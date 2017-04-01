Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Transition Introduces New Power Assist Bike - Video
Apr 1, 2017 at 0:01
Apr 1, 2017
by
Transition Bikes
Transition Bikes Introduces New Power Assist Bike
by
TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 685
Faves:
7
Comments: 4
13 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
jimmythehat
(6 mins ago)
Turning away from a growing and potentially massive market, let's not forget how important ebikes are for some, funny though.
[Reply]
+ 2
codfather1234
(14 mins ago)
This had me very worried for a few seconds. Should have known to trust in Transition to deliver
[Reply]
+ 1
losmarauder
(15 mins ago)
This is like the movie Spinal Tapp. So close to reality that you laugh till it hurts.
[Reply]
+ 2
MrBurger
(16 mins ago)
Would still have this over an ebike.
[Reply]
+ 2
ROFF
(3 mins ago)
Take that E bikes!!! Fuel Rules!! Brappp!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Niko182
(3 mins ago)
At least it recharges quickly
[Reply]
+ 1
MarcoSTEEZ
(15 mins ago)
Deeper, harder, and further.
[Reply]
+ 1
HerrDoctorSloth
(15 mins ago)
What the hell kind of sound is coming from thing!?!?
[Reply]
+ 2
ringoBAlingo
(17 mins ago)
HA! WAD!
[Reply]
+ 1
rush10mtb
(17 mins ago)
...that's what she said
[Reply]
+ 1
EarthEater
Plus
(16 mins ago)
Well played, Transition.
[Reply]
+ 0
gaffney92
(13 mins ago)
What film is that from at the end?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
Nairnster
(17 mins ago)
1st. Hopefully this will shut up the ebike haters.
[Reply]
