookless lips on the front. This creates a more balanced feel between wheels and works great for 2.3”-2.6” tires. Think “downcountry”, modern aggressive XC, trail riding.
TR35’s are 28h specific, come in 29” only, and have a sloped and slightly oversized bead seat for a reliable tubeless fit. A flat area at the valve is built into the mold for improved seating of the valve collar. Prices for the TR35 wheelset vary depending on the hub - they start at $1,300 USD with DT Swiss 350 hubs, and go up to $1,900 USD with DT Swiss 180 hubs. Industry Nine, Chris King, and Onyx hub options are also available.How does it compare?
TR35’s have more side stiffness compared to the TR32’s and less vertical stiffness than the TR37’s. Coupled with the lower hole count and wide format, their ride-feel sits right in between the TR32’s and TR37’s. A pair of TR35 rims weigh 80 grams more than a pair of TR32’s, but are 135 grams lighter than the TR37’s (also in 29”).
The nearest comparable offering in our Legacy series is the TR36. A pair of TR35’s weigh 50 grams less than a pair of TR36’s and are not nearly as vertically stiff. Heavier riders may still prefer the TR36’s due to the increase in wheel stiffness and ability to run 32h as an option.How is it made?
Using a thinner carbon fiber material allowed us to introduce lighter and stiffer T-800 fabric strategically in key areas of the rim. If you introduce this kind of material WITHOUT adjusting the fiber aerial weight (FAW) and resin content of your layers, rims can become brittle and prone to damage. We are able to tune the layup more effectively by using more layers of a thinner pre-preg. A Pre-preg is a fancy word for carbon fiber that has been pre-impregnated with a resin system.
The majority of our TR35
’s use Toray’s T-700, with a Unidirectional interior plus a tiny amount of glass fiber around the holes to prevent tear out.
We use a 3k twill fabric on the center channel and a smooth finish UD on the exterior to eliminate the need for wet sanding. With this method, the outer layer of resin on the rim is preserved and there is no need to re-heat the rims because no sanding and spraying is performed like on many competitors' rims which seek to hide imperfections.
Spoke holes are offset at the nipple bed in order to create more even spoke tension. We drill our spoke holes at angles to prevent stress risers in the rim or at the spoke/nipple interface and a special bit is used to prevent tear out. We vary the speed as the bit wears, and monitor the
temperature at the holes to prevent scorching. These fine details will lengthen rim lifespan and create stronger spoke holes than other manufacturing methods.Warranty
As with our other Sinewave rims, our TR35
rims carry a lifetime warranty to the original purchaser. If you break it while riding the rims’ intended use, you will get a replacement rim free of charge. If you missed the notice, we’ve also allowed our 5-year warranty on our Legacy series of rims to be upgraded to a lifetime warranty for a nominal fee at checkout.
