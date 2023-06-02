Video: GT Bicycles Introduce The Privateer Project

What was the catalyst for the Privateer Project?I would say flying to Europe for my first season in 2008 on a seriously limited budget, only knowing one guy in Portugal and having to find my way to all the races for the season gave me a good perspective of the struggles of being a privateer on the World Cup. And in 2019 I started doing the privateer award on my WynTV post-race show, so this is bringing that to the next level and getting GT and all my sponsors on board to tell some great stories and also help out those who need it.
What made you start it in the first place?I think just seeing guys and girls committed to chasing their dreams, and doing it off their own back is something special so to be able to give back now that I’m in a position to do so is something quite rewarding especially when you then see those riders go on to do great things in the sport.
What is your biggest goal for the project?To help as many as possible riders to reach their dream of making a career in this sport and help those that need the help. And document it all and be able to tell some great stories along to way too!
As you transition into this new role of racer/team manager, content producer, and mentor, what’s the best advice you can give privateers seeking factory support?Pretty much to keep chipping away, eventually it will all come together if you keep working at it, there were a lot of years there where I had doubts if it was ever going to happen for me but I managed to push through those times and it pays off now. Also I would throw in to no matter how it goes, try take it all in along way and enjoy the ride it’ll go by fast, I’m already in my 16th year on the World Cup circuit now so that’s speaking from experience.
What went through your head when Wyn gave you the news that you were the first selection of the Privateer Project?
How has the new Fury been treating you?Fury is an incredible bike that handles the tracks like a machine, and I’m loving it! I felt fast from first run, after a few rides I feel at home and ready for the races!
What does this support mean to you? How will it affect your season?It means a lot to me, like I said above it’s a dream coming true. Having support from a team like GT will help me focus on the ride and not be worried about my bike and stay till later fixing the bike, I think this is huge!
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story to Pinkbike
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
13 Comments