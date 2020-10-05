Bike Check: Orbea Rallons from Pinkbike Academy

Oct 19, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Pinkbike Academy was kind of like an adult summer camp for our ten contestants. Everyone got to ride the trails at Bike Big White on a uniquely coloured Orbea Rallon courtesy of the custom MyO program that offers almost limitless colour options. The enduro bikes were kitted out with Shimano's XT components and Pro cockpit, Fox Factory suspension, Stans wheels, and Maxxis tires.

There was also kit, protection and casual wear from Fox Head, shoes from Ride Concept, GPS watches and cycling computers from Garmin, cameras from GoPro, and bike tools from Feedback Sports.


The Orbea Rallon.
Orbea Rallon Details
Frame: Orbea Rallon
Shock: 2021 Fox Float X2
Fork: 2021 Fox 38
Wheels: Stans Flow EX3 Wheelset 29"
Dropper Post: Fox Transfer
Tires: Maxxis Assegai or Minion DHF 29x2.5" (Front) + Maxxis Dissector or Minion DHR II 29x2.4" (Rear)
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Brakes: Shimano XT
Cockpit: Pro Tharsis 3Five Carbon Rise Bar + Pro Tharsis 3Five CNC Stem
Sizes: SM, L, XL
More info: orbea.com

This is the bike that Vid Persak and Damien Oton have been riding in the Enduro World Series this year. It has 160mm of rear travel and uses the revised 'Rally On' linkage. Pinkbike Academy contestants rode the Rallon with a 170mm Fox 38 Factory fork and a Fox Float X2 rear shock.
The new Fox 38 is the stiffest single-crown fork in Fox's lineup. Contestants paired that with Fox Transfer dropper posts.

XT clip in pedals to keep the Ride Concepts shoes firmly in place.
Garmin at the ready to track the effort and show the way with Trailforks integration. Set up on a Shimano Pro bar, stem, and grips combinatuon.

Dialling in the four-piston Shimano XT brakes with Feedback tools.
The Rallons received 200mm front rotors for crisp braking.

Shimano's XT cranks and pedals to complete the bike builds.
XT derailleurs covered the 11-51t cassettes.

A different colour for every contestant thanks to Orbea's MyO program.

Tacx was our official trainer sponsor. Stay tuned for the sufferfest they provided...
Christina Chappetta taking one for the team and doing the test challenge.

Nothing like having the Boombox crew filming you when you're going all out

Looking sharp in Fox apparel and protection while recording everything with GoPro cameras and Garmin watches.

Stans kept the wheels rolling on this production and Maxxis provided the rubber.
Ride Concepts shoes for all.

Stay tuned - we'll be unveiling all ten Pinkbike Academy contestants between Wednesday and Sunday.





Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


31 Comments

  • 47 4
 I CAME HERE TO BE ANGRY ABOUT FREE CONTENT! GRRR!
  • 51 21
 I think PInkbike won the award of the most product placement BS in a reality TV show ever. Now it continues with the fake bike check...
  • 1 0
 was hoping for slight differences among the riders but oh well.
  • 2 1
 Do they even need to market bikes any longer? Lead time to get any bike in the USA right now is four to six months. Marketing budget could probably now be transferred over to paying the sales staff a bit better. LOL
  • 24 3
 Must be such an advantage to those who already ride similar geometry bikes. Nice to get a bike too.

On a side note of positivity, pinkbike taking lots of grief for the academy and decisions around fantasy last week. Let’s remember they are people too and we aren’t paying for the content. I personally am thankful.
  • 26 8
 Lovely bikes but god that first episode was a serious dose of sh1te... hopefully it gets better!
  • 15 1
 I would not know, I stopped after like 3 min.
  • 3 2
 I enjoyed it because I didn't take it seriously. It's people having silly times with bikes!
  • 4 0
 Nice bikes! I'd demo one.
I appreciate that editing is probably already done... but my thoughts on the show:
- Watched it but cringed a few times
- It felt a bit too "by the numbers" reality TV. I'd like to either see:

- Lose the "reality TV" feel and edit it more like an MTB edit - less dramatic music, more sick tunes, nature shots, banger moves, focus on camaraderie and not conflict...etc.
- Lean into the reality TV angle HARD - like 200% - So dramatic music constantly, even when unwarranted. Clearly identify the villain with a nod and a wink towards the scripting. Have fun with it and be self aware at the same time, mock reality TV while playing it up.
  • 6 2
 So this is why you can't find any shimano 12 speed parts anywhere on earth. Must be nice!
  • 1 0
 What do mountain bikers do if their sponsor's shoes don't fit? I raced my last season on the road wearing shoe covers with the team's sponsor's logo on them because the shoes just didn't fit, but that doesn't seem to be an option here.
  • 1 0
 Not interested in the tv show but, are these cranks covered in protective tape? I realize crank finish wear is an issue in the PB comment section but I never realized it existed in real life. Never seen a crank fail because of worn finish, even the XT logo will survive with this design. If there'd be one thing to protect with tape, it would be the magnesium fork lowers. Yet few seem to do that.
  • 2 0
 I have an orbea and the carbon won’t stop squeaking like I stripped everything off the front triangle and I applied abit of pressure but it still squeaks
  • 2 1
 Nice bikes we have 2 Rallons, but warranty is absolutely shocking not worth buying one if you want any kind of customer support we've been over 4 months without a bike now
  • 2 0
 Where are the 220mm rotors? :O
  • 2 0
 Really. C'mon shimano!
  • 2 0
 The "article" says they're 200mm rotors but Shimano only makes 203mm. Nice "bike check"
  • 3 1
 did everyone choose their own colour? Or was it pre-selected?
  • 2 0
 Good luck getting that water bottle out...
  • 1 0
 I was specifically going to ask what bottle cage they're using, because finding a decent cage that fits my Rallon is a PITA. I currently have one of those fidlock bottles but it's SO LOUD and shaky on janky trails.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: Specialized makes a side entry style cage, I’m sure others do too but that what I use.
  • 1 0
 Where did yall get the Feedback Sports stands? I've had one on back order since the beginning of the sumer. Frown
  • 4 4
 That front brake rotor is 203 mm. Should be 200...one thing SRAM gets right, and Shimano will never concede.
  • 9 0
 You're obviously just not riding fast enough to need that extra 1.5%. Sorry to be the one to break it to you.
  • 1 0
 how does that work??? The rotors I buy seem to be 203mm.... is there 200s too??
  • 1 0
 @saladdodger: SRAM rotors are 200, Shimano are 203. You can run any brake with any rotor as long as you have the correct adapter.
  • 3 2
 Still prefer my Norco Sight.
  • 1 0
 Why do I have to be Mr Pink?
  • 1 0
 Clips for all?
  • 2 4
 By DHF you mean DHR II...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



