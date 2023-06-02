Video: GT Bicycles Introduce The Privateer Project

Jun 2, 2023
by GT Bicycles  

Words: GT

With the help of new and long-time sponsors, Wyn Masters’ relentless efforts to support the underdogs, hometown heroes, and fan favorites of the World Cup DH circuit grows into its very own racer support program for the 2023 season.... the Privateer Project. Privateer Project’s goal is to not only increase privateer World Cup DH racer’s overall exposure, it will increase their ability to focus and perform with eased burden by providing essential needs at each round.


Rider selection process:

• Wyn Masters will be selecting the most deserving privateer at each round and will announce that rider in his WynTV post-race show.

• UK-based Brazilian racer Roger Vieira, “WynTV Privateer Award”winner from last season, has been selected and will be fully supported for round 1 at Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Support provided for every round of the 2023 World Cup DH season:

Product:
• 1 Complete “Privateer Project Team Spec” GT Fury for each selected privateer

Event support:
• Pit space
• Dedicated mechanic
• Lodging / Meals
• On-site management
• Dedicated content creation
• Continental tire support -free to all independent racers competing at each round


bigquotesWhat gets me the most excited about working on Wyn's Privateer Project is all the unique stories I will be able to tell in the videos. There is so much more that goes on behind a simple result sheet and having the chance to dive deep into a rider's backstory to show just how much they have sacrificed to get to that point is a very important thing I want to achieve. I'm hoping to showcase the highs and lows of the riders and bring a more intimate look into the rider's journey aside from the pure racing side of things.Louis Citadelle, Videographer


Q/A with Wyn Masters:

What was the catalyst for the Privateer Project?

I would say flying to Europe for my first season in 2008 on a seriously limited budget, only knowing one guy in Portugal and having to find my way to all the races for the season gave me a good perspective of the struggles of being a privateer on the World Cup. And in 2019 I started doing the privateer award on my WynTV post-race show, so this is bringing that to the next level and getting GT and all my sponsors on board to tell some great stories and also help out those who need it.

What made you start it in the first place?

I think just seeing guys and girls committed to chasing their dreams, and doing it off their own back is something special so to be able to give back now that I’m in a position to do so is something quite rewarding especially when you then see those riders go on to do great things in the sport.

What is your biggest goal for the project?

To help as many as possible riders to reach their dream of making a career in this sport and help those that need the help. And document it all and be able to tell some great stories along to way too!

As you transition into this new role of racer/team manager, content producer, and mentor, what’s the best advice you can give privateers seeking factory support?

Pretty much to keep chipping away, eventually it will all come together if you keep working at it, there were a lot of years there where I had doubts if it was ever going to happen for me but I managed to push through those times and it pays off now. Also I would throw in to no matter how it goes, try take it all in along way and enjoy the ride it’ll go by fast, I’m already in my 16th year on the World Cup circuit now so that’s speaking from experience.


Q/A with Roger Vieira (first rider selected for the Privateer Project)

What went through your head when Wyn gave you the news that you were the first selection of the Privateer Project?


I was super stoked when I first heard about the whole concept, having full factory-level support at a race is something super special, and as a privateer my whole life it’s something I’ve been looking for my whole career, so it’s like a dream coming true for a race. Also being supported for a brand as big as GT is something really cool and that I’m really stoked on!

How has the new Fury been treating you?

Fury is an incredible bike that handles the tracks like a machine, and I’m loving it! I felt fast from first run, after a few rides I feel at home and ready for the races!

What does this support mean to you? How will it affect your season?

It means a lot to me, like I said above it’s a dream coming true. Having support from a team like GT will help me focus on the ride and not be worried about my bike and stay till later fixing the bike, I think this is huge!

Follow Roger's Privateer journey


PRIVATEER PROJECT IS PROUDLY SUPPORTED BY THESE GREAT BRANDS

Video: Louis Citadelle
Photos: Monica Gasbichler


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos GT Wyn Masters


13 Comments

  • 15 0
 So freaking cool...not surprised that Wyn is heading something like this up. Big props to the sponsors who are getting involved in this. Best marketing around really. Makes me want to get back on a GT and bring the Good Times back Smile
  • 2 0
 It's comeback season for GT...nothing but good times on the horizon
  • 5 0
 WynTV is the best human perspective behind the scenes coverage of WC DH, getting to meet the racers and hear them talk about all kinds of things aside from racing really adds to my enjoyment of watching a season unfold. What they have been doing with the privateer award over the last few seasons has been really awesome in making a difference for so many aspiring racers. Its also cool that other people from the WC scene also chip in on the winnings. This is a further step in the right direction and can wait for WynTV to start back up again.
  • 4 0
 This is super cool and I’m excited to see how much it means to the riders as they chase their dream
  • 1 0
 Curious, what happens to the rider who takes advantage of that tire deal and races every round but has to miss out the last one due to injury? Does that rider have to refund all the tires used?
  • 3 0
 No we aim to help anyone that needs good tires for the race, and will have 30 tires per event, it’s first in first served but will change who gets them each race, but no one needs to refund anything.
  • 1 0
 @wynmasters: Clear and sounds fair. I'm sure this project will help loads of aspiring riders kickstart their racing career. Including those who happen to live outside Europe or who have less money to start with. It is the raw talent, the hard work and determination which is what it should be all about. The description "free to all independent racers competing at each round" was a bit confusing to me, hence the question. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 @wynmasters: the tire recycling refund is on a different program ;D
  • 1 0
 Yeah! Louis Citadelle rocks! His self shot ‚Run‘ is still one of my alltime favorites Smile there will be watch-worthy content for sure
  • 2 0
 Wyn is For the People! This is awesome. Way to lift up those who need it most.
  • 1 0
 stoked for GT and Wyn!!!! how rad is this right?! excited to be a part of it here at Yoshi cycling. cheers to an awesome season. this is sick!
  • 1 0
 What if the rider that you’re supporting is the fastest privateer? Do they win and get supported again the following race?
  • 4 0
 No the plan is to spread the love the same as the privateer award on WynTV has been running currently, it’s the fastest one at each race but you can only win it once





