Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option

Aug 31, 2020
by Trailforks  

TRAILFORKS PRO


Trailforks Pro to Cost $1.49 Per Month for Early Adopters


Press Release: Trailforks Mapping Inc.

Trail mapping app Trailforks is introducing a paid option in order to continue improving its mapping and trail management capabilities.

Trailforks was created with the goal of providing the most up-to-date and accurate trail maps available, and it has always been intended as a platform that trail builders and trail associations benefit from as well. The platform now gives millions of users access to over 300,000 trail maps for mountain biking, hiking, and other sports worldwide, as well as GPS recording, emergency location, heat maps for popular trails, Garmin basemaps, badges, and much more.

For the past five years the Trailforks team has designed, developed, supported and hosted features like trail reporting, route planning, and other mapping and management tools on our own dedicated servers. As usage has grown dramatically in the past year, we find ourselves in need of more resources to keep the current infrastructure running and to build new features for associations and users.

So today we’re announcing a new pricing structure with TRAILFORKS PRO.

We started Trailforks as primarily a trail management platform that was available as a website in a computer browser. The website remains free, as do the Trailforks trail association tools, but full access to the Trailforks App now requires a subscription. Users still can use the app for free, but will now be limited to a local area. Many other functions of the app also remain free, such as checking trail status, reports, events, contests, badges, and recording and viewing your personal ridelog. The free area is a square with 60km (38 mile) sides , which equals to 3600 square kilometers (1400 square miles) is pre-set automatically, but users can adjust this area once to their choice. It's intended to encompass their most used riding area, even if that area is far away.

Trailforks Pro now costs $1.49 per month for early adopters, or $2.99 per month for users who sign up afterwards. Users who sign up for Trailforks Pro before the end of September 30th receive a 50% early adopter discount forever as our way of saying thank you. Existing and new users to the app also get to use Trailforks Pro for 7 unique days.

We have tried to strike a balance between free access and a sustainable payment model. Our view is that users actively participate and contribute to Trailforks in their local areas, so that should be free. For users wanting access to Trailforks Pro worldwide, we hope they see enough value to spend the equivalent of a couple of post-ride beers at the pub.

The revenue from Trailforks Pro will enable us to hire more staff, develop additional features, and improve our infrastructure. Subscribing to Trailforks Pro is your way of supporting Trailforks and it's continued improvement and operations. With your support, we’re excited to make Trailforks even better!





FAQ


What do I get with Trailforks Pro?

Trailforks Pro provides you access to all trails and features that Trailforks offers everywhere. If you travel or ride outside your local riding area you will need Trailforks Pro to explore and navigate the trails fully within the app. There are also select current and future features that will be Pro only.

- Trailforks Pro gives you worldwide access to all of Trailforks great features:
- Unlimited access to over 300,000 trail maps worldwide
- Heat maps so you can quickly figure out popular trails
- Download trail and route GPX files
- Unlimited wishlist items

Upcoming features:
- Trailforks for wearable devices
- Offline basemap download.
- Contour basemap in imperial format.
- Trail management improvements.

As new features are completed you automatically get full access as a Trailforks Pro user.

User's without Pro will have the map and trails in their app greyed out with limited info, but still visible for basic navigation.

To be clear, the website and access to maps and trail data remains free on the website. Only the map outside your free area in the Trailforks app will be greyed out unless you become a PRO subscriber.

We are excited to have more resources in the future for new features, some of which will be Pro only. But the website will remain largely unchanged and a lot of the app's functionality still works as a free user.

Is there a free version?

The Trailforks app is still free in your user customizable free area. Within this area all trails are fully accessible for free.

The app will choose your free area automatically but you can adjust this area once to your choice. The free area is a square of 60km (38 mile) sides, which equals to 3600 square kilometers (1400 square miles). This area can be positioned anywhere you like and does NOT have to be centered where you live. It's intended to encompass your most used riding area even if that area is far away from where you live.

Many other functions of the app also remain free. Such as checking trail status, reports, events, contests, badges & your personal Ridelog recording & viewing.

The trail map is only restricted in the Trailforks APP, the website maps remain free and open.

Can I still record my rides?

Yes! Ride/activity tracking still works with the free version anywhere in the world. You can also view your own rides in any region.

Can I still view race course routes?

Yes! Race organizers and participants can still load race course routes on the map, even on the free version of the app.

Can I still earn badges and participate in contests?

YES! A Pro subscription is NOT required to record your ride and earn badges or participate in contests.

