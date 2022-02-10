Tenet Introduces Bellingham-Made Omen Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Tenet Components

Introducing the Tenet Omen pedal. Starting with our Occult pedal as a baseline, we took the Omen pedal design to our local manufacturing partners over at Trulife and utilized their unique machining knowledge and experience to bring our latest creation to life on their four axis end mills. By designing the pedal around this specific machine and tooling parameters, we were able to minimize machine time significantly. Cutting down on production time allows us to create an affordable, domestically sourced product. The key word here is domestically sourced. This is not a task easily completed, in our not so humble opinion.



The Omen features a 110 x 105mm platform with 2mm of dual concavity providing an abundance of grip and comfort under the foot. Furthermore, pedal grip can be fine-tuned by adding pin washers to adjust pin height or by swapping the thread thru pins for grub screws allowing for a wide range of adjustability.

Features

• Fully CNC'd in Bellingham, WA, from 6061-T6 aluminum

• 3 sealed bearings + IGUS bushing per pedal

• Heat-treated cromoly steel spindle with 6mm broach

• Thread Thru Pins AND Grub Screws included (Pick your poison!)

• 110mm x 105mm w/ 2mm dual concavity

• Ultra low-profile platform

• Available in Onyx, Gun Metal, or Umber

• 1 Free Pedal Refresh (USA ONLY)

• 2 Year Warranty + Lifetime Crash Replacement

• 448g/set

• MSRP: $185 USD



About Tenet Components

We include both options with each set of pedals. The Omen pedals are easily serviceable using the included 8mm socket, but if you are not up to the task your purchase includes one free pedal refresh within the first year. You can simply mail the pedals back to us and we will swap out your bearings and bushings in addition to any damaged or worn internal parts.We understand that the price of this pedal is higher than our previous offerings and we continue to offer a more affordable option because we’re committed to breaking down barriers in the sport, not building more. But if you are someone who appreciates the craft of machining and understand why it’s important for us to contribute to our local economy by supporting riders in another industry, then we think this pedal will be for you.We are striving to lower the entry point for domestically made goods and will continue to push these boundaries while focusing on producing components that have a smaller carbon footprint and greater local impact in a sea of goods made elsewhere.