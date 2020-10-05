Bike Check: Orbea Rallons from Pinkbike Academy

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

10 Riders. 2 Weeks. 1 Pro Contract + $25k







The Orbea Rallon. Orbea Rallon Details

Frame: Orbea Rallon

Shock: 2021 Fox Float X2

Fork: 2021 Fox 38

Wheels: Stans Flow EX3 Wheelset 29"

Dropper Post: Fox Transfer

Tires: Maxxis Assegai or Minion DHF 29x2.5" (Front) + Maxxis Dissector or Minion DHR II 29x2.4" (Rear)

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Brakes: Shimano XT

Cockpit: Pro Tharsis 3Five Carbon Rise Bar + Pro Tharsis 3Five CNC Stem

Sizes: SM, L, XL

More info: orbea.com

This is the bike that Vid Persak and Damien Oton have been riding in the Enduro World Series this year. It has 160mm of rear travel and uses the revised 'Rally On' linkage. Pinkbike Academy contestants rode the Rallon with a 170mm Fox 38 Factory fork and a Fox Float X2 rear shock. The new Fox 38 is the stiffest single-crown fork in Fox's lineup. Contestants paired that with Fox Transfer dropper posts.

XT clip in pedals to keep the Ride Concepts shoes firmly in place. Garmin at the ready to track the effort and show the way with Trailforks integration. Set up on a Shimano Pro bar, stem, and grips combinatuon.

Dialling in the four-piston Shimano XT brakes with Feedback tools. The Rallons received 200mm front rotors for crisp braking.

Shimano's XT cranks and pedals to complete the bike builds. XT derailleurs covered the 11-51t cassettes.

A different colour for every contestant thanks to Orbea's MyO program.

Tacx was our official trainer sponsor. Stay tuned for the sufferfest they provided... Christina Chappetta taking one for the team and doing the test challenge.

Nothing like having the Boombox crew filming you when you're going all out

Looking sharp in Fox apparel and protection while recording everything with GoPro cameras and Garmin watches.

Stans kept the wheels rolling on this production and Maxxis provided the rubber. Ride Concepts shoes for all.

Stay tuned - we'll be unveiling all ten Pinkbike Academy contestants between Wednesday and Sunday.

Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