How does the 50% discount work if I sign up in the first 30 days?

If you sign up and become a member in the first 30 days you will receive the discount. It is our way of saying thank you for using Trailforks over the past 5 years while it was free.

How long is my discount valid?

As long as you stay a member you will maintain that discount into the future.

Are there discount codes available for industry?

There are so many riders that participate in the industry and it would require complicated approvals, so we have decided to offer the 50% off promotion to everyone who signs up in the first 30 days rather than any industry specific pricing.

How can I pay?

You can either pay directly on the Trailforks website, through the Apple App Store, or Google Play.

What does this mean for your trail associations and local admins?

We greatly appreciate the work local admins and ambassadors have put in to help map trails, as well as manage and curate the content in their areas. It's a vital piece in making a global platform like this work.

To recognize their continued efforts we are providing five free Trailforks Pro subscriptions per trail association, which are intended to be used by trail administrators. Also, members that are set up as local region admins on Trailforks can get a free Trailforks Pro subscription. They must have at least 10 Trailforks contribute points, meaning they’ve helped contribute some data to the platform. Local admins apply for free subscription here via the Trailforks website (not the app).

In addition, all the great tools, data & widgets are still available for free on the website for trail association usage.

How is Trailforks related to Pinkbike?

Originally Trailforks was a section of the Pinkbike company and website. While we will remain sister sites, Trailforks is now it's own company named Trailforks Mapping Inc, and will have its own independent systems, servers, and people.

What if I am upset that I now have to pay?

We truly appreciate all the support of our users over the last five years that Trailforks has been free but in order to continue to be great, we have to start charging. We would encourage you to sign up in the first 30 days and take advantage of our 50% offer which reduces the cost to just a few beers a year. If you maintain your membership we will continue to give you the 50% discount as a thank you for helping us make Trailforks great.

Every premium service has to find a way to pay the bills eventually, we had 3 options, plaster the website & app with advertising, charge trail associations, or charge users. We dislike ads and the tracking of users across the web it involves. We have never and don't want to sell user data, or even force users to have an account to use the app & website, thus tracking them even more. And one of the core missions of Trailforks is to provide tools and data for non-profit trail associations, so charging them doesn't align with that. So we decided on a reasonable yearly subscription for all users, which can be purchased even without an account.

Every time the app is used, external services ( map tiles, Google maps, satellite imagery, elevation data, weather data, and more ) have a cost associated with it. We have been able to absorb the cost until now, but as more and more users use the app we just can't absorb this indefinitely.


Can I try Trailforks Pro for Free?

YES! When a user first installs the app, everything is fully unlocked as if they were a Pro subscriber. Each user gets 7 unique days of usage in trial mode before the map locks and they must choose their free unlocked area or subscribe to Pro. This is not 7 consecutive days, but 7 days of use. So if you only ride each weekend, you could potentially be in trial mode for 7 weeks. Giving you ample time to see what features and data the app has to offer.

Additionally once you subscribe to Trailforks Pro there is a one-time 7 day trial via the Apple and Google app stores.


There is more info available on the Pro FAQ page, which we will keep updating.

Sign for Trailforks Pro on the website or within the Trailforks app by clicking the "Get Pro" menu item.

Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Press Releases Pinkbike Trailforks


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
73589 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
59049 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
57364 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
50930 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
49356 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
48734 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test
40291 views
The 3 Best Steerer Tube Tools Ridden & Rated - OneUp EDC vs Specialized SWAT vs Bontrager BITS
36525 views

137 Comments

  • 74 10
 I saw this pop up over the weekend and immediately signed up for Pro. $1.50/mo to support a great app is absolutely nothing, especially if it leads to better features.

TrailForks isn't perfect, but damn if it isn't already the best MTB/Trail map app/site out there.
  • 6 1
 Same here and well said.
  • 18 0
 FYI If any iOS users plan to sign up, Apple presumably takes their 30% cut when you sign up through the iOS app as required by the terms of the App Store. I recommend signing up through the website if you want all of your money to go to Trailforks.
  • 3 0
 @dlxah: useful intel Beer
  • 4 2
 Yup. No one complained TF was collecting the trail data when the platform was free....and the base product still is. Now people are losing their gawd dang minds over $1.50!!...how dare they charge us the upgrade cost of guacamole at your local taco / burrito shop for a slick product. Damn you 2020!!
  • 3 3
 We tried to make the app use as reasonable as we could.
The website and all the management tools are all open, but like we mentioned in the faq, as so many users started using the app, and every time a user uses the app we have to pay for external services ( google maps, tiles, elevation data, weather data, etc ) on behalf of that user, the costs became more than we could absorb. Thanks for your support.
  • 61 10
 Only issues with this:

