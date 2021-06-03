Invite List: The NotARace - IXS Test Cup Sessions Returns to Schladming with a Stacked World Cup Field

Jun 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Just when it seemed like 2020 would be the year with no racing, the NotARace - IXS Test Cup Sessions kicked off competition last year and put World Cup downhillers against the clock in Europe for the first time in months. Organized in secret with a select rider list, it saw the return of the legendary Schladming track and offered riders the opportunity to let loose after months in insolation.

The event was such a success that it's back again for 2021 with an even bigger rider list. Leogang and the start of the season are looming so it will be a great chance to see who is looking fast and how riders are settling into their new teams. Once again huge mention should go to Wyn Masters, Markus Pekoll, the iXS Downhill Cup timing crew and Bikepark Schladming who brought this event together with 60 World Cup riders hitting the track this week.

NotARace - IXS Test Cup Sessions rider list


More info, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List Danny Hart Greg Minnaar Tahnee Seagrave Wyn Masters IXS Cup Test Session


10 Comments

  • 3 0
 This is how all the races outside world cups should look like just like the NORBA series used to be like it was epic DH racing didn't seem to stop! None of this 2 month break rubbish then 2 rounds a month break. should be solid racing from April till October!
  • 7 0
 Vali Hell
  • 1 0
 I would not be surprised if she gives them hell!
  • 5 0
 are the spelling mistakes intentional?
  • 2 0
 What the hell!
  • 2 0
 The rules are, there are no rules
  • 1 0
 Well.. sit back relax and watch the fireworks display.. a all family reunion!
  • 1 0
 TIL Brook Macdonald is the same age as Danny Hart... Huh.
  • 1 0
 Is tracy actually riding?
  • 1 0
 Live stream? Anywhere.

