Bike Check: Orbea Rallons from Pinkbike Academy

Pinkbike Academy was kind of like an adult summer camp for our ten contestants. Everyone got to ride the trails at Bike Big White on a uniquely coloured Orbea Rallon courtesy of the custom MyO program that offers almost limitless colour options. The enduro bikes were kitted out with Shimano's XT components and Pro cockpit, Fox Factory suspension, Stans wheels, and Maxxis tires.
There was also kit, protection and casual wear from Fox Head, shoes from Ride Concept, GPS watches and cycling computers from Garmin, cameras from GoPro, and bike tools from Feedback Sports.
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.
On a side note of positivity, pinkbike taking lots of grief for the academy and decisions around fantasy last week. Let’s remember they are people too and we aren’t paying for the content. I personally am thankful.
I appreciate that editing is probably already done... but my thoughts on the show:
- Watched it but cringed a few times
- It felt a bit too "by the numbers" reality TV. I'd like to either see:
- Lose the "reality TV" feel and edit it more like an MTB edit - less dramatic music, more sick tunes, nature shots, banger moves, focus on camaraderie and not conflict...etc.
- Lean into the reality TV angle HARD - like 200% - So dramatic music constantly, even when unwarranted. Clearly identify the villain with a nod and a wink towards the scripting. Have fun with it and be self aware at the same time, mock reality TV while playing it up.
