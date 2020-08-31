Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option

Press Release: Trailforks Mapping Inc.
Trail mapping app Trailforks is introducing a paid option in order to continue improving its mapping and trail management capabilities.
Trailforks was created with the goal of providing the most up-to-date and accurate trail maps available, and it has always been intended as a platform that trail builders and trail associations benefit from as well. The platform now gives millions of users access to over 300,000 trail maps for mountain biking, hiking, and other sports worldwide, as well as GPS recording, emergency location, heat maps for popular trails, Garmin basemaps, badges, and much more.
For the past five years the Trailforks team has designed, developed, supported and hosted features like trail reporting, route planning, and other mapping and management tools on our own dedicated servers. As usage has grown dramatically in the past year, we find ourselves in need of more resources to keep the current infrastructure running and to build new features for associations and users.
So today we’re announcing a new pricing structure with TRAILFORKS PRO
.
We started Trailforks as primarily a trail management platform that was available as a website in a computer browser. The website remains free, as do the Trailforks trail association tools, but full access to the Trailforks App now requires a subscription. Users still can use the app for free, but will now be limited to a local area. Many other functions of the app also remain free, such as checking trail status, reports, events, contests, badges, and recording and viewing your personal ridelog. The free area is a square with 60km (38 mile) sides , which equals to 3600 square kilometers (1400 square miles) is pre-set automatically, but users can adjust this area once to their choice. It's intended to encompass their most used riding area, even if that area is far away.
Trailforks Pro now costs $1.49 per month for early adopters, or $2.99 per month for users who sign up afterwards. Users who sign up for Trailforks Pro before the end of September 30th receive a 50% early adopter discount forever as our way of saying thank you. Existing and new users to the app also get to use Trailforks Pro for 7 unique days.
We have tried to strike a balance between free access and a sustainable payment model. Our view is that users actively participate and contribute to Trailforks in their local areas, so that should be free. For users wanting access to Trailforks Pro worldwide, we hope they see enough value to spend the equivalent of a couple of post-ride beers at the pub.
The revenue from Trailforks Pro will enable us to hire more staff, develop additional features, and improve our infrastructure. Subscribing to Trailforks Pro is your way of supporting Trailforks and it's continued improvement and operations. With your support, we’re excited to make Trailforks even better! FAQ What do I get with Trailforks Pro?
Trailforks Pro provides you access to all trails and features that Trailforks offers everywhere. If you travel or ride outside your local riding area you will need Trailforks Pro to explore and navigate the trails fully within the app. There are also select current and future features that will be Pro only.
- Trailforks Pro gives you worldwide access to all of Trailforks great features:
- Unlimited access to over 300,000 trail maps worldwide
- Heat maps so you can quickly figure out popular trails
- Download trail and route GPX files
- Unlimited wishlist itemsUpcoming features:
- Trailforks for wearable devices
- Offline basemap download.
- Contour basemap in imperial format.
- Trail management improvements.
As new features are completed you automatically get full access as a Trailforks Pro user.
User's without Pro will have the map and trails in their app greyed out with limited info, but still visible for basic navigation.
To be clear, the website and access to maps and trail data remains free on the website. Only the map outside your free area in the Trailforks app will be greyed out unless you become a PRO subscriber.
We are excited to have more resources in the future for new features, some of which will be Pro only. But the website will remain largely unchanged and a lot of the app's functionality still works as a free user.Is there a free version?
The Trailforks app is still free in your user customizable free area. Within this area all trails are fully accessible for free.
The app will choose your free area automatically but you can adjust this area once to your choice. The free area is a square of 60km (38 mile) sides, which equals to 3600 square kilometers (1400 square miles). This area can be positioned anywhere you like and does NOT have to be centered where you live. It's intended to encompass your most used riding area even if that area is far away from where you live.
Many other functions of the app also remain free. Such as checking trail status, reports, events, contests, badges & your personal Ridelog recording & viewing.
The trail map is only restricted in the Trailforks APP, the website maps remain free and open.Can I still record my rides?
Yes! Ride/activity tracking still works with the free version anywhere in the world. You can also view your own rides in any region.Can I still view race course routes?
Yes! Race organizers and participants can still load race course routes on the map, even on the free version of the app.Can I still earn badges and participate in contests?
YES! A Pro subscription is NOT required to record your ride and earn badges or participate in contests.How does the 50% discount work if I sign up in the first 30 days?
If you sign up and become a member in the first 30 days you will receive the discount. It is our way of saying thank you for using Trailforks over the past 5 years while it was free.How long is my discount valid?
