The Inside Line Announces Tonton Fat Bike

PRESS RELEASE: The Inside Line
The desire to modernize the geometry of fat bikes is what sparked the inception of the Tonton. With the ride experience being paramount, we had to ask ourselves, what trails do we want to ride in the winter? The answer was simple, the same terrain that we ride in the summer! Thus the first iteration of the Tonton came into existence, filling a fat bike shaped hole in our hearts. After a successful season of snowy alpine adventures aboard the V1 Tonton, we devised a plan alongside our friends at Kruch Bicycles and Lone Tree Enterprises to improve what was already a unique design. Just because it's fat biking, doesn't mean it has to be XC trails!
We began with a wide size range, allowing our friends of all shapes to share the ride! The new Tonton fits riders ranging from 5’ to 6’6”. The new frame is proportional to specific sizes, with chainstay lengths as short as 440mm. The headtube angle has been further slackened to 64 degrees while the headtube itself is beautifully tapered and size specific.
The new Tonton is optimized for 27.5 inch wheels. This choice has allowed us to make a number of improvements to the ergonomics and performance of the newest version of the Tonton. The width between the cranks, the Q factor, has been narrowed from 230mm to 206mm, removing some pressure and wear on the riders knees, resulting in a more natural riding stance and pedal motion. Speaking of pedaling, the chainline has been reduced to 66.5mm from an industry standard 76.5mm. The narrowed chainline results in better cog engagement and smoother shifting, especially in the climbing gears.
The frames are welded in Calgary. We used additive manufacturing to make our yokes, this process allows for a custom shape to accommodate more chainring clearance and results in less snow build up. Additionally, the additive manufacturing has come in handy when designing a UDH dropout for those looking to run a SRAM Transmission drivetrain.
Details and pricing:
• Material: 4130 Chromoly
• Wheel Size: 27.5"
• Fork Size: 120mm
• Head tube angle: 64°
• Seat tube angle: 76°
• Hanger: Sram UDH
• Frame: $2200 CAD
• Comp Build: $5200 CAD
• Pro Build: $7000 CAD
• Made in Calgary, Alberta
The Tonton is available either fully spec’d or you can build it yourself from the frame up. With a user-friendly BSA 100mm bottom bracket, parts will always be easy to find and customization of your Tonton is limitless. An everything cage mount on the downtube is joined by an accessory mount on the top tube. You’ll be able to easily mount your light battery for those rides in the dark. The bike is polished off with Paragon cable guides and our very own ~doggo~ cable bobbins for the perfect Inside Line touch!
Our team at The Inside Line is proud of this bike, and we cannot wait for you to experience all that it has to offer!
For more information click here