1. Took the community's submitted trail data, monetized it for their own profit.
2. Ran any competitors out of the industry before implementing charges.
  • 21 1
 Yeah - It's the classic .com business model. Burn cash and use crowd sourced data until competitors are out of business then once a monopoly has been established monetize.
  • 6 0
 Might be cool if we could earn credits towards the annual fee by submitting status and trail updates, although I'd be worried some users would start spamming useless or incorrect info to get free membership.
  • 6 1
 This. But it's our own fault. If anyone here is in the IT space, you probably know of stackoverflow, which did a similar thing in the Q&A space for tech. The difference: ALL of their data is available for free under a CC-SA license as they rightly admit the community built their network. If a billion dollar company can do this, can Trail Forks admit the same and provide an ongoing data dump of the trails we gave them for free?
  • 8 3
 To be fair to trailforks the pricing model is VERY reasonable. Cloud infrastructure is not free, and trailforks has started to explode out of being a predominantly PNW app to a much larger global userbase while also expanding outside of cycling. We are conditioned to think that stuff in the cloud costs nothing because of business models like youtube (which now is more digital billboard that service) but the reality is cloud based apps at scale have overhead costs (not including the cost of paying developers).

They are also charging for convenience only (the app format) and putting no paywall whatsoever around the data which can still be accessed freely through a browser. You can still plan your whole ride, get GPS info and view trail data before your ride there is just a charge to use it on trail on your phone.

In a sport with such a high cost of entry $3 a month seems pretty reasonable for the service offered and in my opinion MUCH better than having to view ads while trying to access the information.
  • 6 2
 Yes, they profit from data they receive for free. But the data are basically worthless unless aggregated, analyzed, and effectively presented back the community. There is a significant cost to that whole process, and that is what we are being charged for. I would appreciate an ad supported option or a flat one time fee because I'm so burned out on all the subscriptions out there, but this is fair. Think of it this way, most riders probably only travel few times a year. You could subscribe for a couple months out of the year and use Trailforks on your trips for the cost of a decent burrito. Seems okay to me. Although it would be cool to see some sort of incentive for significant contributors.
  • 6 0
 As a GIS pro and industry professional who has added a great deal of TF content, this is dismaying. The business model is still, volunteers generate and administer content, but now Pink Bike cashes in on my time?
  • 2 2
 It's almost like Pinkbike is a business.
  • 7 0
 I feel stupid for putting so much work adding all the trails in my region.
  • 1 0
 Another way to look at it might be. Provided an expensive platform for users to share trail data at their own cost for years and now are trying to find a way to recoup some of that cost. Maybe the competitors just weren't as good.
  • 41 8
 why would i need an app to tell me about the trails in my most-ridden area?
  • 3 0
 Useful if you move cities.
  • 1 3
 You never travel? You never ride other trail network?
  • 1 0
 @Boodwiser: Or just visiting a new area
  • 5 0
 Oh I get what you mean, the free one are the one in your area... yeah kinda pointless.
  • 3 0
 @ybsurf: you only get the option to set the square once. if you want to see any trails outside that square, you gotta pay. the app becomes useless unless you subscribe
  • 2 0
 Conditions updates, re-routes, new features or entire new trails, usage data, etc. I look at it for my local trails all the time, just not for navigation.
  • 28 7
 This might be an unpopular opinion, but I am more than willing to pay for Trailforks. It's an amazing tool. Thanks for all the past work. If Trailforks continues to improve through the years, I'm happy to pay.
  • 5 0
 no problem paying for useful software, but the thing that makes TF have current and ongoing value is the trails. They don't pay for that. Make it a one-time payment that reflects the value of the base app, then make the app better to entice me to upgrade and continually give you money.
  • 30 10
 Thanks for uploading all the trails for free! Now pay up, suckers!

In seriousness though, Trailforks Pro is kind of bad for our riding community. We are a high traffic, high tourism area with MANY, MANY trails that Trailforks has the courtesy of letting us self-manage and keep them off. These trails appearing on riding apps is bad for the community. Trailforks Pro pushes many casual users to other free apps which have fewer features, but show pretty much every type of trail and wherever they are. This summer, I've seen a lot more people come in to the store to ask about such trails, with apps that show where they are. Pro is just going to make these trails easier to access, which I guess is too bad.