As long as you stay a member you will maintain that discount into the future.Are there discount codes available for industry?
There are so many riders that participate in the industry and it would require complicated approvals, so we have decided to offer the 50% off promotion to everyone who signs up in the first 30 days rather than any industry specific pricing.How can I pay?
You can either pay directly on the Trailforks website, through the Apple App Store, or Google Play.What does this mean for your trail associations and local admins?
We greatly appreciate the work local admins and ambassadors have put in to help map trails, as well as manage and curate the content in their areas. It's a vital piece in making a global platform like this work.
To recognize their continued efforts we are providing five free Trailforks Pro subscriptions per trail association, which are intended to be used by trail administrators. Also, members that are set up as local region admins on Trailforks can get a free Trailforks Pro subscription. They must have at least 10 Trailforks contribute points, meaning they’ve helped contribute some data to the platform. Local admins apply for free subscription here via the Trailforks website
(not the app).
In addition, all the great tools, data & widgets are still available for free on the website for trail association usage. How is Trailforks related to Pinkbike?
Originally Trailforks was a section of the Pinkbike company and website. While we will remain sister sites, Trailforks is now it's own company named Trailforks Mapping Inc
, and will have its own independent systems, servers, and people.What if I am upset that I now have to pay?
We truly appreciate all the support of our users over the last five years that Trailforks has been free but in order to continue to be great, we have to start charging. We would encourage you to sign up in the first 30 days and take advantage of our 50% offer which reduces the cost to just a few beers a year. If you maintain your membership we will continue to give you the 50% discount as a thank you for helping us make Trailforks great.
Every premium service has to find a way to pay the bills eventually, we had 3 options, plaster the website & app with advertising, charge trail associations, or charge users. We dislike ads and the tracking of users across the web it involves. We have never and don't want to sell user data, or even force users to have an account to use the app & website, thus tracking them even more. And one of the core missions of Trailforks is to provide tools and data for non-profit trail associations, so charging them doesn't align with that. So we decided on a reasonable yearly subscription for all users, which can be purchased even without an account.
Every time the app is used, external services ( map tiles, Google maps, satellite imagery, elevation data, weather data, and more ) have a cost associated with it. We have been able to absorb the cost until now, but as more and more users use the app we just can't absorb this indefinitely.Can I try Trailforks Pro for Free?
YES! When a user first installs the app, everything is fully unlocked as if they were a Pro subscriber. Each user gets 7 unique days of usage in trial mode before the map locks and they must choose their free unlocked area or subscribe to Pro. This is not 7 consecutive days, but 7 days of use. So if you only ride each weekend, you could potentially be in trial mode for 7 weeks. Giving you ample time to see what features and data the app has to offer.
Additionally once you subscribe to Trailforks Pro there is a one-time 7 day trial via the Apple and Google app stores.
There is more info available on the Pro FAQ page
TrailForks isn't perfect, but damn if it isn't already the best MTB/Trail map app/site out there.
The website and all the management tools are all open, but like we mentioned in the faq, as so many users started using the app, and every time a user uses the app we have to pay for external services ( google maps, tiles, elevation data, weather data, etc ) on behalf of that user, the costs became more than we could absorb. Thanks for your support.
1. Took the community's submitted trail data, monetized it for their own profit.
2. Ran any competitors out of the industry before implementing charges.
They are also charging for convenience only (the app format) and putting no paywall whatsoever around the data which can still be accessed freely through a browser. You can still plan your whole ride, get GPS info and view trail data before your ride there is just a charge to use it on trail on your phone.
In a sport with such a high cost of entry $3 a month seems pretty reasonable for the service offered and in my opinion MUCH better than having to view ads while trying to access the information.
In seriousness though, Trailforks Pro is kind of bad for our riding community. We are a high traffic, high tourism area with MANY, MANY trails that Trailforks has the courtesy of letting us self-manage and keep them off. These trails appearing on riding apps is bad for the community. Trailforks Pro pushes many casual users to other free apps which have fewer features, but show pretty much every type of trail and wherever they are. This summer, I've seen a lot more people come in to the store to ask about such trails, with apps that show where they are. Pro is just going to make these trails easier to access, which I guess is too bad.
Also, I know Trailforks won't sell personal user data, but what about aggregate data? seems to me that this is more lucrative than any of the three options presented by you.
Trailforks has encouraged donations to Trail associations in the past. Do you think that switching to a subscription model will impact the rate that people donate? If more, why? If less, do you intend to create trail grants or similar to combat this?
