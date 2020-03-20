invisiFRAME Supports Meg Whyte for 2020 Season

PRESS RELEASE: invisiFRAME
invisiFRAME are excited to welcome Meg Whyte onboard as a supported rider for the 2020 season
Meg is a rider/racer/athlete/climber/gymfanatic/bikeshoplass/instagramer and passionate invisiFITTER. Check out her instagram account
Meg has worked with the team at invisiFRAME Graphics to produce these eye catching Donut/Shark decals to really own her Nukeproof Reactor.
For more details on Meg's new Nukeproof head over to invisiframe to check out the news
Vicky Regan co-owner of invisiFRAME goes on to say "we are excited to welcome Meg into the team. We've known Meg for a few years through her riding but also her work at Alf Jones Cycles, where she takes great pride in fitting our frame protection kits for their customers. It's also great that we can support female riders. It's a tough gig for the girls out there, as it is for all but the elite men and women so to be able to support Meg in her exploits this season is exciting for us"
Meg will be racing the Megavalanche as well as the BDS series and the PMB Enduro series here in the UK (CoronaVirus dependent). So be sure to keep an eye out for her results and imagery and videos throughout the year.
As the original custom cut frame protection specialists invisiFRAME continue to go from strength to strength and now offer over 40,000 options on their website invisiframe.co.uk