Also, I know Trailforks won't sell personal user data, but what about aggregate data? seems to me that this is more lucrative than any of the three options presented by you.


Trailforks has encouraged donations to Trail associations in the past. Do you think that switching to a subscription model will impact the rate that people donate? If more, why? If less, do you intend to create trail grants or similar to combat this?
  • 6 3
 increased ridership this year has very little to do with map apps.

Local protectionism was pretty big circa 2000 ... MTB is evolving bro.

People support local trail orgs because local trail orgs do things like support trails... trails that you dont wont published .. but you still want the $$$ from the mapping apps?


Get of my Lawn.
  • 3 1
 To be clear there's a few things going on here. The trails that our local trail associations are keeping off Trailforks are illegal trails. We aren't protecting them for the sake of oldschool "keep non-locals off", but more so when they get ridden hard and shuttled with large groups, non-riding neighbours and farmers come knocking at our door and giving us shit when it was a huge group from out of town that pissed them off. The trail association doesn't want donations/support to develop these trails. They are illegal and not managed. The trail associations try to distance themselves from them. But they still impact the community one way or another. Don't assume that my points are linked. They're separate for a reason.
  • 17 3
 As something I’m constantly recommending to my customers to use so they don’t get lost, many of them first time users, not regular riders. The number one reason they are willing to use is the free part. This really isn’t cool. The platform was ideal already, it’s going to be very difficult to convince people to pay for an app after they just paid for a rental, and a shuttle. I’m in Moab, your free square won’t work here, our area is too big. Not cool, not cool, not cool. People are going to end up using REI’s shitty free app and get lost and turned around. Ugh.
  • 3 2
 ...it’s a few bucks. Lol.
  • 2 0
 The app is still free to download. The free area would cover all of Moab. But if you recommended it to new users, they get 7 ride days of totally unlocked free usage, that would likely cover their trip. Additionally the map is not completely locked out, you can still see the trails for basic navigation, view recommended routes, trail conditions.
  • 1 0
 Why won't the free square work in Moab? I just drew one out on the existing trailforks map and it covers everything from Klondike Bluffs to Amasa Back comfortably. The entire Whole Enchilada is in there as well.
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: lol seriously.
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: tell that to the tourists
  • 14 2
 I understand the attrraction of the subscription pricing model, but it's kind of a BS move. The thing that warrants monthly payment is new routes and trails, but that's not what PB is funding. If the base app was constantly improving I could see paying for that, but by many accounts it's actually getting worse.

This is a classic "build a community but own the infrastructure" play - if they're going to pull this move than the data should be released with some sort of CC-SA license for other apps to consume.
  • 10 1
 Is there any data about how much money has been sent to local trail associations so far?
The trail associations are the ones creating the resources being mapped in trail forks. Without that there is no trailforks.
Wold love to understand if the subscription model will put more money into the trails.
  • 10 1
 Can somebody hold my $10 craft beer while I do a quick polish of my Kashima coating on those $1200 38's I really needed, just so I can calm down before I start ranting about a very useful app that will cost me a $1.5 per month now... It used to be free
  • 13 2
 I use this app so much, I have no problem paying a bit for it as long as it remains add free.
  • 6 3
 There will be ads eventually. People want more money... Ads show up. Give it a couple of years.
  • 4 3
 @sancho-ramerez: Trailforks could have added ads anytime in the past 5 years, but did not.
  • 19 10
 Are they not adding functionality and simply blocking use to incentivize payment? Come on Trailforks. Terrible product decision
  • 5 0
 Yes
  • 4 0
 It says IN the story that they need to do it to push through more features. Got to have cash flow for development. It sucks its not free anymore, but i feel they explain their situation pretty well. This costs less than two weeks worth of shit coffee, if they're going to give me more to play with, send it. Most hiking apps cost $80-100 a year. This is a bargain and I'd rather this than adds all over my screen.
  • 6 0
 So the online website remains free with all content accessible? These fees are only for the app on phone? That's an important detail, since most my research before travel is done on my laptop.

And what about the Garmin basemaps that were sold to me on the Edge 530? Will those continue to be updated perpetually? Or will I be forced to pay the Trailforks subscription to retain the Trailforks data on my next device firmware update?
  • 2 0
 "The website remains free, as do the Trailforks trail association tools, but full access to the Trailforks App now requires a subscription." So yes, the limitations are only for the phone app Wink
  • 3 0
 There is no change in the Garmin functionality or on the website. It all is open.
  • 8 2
 “Hey man, bust out Trailforks and see if we are on the green trail or the double black diamond trail.”

