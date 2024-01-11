The Inside Line Announces Tonton Fat Bike

The Tonton is our key to keeping the spark alive during the cold months.

PRESS RELEASE: The Inside Line

Fast and loose.

Just because it's fat biking, doesn't mean it has to be XC trails!

Details and pricing:



• Material: 4130 Chromoly

• Wheel Size: 27.5"

• Fork Size: 120mm

• Head tube angle: 64°

• Seat tube angle: 76°

• Hanger: Sram UDH

• Frame: $2200 CAD

• Comp Build: $5200 CAD

• Pro Build: $7000 CAD

• Made in Calgary, Alberta



Build Options

Geo Chart

See you out there!