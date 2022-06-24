Introducing the Young Guns of the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing - Dan Booker, Corey Watson & Louise Ferguson

Team Podium at Enduro World Series, Tweed Valley

Words by Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing:

Master Chef & Team Bossman; Nigel Page has a few more heads to cook for.

Dan Booker (DTM):

Louise Ferguson:

Corey Watson:

It's always difficult to introduce new riders into a team, will they get on, will they effect the balance, dynamic of the team, sometimes its as important as how good they can ride the bike. Team Manager Nigel Page has been instrumental over the years in developing an awesome atmosphere for riders to perform, including bringing in the support and and sponsors that share the teams ethos and approach. The team dynamic is super important as during the season you spend more time with each other than with family and friends, so you best all get one. It's an approach that is obviously working. 4 world Enduro titles, 4x medals and a whole heap of top results in recent years whilst having a laugh, you can't argue. In Sam Hill, Elliott Heap and Kelan Grant, we're some of the most talented and finest humans, all unique and totally different, but along with Jacy and Matt the mechanics they blend well.For 2022 with the change of team name, we brought in 3 young guns to the Nukeproof-Sram Factory Racing Team. Enter Dan Booker, Corey Watson and Louise Ferguson. Risky to add to a quality team, but so far the super chilled "New Batch" have just added to the awesome team. Both Louise and Dan have been racing and riding in New Zealand and Australia for a number of years and this year make the step up to the "World Stage". All have had top results, but have been curious to see where they stack up against the worlds finest athletes in Enduro and Downhill. Turns out they are all huge talents. Sam, Elliott and Kelan have been amazing with their support for the new team mates and we look forward to some great times ahead.Dan has snuck beneath the radar for a few years down in Tasmania. After refocusing after a Junior Downhill World Cup adventure, he's assessed, learnt and come back and worked his butt off to show his talent. A real inspiration for many a young rider who maybe don't have the glittering Junior career. He's been with Nukeproof a year after a recommendation from Sam Hill after testing with him in Maydena, Tasmania. Last year despite the state of the World, Dan traveled the Southern Hemisphere out the back of his van racing every race he could find in New Zealand and surf a bit too.A series of top results at Crankworx Summer Series led to a decision to head to try race Crankworx. Then we saw Dan's calendar.... he's gone and booked a race nearly every weekend for the whole summer. Traveling Europe and racing either Downhill World Cup, Enduro World Series or Crankworx. Not only is he one of the nicest people to hang with, hes incredible committed to doing whatever it takes to "make it". Safe to say his results so far speak for themselves; 5th at EWS Scotland, a 35th at the World Cup In Leogang and a solid 26th in this weekends EWS, Petzen-Jamnica.Louise has been on the Nukeproof radar for a number of years; proving first impressions matter in this small sport. Hanging with her at the Megavalanche in 2019, its obvious she had talent, but also like Dan one of the nicest people you will ever meet. It's taken a little time to set things up with Louise, a holiday to New Zealand has resulted in a new life and job. But 2 years in the amazing riding community in Queenstown has seen her take her riding to the next level. Her all round ability is incredible, trick, send jumps and incredibly fast too (Plus a fully qualified and excellent tile fitter - her job in New Zealand).Her super relaxed steezy style has yielded some incredible results in Crankworx Summer Series and an invitation to hang and ride at the incredible Red Bull Formation showed her skills. Don't let her relaxed nature fool you, she's damn fast on a bike, a 4th place finish in her first ever Downhill World Cup Finals in Leogang gave a glimpse of what may be possible. But it's the chill vibes she brings to the team that adds a really nice dynamic to the crew and we look forward to seeing what the year holds for her. She'll be mixing it up with some Downhill, Enduro and Crankworx. We're staying flexible with what this group want from their season, originally planned to meet up with the team in Val Di Fassa for the EWS, she's taken some time to go learn the dark arts of racing Downhill at the highest level with one of the sports top racers (thank you for your support) at the European Champs in Maribor.In a team where Crocs and "thongs" are accepted, Corey is a proverbial connoisseur of fashion. A window cleaner from the Scottish Boarders who blew the competition away in last years Tweed Valley Series on his Nukeproof Mega. A talented Downhill racer as a junior, he chose to step away from the competition side of the sport to "play" at the insane sport of kayaking... only to return to racing with a new mindset and even faster.He's the quiet man of the team, but his incredible style and speed does all the talking for him. Already punching in top 30 results at the EWS, he's still a raw talent, but learning fast. Now with his new Boarders neighbor; Elliott Heap we're sure that he'll continue to push himself to that top 20 and beyond.One thing with all the new riders is that they have all taken some time to "find themselves" in the sport, with all of them not having followed the normal "ladder" to success. Despite obvious talent as youth/ junior level, they didn't join on the "big factory teams" back then. Proof and inspiration for some that if you have the talent, love, dedication to training there can be opportunity to compete at the top level, the results they have achieved so for are pretty mind blowing! We can't see what the future has to hold for them. With Nigel, Sam, Elliott and Kelan as team mates they have no better people to learn from.Huge thanks to all the team sponsors this year; Sram, Rockshox, Michelin, Muc-Off, 7IDP, AppliedNutrition, MRP, Camelbak, Wahoo Fitness, RRP.