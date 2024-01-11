The Inside Line Announces Tonton Fat Bike

The Tonton is our key to keeping the spark alive during the cold months.


PRESS RELEASE: The Inside Line

The desire to modernize the geometry of fat bikes is what sparked the inception of the Tonton. With the ride experience being paramount, we had to ask ourselves, what trails do we want to ride in the winter? The answer was simple, the same terrain that we ride in the summer! Thus the first iteration of the Tonton came into existence, filling a fat bike shaped hole in our hearts. After a successful season of snowy alpine adventures aboard the V1 Tonton, we devised a plan alongside our friends at Kruch Bicycles and Lone Tree Enterprises to improve what was already a unique design.


photo
Fast and loose.

photo
photo
Just because it's fat biking, doesn't mean it has to be XC trails!

We began with a wide size range, allowing our friends of all shapes to share the ride! The new Tonton fits riders ranging from 5’ to 6’6”. The new frame is proportional to specific sizes, with chainstay lengths as short as 440mm. The headtube angle has been further slackened to 64 degrees while the headtube itself is beautifully tapered and size specific.

The new Tonton is optimized for 27.5 inch wheels. This choice has allowed us to make a number of improvements to the ergonomics and performance of the newest version of the Tonton. The width between the cranks, the Q factor, has been narrowed from 230mm to 206mm, removing some pressure and wear on the riders knees, resulting in a more natural riding stance and pedal motion. Speaking of pedaling, the chainline has been reduced to 66.5mm from an industry standard 76.5mm. The narrowed chainline results in better cog engagement and smoother shifting, especially in the climbing gears.

The frames are welded in Calgary. We used additive manufacturing to make our yokes, this process allows for a custom shape to accommodate more chainring clearance and results in less snow build up. Additionally, the additive manufacturing has come in handy when designing a UDH dropout for those looking to run a SRAM Transmission drivetrain.


Details and pricing:

• Material: 4130 Chromoly
• Wheel Size: 27.5"
• Fork Size: 120mm
• Head tube angle: 64°
• Seat tube angle: 76°
• Hanger: Sram UDH
• Frame: $2200 CAD
• Comp Build: $5200 CAD
• Pro Build: $7000 CAD
• Made in Calgary, Alberta
photo

The Tonton is available either fully spec’d or you can build it yourself from the frame up. With a user-friendly BSA 100mm bottom bracket, parts will always be easy to find and customization of your Tonton is limitless. An everything cage mount on the downtube is joined by an accessory mount on the top tube. You’ll be able to easily mount your light battery for those rides in the dark. The bike is polished off with Paragon cable guides and our very own ~doggo~ cable bobbins for the perfect Inside Line touch!

photo
Build Options

photo
Geo Chart

photo
See you out there!

Our team at The Inside Line is proud of this bike, and we cannot wait for you to experience all that it has to offer!

For more information click here.

22 Comments
  • 5 0
 Fuck yes, more fatbike content! If anyones weary about a new geo fatbike, i went from the farley to the blizzard and the slack HTA takes out the stupid fatbike self steer. Think of a shopping cart wheel, more vertical the more its going to dart all over.
  • 2 0
 This is so dope. I have a Blizzard and I'm seriously thinking of selling it to get this. If only the used market was at all decent...
  • 1 0
 I had a Blizzard and have the V1 Tonton. BIG upgrade.
  • 1 1
 Is the HTA 64 at sag or unsagged? If sagged, that very slack for a bike that doesn't see much speed or steeps in the winter. Personally, I wouldn't be riding steep slabs on a fat bike while dealing with snow/ice.
  • 3 0
 They are riding all the same steep gnarly tech lines as we ride in summer. Yes are snowy and icy. It's a blast.
  • 1 0
 Unsagged.
  • 2 0
 It’s so fun on the steeps.
  • 1 0
 @peugeot: agreed - bike rides so well and makes riding in the winter a ton of fun.
  • 1 0
 Huge props to Kruch and Lone Tree for making this a reality. Can't wait to see what's next.
  • 3 1
 Fat biking is back!
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Honzo ESD with big tires
  • 1 0
 So sick!
  • 1 0
 This looks so hard!
  • 1 3
 Untill they bring out mechanical transmission, that udh is a bit redundant. Batteries and cold do not mix well.
  • 1 0
 4 years of AXS droppers and Drivetrains here in Alaska on the fat bike. Batteries have been flawless.
  • 2 4
 Fatbiking is hands down the most boring form of cycling.
  • 1 0
 Out of curiosity, when you tried it, what did you find so boring?
  • 2 0
 ever seen a bike lane in florida
  • 1 0
 You must be doing it wrong. Now it can be the coldest and darkest form of cycling but boring it is not.
  • 1 0
 you clearly haven't gone fat biking in the Canadian rockies... it's a blast and great way to change up riding trails you're familiar with.
  • 1 0
 Clearly you aren't doing it right.
  • 1 0
 you ever see a road bike?







