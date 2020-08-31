Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option

Press Release: Trailforks Mapping Inc.

FAQ

What do I get with Trailforks Pro?

Upcoming features:

Is there a free version?

Can I still record my rides?

Can I still view race course routes?

Can I still earn badges and participate in contests?

How does the 50% discount work if I sign up in the first 30 days?

How long is my discount valid?

Are there discount codes available for industry?

How can I pay?

What does this mean for your trail associations and local admins?

How is Trailforks related to Pinkbike?

Trailforks Mapping Inc

What if I am upset that I now have to pay?

Can I try Trailforks Pro for Free?