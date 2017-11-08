PRESS RELEASES

Introducing the 100% Racecraft+ Goggle

Nov 8, 2017
by 100 Percent  
Press Release

Now is the time to upgrade your arsenal. The most renowned goggle on the market just got better; the Racecraft has evolved. Introducing the Racecraft+.

With the ever-progressing speeds of riders, the demands of a goggle increase with it, so we stepped up to the plate. We have armed the Racecraft+ with an injected polycarbonate lens to increase visual clarity and protect against the demands of today’s racing conditions. An elevated lens retention wall ensure the Plus + shield lens stays secure, and the four layer face foam offers the ultimate sweat absorption.

Experience confidence inspiring protection and superior clarity with the Racecraft +.

Follow us: @ride100percent
www.ride100percent.com/

Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 7 Long-Travel 29ers
75337 views
Mondraker Dune - Review
55975 views
8 Tips and Tricks for Wet Weather Riding
50627 views
Press Release: Radon Product News 2018
40355 views
Rattlin' Down Revolution... On a Hardtail - Video
38789 views
Movies For Your Monday
36877 views
Wild Urban Downhill Racing in Taxco, Mexico - Video
35625 views
RockShox Pike DJ - Review
35200 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 New goggle standard, plus size for the plus bikes plus sized roost. It all adds up
  • + 1
 so is it bigger just like the iPhone plus
  • + 2
 the racecraft + more money

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028794
Mobile Version of Website