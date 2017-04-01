Transition Introduces New Power Assist Bike - Video

Apr 1, 2017
Apr 1, 2017
by Transition Bikes  
 
Transition Bikes Introduces New Power Assist Bike

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 685    Faves: 7    Comments: 4


MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany
13 Comments

  • + 1
 Turning away from a growing and potentially massive market, let's not forget how important ebikes are for some, funny though.
  • + 2
 This had me very worried for a few seconds. Should have known to trust in Transition to deliver
  • + 1
 This is like the movie Spinal Tapp. So close to reality that you laugh till it hurts.
  • + 2
 Would still have this over an ebike.
  • + 2
 Take that E bikes!!! Fuel Rules!! Brappp!!!
  • + 1
 At least it recharges quickly
  • + 1
 Deeper, harder, and further.
  • + 1
 What the hell kind of sound is coming from thing!?!?
  • + 2
 HA! WAD!
  • + 1
 ...that's what she said
  • + 1
 Well played, Transition.
  • + 0
 What film is that from at the end?
