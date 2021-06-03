Invite List: The NotARace - IXS Test Cup Sessions Returns to Schladming with a Stacked World Cup Field

Just when it seemed like 2020 would be the year with no racing, the NotARace - IXS Test Cup Sessions kicked off competition last year
and put World Cup downhillers against the clock in Europe for the first time in months. Organized in secret with a select rider list, it saw the return of the legendary Schladming track and offered riders the opportunity to let loose after months in insolation.
The event was such a success that it's back again for 2021 with an even bigger rider list. Leogang and the start of the season are looming so it will be a great chance to see who is looking fast and how riders are settling into their new teams. Once again huge mention should go to Wyn Masters, Markus Pekoll, the iXS Downhill Cup timing crew and Bikepark Schladming who brought this event together with 60 World Cup riders hitting the track this week.NotARace - IXS Test Cup Sessions rider list
More info, here
.
10 Comments
Post a Comment