*in app purchased required*

...sigh...

“well, it’s been nice knowing you...”
  • 1 0
 if you can't tell the difference....
  • 5 0
 I have recommended Trailforks to so many beginner riders that were lost and asking for directions, those are the people this is going to affect. Sure hardcore MTB riders will pay, but beginners on $500 bikes are the ones getting shafted here.
  • 1 0
 It’s a few bucks a month dude.
  • 5 0
 Interesting that *profit* is not mentioned anywhere as a justification. They note that this is needed to pay for external services, which they have absorbed until now. Given their own counting of users and the subscription cost, this will generate $15M-$40M/year. Hard to believe they were absorbing costs on that scale.
Profit is not a shameful incentive. But implying these changes are only to improve the app, and support the community, etc, etc is disingenuous when the primary motive is obviously profit.
  • 1 0
 My Guess: TF has a huge investment in time and effort from a relatively small handful of people. They either right from the start or early on discussed the idea of spinning it out as a separate entity and giving them a piece of equity. I don't think this will be the next unicorn, but it has the potential to be a nice earner and let them continue to live and work their prefered lifestyle - isn't that most peoples dream?

How they've gone about this transition shows some inexperience however. They seemed to have focused on purely the "value for your money" mindset, which is true but completely ignores a bunch of other factors, ranging from the emotional (it was free until you could get away charging for it) and the intellectual (you built a product on the back of your community then tricked them).

I give them the benefit of the doubt that they want to meet certail goals: low cost, no ads, still value in the freebies - but they have a very vested interest in providing a single narative. Unfortunately once you destroy trust in your community it's almost impossible to win it back. I think TF will survive and might do OK under this model but I predict (1) a huge reduction in participation and potential market, (2) some significant rollbacks and changes to these new policies, (3) a lot less excitement towards new PB-esque initiatives.

In the end, we all loose.
  • 6 1
 So, we gave you all your data, and now you want to charge us for it? Sorry, nope.

Don’t need to looks at trail maps of my local area where I spend 90% of my ride time, cuz I know ‘em already. No value there -at all.

Do need to look at maps when riding new areas, but I’m only in new places maybe 10% of the time, so it’s not worth paying a monthly subscription for something I only use occasionally.

You need to match the revenue model to the usage cases. For example, I’d pay a one time charge ($5 or $10) to download a new ride zone when I visit it, (with free updates for a year), but I’m not signing up for a subscription model I won’t need regularly- especially during Covid times when travel ain’t happening.

It was good while it lasted. Sigh.
  • 8 1
 Can I get a little bit from the money for all the trails and poi I added. The pro funktion for free is also an option .
  • 5 0
 You should be able to earn a subscription based on TF points or trust score.
  • 4 0
 "The app will choose your free area automatically but you can adjust this area once to your choice. The free area is a square of 60km (38 mile) sides, which equals to 3600 square kilometers (1400 square miles). This area can be positioned anywhere you like and does NOT have to be centered where you live. It's intended to encompass your most used riding area even if that area is far away from where you live."

So, if I go ride BC, I can't use trailforks for the North Shore and Squamish and Whistler? Or closer to home - I can't see trails in Chapel Hill and then in north Raleigh, or in Brevard and then Asheville. Can this free area be repositioned between uses?
  • 4 0
 no - my understanding is it "gueses" the first time, then you get one chance to correct it. Repositioning kind of defeats the entire point.

I see no value in having detailed trail conditions for your home area. Where I need it is when I go to somewhere I'm less familiar. They definitely know this.
  • 4 0
 Thanks for making it easier to discover new trails! But what would be real Pro is stopping the incessant banner ads for trailforks app on mobile browsers. Real annoying. Otherwise, ride on!
  • 3 1
 Just read about the zone feature. That’s lame...
  • 5 0
 It's funny, the only time I use the trailforks app is when I am travelling outside my home zone. Props to them for keeping the monthly fee low (*cough* strava)
  • 6 3
 We are all for it. Love the app and recommend it to all our customers! It was a little weird to be out riding this weekend and planning on using Trailforks App to navigate only to find out we don't have access anymore. Luckly the trail network had good signage!
  • 8 5
 This still seems like incredible value to me. If you travel anywhere to ride your bike Trailforks is so useful to plan your rides and figure out the terrain - and if you don't, great! Free model is perfect for you.