Local protectionism was pretty big circa 2000 ... MTB is evolving bro.
People support local trail orgs because local trail orgs do things like support trails... trails that you dont wont published .. but you still want the $$$ from the mapping apps?
Get of my Lawn.
This is a classic "build a community but own the infrastructure" play - if they're going to pull this move than the data should be released with some sort of CC-SA license for other apps to consume.
The trail associations are the ones creating the resources being mapped in trail forks. Without that there is no trailforks.
Wold love to understand if the subscription model will put more money into the trails.
And what about the Garmin basemaps that were sold to me on the Edge 530? Will those continue to be updated perpetually? Or will I be forced to pay the Trailforks subscription to retain the Trailforks data on my next device firmware update?
*in app purchased required*
...sigh...
“well, it’s been nice knowing you...”
Profit is not a shameful incentive. But implying these changes are only to improve the app, and support the community, etc, etc is disingenuous when the primary motive is obviously profit.
How they've gone about this transition shows some inexperience however. They seemed to have focused on purely the "value for your money" mindset, which is true but completely ignores a bunch of other factors, ranging from the emotional (it was free until you could get away charging for it) and the intellectual (you built a product on the back of your community then tricked them).
I give them the benefit of the doubt that they want to meet certail goals: low cost, no ads, still value in the freebies - but they have a very vested interest in providing a single narative. Unfortunately once you destroy trust in your community it's almost impossible to win it back. I think TF will survive and might do OK under this model but I predict (1) a huge reduction in participation and potential market, (2) some significant rollbacks and changes to these new policies, (3) a lot less excitement towards new PB-esque initiatives.
In the end, we all loose.
Don’t need to looks at trail maps of my local area where I spend 90% of my ride time, cuz I know ‘em already. No value there -at all.
Do need to look at maps when riding new areas, but I’m only in new places maybe 10% of the time, so it’s not worth paying a monthly subscription for something I only use occasionally.
You need to match the revenue model to the usage cases. For example, I’d pay a one time charge ($5 or $10) to download a new ride zone when I visit it, (with free updates for a year), but I’m not signing up for a subscription model I won’t need regularly- especially during Covid times when travel ain’t happening.
It was good while it lasted. Sigh.
So, if I go ride BC, I can't use trailforks for the North Shore and Squamish and Whistler? Or closer to home - I can't see trails in Chapel Hill and then in north Raleigh, or in Brevard and then Asheville. Can this free area be repositioned between uses?
I see no value in having detailed trail conditions for your home area. Where I need it is when I go to somewhere I'm less familiar. They definitely know this.
People seem to have this weird entitlement to thinking everything in mountain biking should be free and there is obviously a cost to maintaining and updating this software. If you think $1.50 a month is outrageous you are either out to lunch or haven't been riding bikes long enough to appreciate this is the cheapest accessory to enhance your MTB experience.
I personally donate $5 per run to my local group. I buy hunting tags every year for stuff I’ll never try for too. It’s ok to participate. You can always cancel if you don’t like it.
Or send me a 1$ for every ride on trails i made, registered though TF?
C'mon... monetization, dollars...never enough, ha?
I dug 2 trails, almost 5km by hands. Maintaining them too.
Never asked, never got a cent.
I consider MTB as more of a social concept, so don't approving this move from TF.
Idea for admins: have you considered making Trailforks a non-profit? That would ease some of the concerns about profits/cash-grabbing. You are absolutely providing a service to riders worldwide. @trailforks
I'd take adds over pay for service.... Hopefully all the areas that used TF as their trailmaps will make " free" maps available somehow. The best things in life are free as the old airmiles tagline went. AllTrials for me locally as it has all the unsanctioned trails and shortcuts. Used trailforks mostly on trips so I guess it will be on-off service for me when I go on trips without good free map options. All the folks doing free work for TF should now start charging them to send them data. Oh you want a trail update or new pics, gimme a free month. Oh you want Whistler bike park's latest data give us 4 months of banner adds you said you didn't want but now have. You want our trail association in your service we want 10% of revenue from all riders that use our trails network. Sorry we can't afford to honor our " founders" pricing your new pricing is the same as everyone else now we have a business to run after all.
Forktrails.Com
All in all a two sided sword, potentially channeling a bigger part of the money to a transnational service and away from local and regional initiatives.
cyclingtips.com/2020/05/why-you-should-support-strava-and-pay-for-the-things-you-love
Signed: a-not-so-tech-savvy-user.
And what is the use of an app that is limited to your local trails? I know my local trails by heart... really not cool guys