People seem to have this weird entitlement to thinking everything in mountain biking should be free and there is obviously a cost to maintaining and updating this software. If you think $1.50 a month is outrageous you are either out to lunch or haven't been riding bikes long enough to appreciate this is the cheapest accessory to enhance your MTB experience.
  • 2 2
 read the comments and open your mind a bit - it has nothing to do with a piddly $1.50 ..
  • 3 0
 Either you pay for a product or you are the product! Maybe both. Could this be a conspiracy with the governments around the world to ruin mountain biking for ever? They will be tracking us and charging us through a special tax for trail use. Oh wait, northwest forest pass, discovery pass, snow park pass. Then we will have to find out our own recreation. Dang, local evergreen associations.
I personally donate $5 per run to my local group. I buy hunting tags every year for stuff I’ll never try for too. It’s ok to participate. You can always cancel if you don’t like it.
  • 4 0
 Hey TF - how about a subscription for "Ad-free" and then hammer the tightwads with non-stop, irrelevant banner ads? Growing up in the ecosystem of PB I'm a little skeptical about how much you hate ads...
  • 1 0
 This is another viable option @trailforks. Have the free version with basic functionality and tons of banner ads, and then the paid version with more features and no ads.
  • 3 0
 OK, how about the TF give me a 4$ a month for making 2 trails for all the bikers who want to ride it for free?
Or send me a 1$ for every ride on trails i made, registered though TF?

C'mon... monetization, dollars...never enough, ha?

I dug 2 trails, almost 5km by hands. Maintaining them too.
Never asked, never got a cent.
I consider MTB as more of a social concept, so don't approving this move from TF.
  • 4 1
 So lets think about this. This is an expensive sport. You drive to your riding area gas cost $10, you buy food $10 you buy some beers and coffee another $20. You hop on your $5000 mountain bike that costs you $200 a year to maintain. You also spend hundreds of $$$ on the coolest new gear but somehow you find it so offensive to pay $1.50 per month to support an app that makes your ride way better. You are safer, you can record your ride, you can find features and routes. Guys stuff can't be free forever. How much do you think they spent building it and maintaining it over the last 10 years. Get off your wallets and stop being whiners. It is embarrassing. Way to go Trailforks and thanks for building a great product!! Please use the money to make things even better. Cheers
  • 4 0
 At least it's better than the Strava 'upgrade'. I live in the Okanagan so a good part of that city size square is going to be lake Okanagan.
  • 3 0
 Hey Pinkbike. I bought a Garmin 830 over other devices, in part for its trailforks integration. Am I now going to have to pay a subsciption fee to get that to work outside of my local area?
  • 2 0
 Everything works on the Garmin devices as before.
  • 1 0
 @trailforks: Your clarifications on this point are very present tense. Will it remain this way in the future?
  • 2 0
 This was a fun surprise when I was offline in an area I'd never been before and it wouldn't let me access the map on Thursday...and I couldn't upgrade because I was in zero cell service. Smart business move, I suppose. Get everyone hooked on it for free then ask them to pay.
  • 1 0
 This should not have happened, sorry it did. Each user should get 7 unique days of use from the app, with the map totally unlocked and unchanged. Your free 7 days can end prematurely if you delete the app and reinstall it though. Because of technical limitations on iOS with how we can track unique devices.
  • 2 0
 While I'm initially a little grumpy about change (in general) this move isn't necessarily the worst thing. Managing a service with a website, app, connectivity to other sites and apps, with dedicated staff, all costs money. We as users need to pay for that one way or another. Either we will see tons of ads, or our data will get sold, or we pay something out of pocket. $1.50/mo for something I use multiple times per week is pretty darn minimal. I dropped $5 this morning on a coffee and donut and didn't bat an eye (It's a glorious apple fritter and after yesterday's ride, I earned it. Or so I tell myself), so I'll support an operation that provides me something I tangibly enjoy.

Idea for admins: have you considered making Trailforks a non-profit? That would ease some of the concerns about profits/cash-grabbing. You are absolutely providing a service to riders worldwide. @trailforks
  • 2 0
 Makes me a bit sad but will put my energy into finding a younger and hotter version of you TF. It was a good ride while it lasted. You are like a girlfriend I really like but don't love. Once the talk of buying a house, having kids or getting a dogs starts its time to move on.

I'd take adds over pay for service.... Hopefully all the areas that used TF as their trailmaps will make " free" maps available somehow. The best things in life are free as the old airmiles tagline went. AllTrials for me locally as it has all the unsanctioned trails and shortcuts. Used trailforks mostly on trips so I guess it will be on-off service for me when I go on trips without good free map options. All the folks doing free work for TF should now start charging them to send them data. Oh you want a trail update or new pics, gimme a free month. Oh you want Whistler bike park's latest data give us 4 months of banner adds you said you didn't want but now have. You want our trail association in your service we want 10% of revenue from all riders that use our trails network. Sorry we can't afford to honor our " founders" pricing your new pricing is the same as everyone else now we have a business to run after all.
  • 8 4
 the limited radius is a pretty crappy move... god forbid anyone leave a 38 mile radius to ride...
  • 5 0
 Time for someone to start a new trails app project. If anything the app was most useful for non local unfamiliar trails, there goes that use case. I'd rather you guys use advertising supported revenue or a one time buy, but no thanks on the subscription. I know you all want to capitalize on that sweet recurring revenue but you just cracked the door open for someone else to serve the market now.
  • 1 0
 @chrenda:
Forktrails.Com
  • 1 0
 @chrenda: how are you going to fund the project?
  • 9 8
 Thanks for the transparent press release guys. Im sure plenty of people on here will be upset (same people still upset about 26" wheels going awau), just like they were when Strava moved to a paid premium version. Bottom line, I'm sure like most of you, I've used the app hundreds and hundreds of times and never paid a dime. $3 per month is a small price to pay to ensure this app remains relevant, up to date and continues to add value when out on the trails. Thanks for all the hard work, I look forward to new features given the additional resources you all will now have.
  • 1 0
 Ready to sign up. One question - will we ever see turn-by-turn navigation? I love Trailforks but would love not having to pull my phone out of my pocket every time I get to a junction. Turn-by-turn on wearable devices would be amazing too - an Apple watch that tells me where to turn? That'd be real neat. Any plans?
  • 1 0
 Swift.
  • 1 0
 60 degree left turn 100meters ahead, then accelerate to 15kmh for a tabletop jump, then change to lighter gear and bring seat up for short uphill, then..
  • 4 0
 Trailforks is a great service that I'm happy to pay for. Keep up the good work!
  • 1 0
 While 18 USD a year looks like a reasonable deal, trailforks only covers a fraction of regions where I ride most (Switzerland). This means I already have another paid subscription for a map service (that in turn does not offer trail conditions, comments and so on). Also I donnate to local trail associations.
All in all a two sided sword, potentially channeling a bigger part of the money to a transnational service and away from local and regional initiatives.
  • 4 1
 If you are wanting to get pro, I would suggest doing it through the Trailforks website, that way Trailforks gets your all of money instead of apple/google getting 30%
  • 1 0
 Please consider selling one-time squares. $5 for 10x10km, $10 for 50x50km, something like that. As others have stated, bike shops recommend this app to new riders who only need a map reference for their first ride. They’ll either not ride again (visiting the area), or just repeat that first ride over and over for years to come.
  • 1 0
 I will sign on with the subscription because the app is so useful for travelling, but I'm confused about the way Trailforks has developed recently. It used to be an app for mountain bike trails, now they have spent a bunch of time and money into adding all these other sports which I don't believe are even used by that demographic. Why not stay focused on your main market - mountain biking - and keep the app free for your users? I suppose it's too late now because all that time and money has now been spent. Blank Stare
  • 1 0
 I’ve used trailforks pretty much every ride, and used it numerous times when planning somewhere new to ride. Yeah it sucks they’re moving to a subscription model, but the price they’ve launched this at is insanely cheap for what we’re getting.
  • 1 0
 Very well written piece on this subject In regards to Strava. At the end of the day trailforks is a great App that is super useful and takes a ton of work to run. Do people think you can just run a robust app like this for years with no plan for revenue? 18 bucks for a year is a pretty small sum in a sport as expensive as mountain biking. Always have enjoyed using trailforks for exploring the trails around the southwest and am happy to pay less than the cost of a bottle of sealant per year to support that.

cyclingtips.com/2020/05/why-you-should-support-strava-and-pay-for-the-things-you-love
  • 1 0
 Thanks for nothing wankers! This would have been your chance to give something back to the MTB community and STILL get RICH by selling back the data you got from us, the user base at a fair price (e.g. 1.5$ per YEAR). But no, you have to get all out greedy right away! Shame! Back to MTB Projects or whatever else for me and hopefully many others!
  • 15 13
 Before the whiners get in here: I paid for Pro. For all the content that TF gives me, I think the price is more than fair. Think of it like buying a bunch of trail maps.
  • 4 1
 every month, regardless of if you're going to use them that month
  • 4 0
 ... that disappear if you don't re-buy them every month.
  • 1 0
 Just that you have to pay for the rest of your life. I prefer one time investments á la Komoot or ... trail maps.
  • 3 0
 @laxguy: it's really per year, the monthly number is to make it look even lower. And the maps are constantly updated. You pay for paper maps whether you use them that month too.
  • 2 0
 Trailforks is on my Garmin Edge 530. What are the implications of Trailforks Pro for this system?

Signed: a-not-so-tech-savvy-user.
  • 1 0
 None. Web and GPS apps work the same as they did before. This only applies to the mobile (iOS and Android) app.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: Thank you.
  • 1 0
 Hmm. There are no Trailforks trails within 60km. I really liked the app, but have been using it mainly on holliday. Probably not gonna spend the money for that, and make do with another app.
  • 1 0
 Your free unlocked area doesn't have to be centered at where you live. You can move it to the riding network you most commonly visit if there are no trails near your home.
  • 1 0
 Pick the area you holiday most often in!
  • 4 0
 Great now dentists even have a better trailforks than us...
  • 1 0
 Lets hope their ibis can(’t) handle those double blacks
  • 2 0
 Yes, now people can keep uploading our secret tracks, wich they dont even know the names of and that are secret for a reason, but in pro ...
  • 1 0
 Would be great if they added a function to delete/report unofficial, illegal trails that don‘t need more traffic than they already have
  • 3 0
 Gotta be honest, I absolutely hate TrailForks. Never works for me, a pain in the ass to navigate as well.
  • 1 0
 I think you're flying solo with that experience!
  • 1 0
 Next step: Garmin or Strava buys Trailforks Mapping, Inc, ends all Trailforks subscriptions, folds them into their own paid schema, and all this user generated content will be sold back to us for $18/month.
  • 2 0
 Would prefer a pricing option for a one time payment method. Would be happy to pay $50 once to have permanent access, but I won't sign up for yet another subscription.
  • 4 0
 I have zero problem supporting PInkbike and Trailforks for $1.50/day
  • 2 0
 per month*
  • 1 0
 buck-fity a month, not a day
  • 2 0
 If we put a trail that we built / rebuilt, can we now remove it again? Kinda sucks being expected to pay for an app that we provided the content for.
  • 2 0
 Let's all be real, this was was too good to be free for that long. It was only a matter of time before they needed to cash in, they just waited for Strava to do it first.
  • 1 0
 Lots of thoughts about this. They could have pursued some other more forward thinking methods for revenue which would have further contributed to the community and sport. Instead of just going the status quo tricks. Booo
  • 5 1
 I'm in
  • 3 0
 Vancouver to Squamish is 64km. Well done F***ers
  • 6 3
 *Everyone disliked that
  • 1 0
 More and more things being hidden behind a paywall. I feel betrayed and yet also free from these high cc dopamine injectors.
  • 3 5
 You greedy a*sholes. Now that the users uploaded all the data for YOUR app to work well you charge them?
And what is the use of an app that is limited to your local trails? I know my local trails by heart... really not cool guys
  • 1 1
 Are the Garmin Basemaps that will be added in the future the same ones that require 10 Karma points with a trail association donation now?
  • 1 0
 This is a good way to use up that Google Opinion Rewards money I have stacking up.
  • 15 13
 Sellouts!
  • 2 0
 How dare they try to make a living!
  • 1 1
 38x38 mile home area is a hell of a lot less than many/most riders travel for day rides.
  • 1 0
 Then enter that space over your ride area. Doesn't need to be centered over where you live.
  • 3 3
 Fuck Trailforks leaching off the community by using their data for free and then moving to a paid model.
  • 13 12
 Back to MTB Project
  • 3 2
 Exactly my thought. Trailforks has more features, but for my needs I could care less about most of them. `The MTB Project trail inventory had been weakening as Trailforks gained critical mass in the past couple years, so it will be interesting to see if that trend reverses.
  • 2 0
 never heard of this so I went and looked. It's unclear how they license data or monetize the app. All they say is "crowd sourced" which is essentially the same as TF, just not popular enough yet to charge. Why won't this end up in the same place if they're successful?
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: Conceivably it could go the same way eventually, but I believe it is co-owned by REI and IMBA so in theory monetizing it would be outside their normal model.
  • 5 4
 lame af
  • 7 7
 ...and MTB project is now my go-to
  • 1 0
 April fools i hope.....?
  • 12 14
 Lame

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024328
Mobile Version of Website