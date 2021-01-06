IOC Official: Prioritising Vaccine for Olympic Athletes 'Most Realistic Way' Games Can Still Go Ahead

Jan 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound has today said that prioritising the COVID-19 vaccine for athletes is the 'most realistic way' the Olympic Games can still go ahead.

There are now less than 200 days until the start date of the Games that were rescheduled from last summer. Host country Japan is one of the nations that has detected a new variant of the virus that is thought to be up to 70% more transmissable and the country is reported to be on the cusp of a state of emergency after reporting a record 6,004 daily cases today. While vaccines are already being administered in some countries, Japan will not begin administering the Pfizer vaccine until February.

Pound stated that he was confident the Games could still go ahead if athletes receive the vaccine before competing however most athletes would not be prioritised for the jab in most countries as more at-risk groups like the elderly and healthcare workers are in front of them in the queue.

Pound played down fears that athletes getting the vaccine early would cause an uproar on Sky News this morning. He said, "In Canada where we might have 300 or 400 hundred athletes - to take 300 or 400 vaccines out of several million in order to have Canada represented at an international event of this stature, character and level - I don't think there would be any kind of a public outcry about that."

"It's a decision for each country to make and there will be people saying they are jumping the queue but I think that is the most realistic way of it going ahead."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 24 to September 5. The Tokyo organisers confirmed to tuttobici this week that athletes will not be required to quarantine in order to compete but they will not be allowed to arrive in Tokyo more than five days prior to their event and have to leave within 48 hours after it finishes

36 Comments

  • 50 11
 Yeah having Olympics during a pandemic is a ludicrous idea regardless. We don’t even know if the vaccine prevents spread yet.

Giving the vaccine to young healthy athletes is about the dumbest idea I have ever heard.

You know what would be a better idea Dick Pound? Holding the Olympics in a year or two.
  • 6 5
 It’s such a tough situation. A lot of these athletes earn very little money and their whole lives are built around the olympics. You cancel these, and a bunch of careers are done.

Alongside that, and not to be “that guy”... the way the vaccine works means that you aren’t injecting them with a nasty part of the virus like some vaccines. It’s merely a material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine. It’s not like it’s untested or a big risk, they’ve been tested on hundreds of thousands of people. I guess it’s a bit like putting an additive in fuel to clean your car engine out.

Ultimately, I’m not sure which side of the fence I’m on - but there is a lot of mis information, and just wanted to try and add some facts.
  • 9 10
 @jamesdunford: Missus has been on site at a vaccine distribution site. Several adverse reactions which might be simple and simply irritant, but I would love to know that if/when people have harmful reactions to their otherwise healthy body, we would be told about it.

They'd tell us if someone had something bad happen? Right? Would they?
  • 2 0
 Cash is King

March 3, 2020 (Reuters) Money, money, money: what's at stake if Olympics fall victim to coronavirus

April 28, 2020 (Forbes) Financial ramifications of coronavirus canceling Tokyo Olympics
  • 1 0
 I couldn't find exact number of athletes, coaches, family and such, 10,500 athletes in London, so maybe 50k people would be attending. Even if it's 100k in the big picture thats really not that many. And, in a perfect world, they'd only be getting vaccinated a few months (several months?) earlier than they would be anyways. Doesn't seem that terrible to me.
  • 1 0
 Dick Pound
  • 41 1
 I've heard very few opinions on vaccines, especially on the internet.
  • 4 1
 Well on the off chance that you do see anything, you can trust that it will be an unbiased and well informed comment
  • 1 0
 Double.
  • 19 3
 IOC wants young, healthy physical specimen to get vaccine before the old and the sick. Why am I not surprised those pieces of sh.
  • 4 2
 My mom was terminal with Stage 4 cancer. Don't you sort of wonder what happens to the dose my mom would have declined if alive? Would she get to offer it up to relative she wanted to have it? Would they simply make her take it or abandon her on the steps and send to at home care? Would someone in a nursing home with end of life matters get complications from it? Is it for only those in care facilities who plan to only recuperate there?

Are we dosing people who want to die just to allow them to crap in a bed in hospice facility for 6 months more than if they hadn't gotten Covid? Lots of "nuance" questions I'd be curious to know the answer to how they're administering.
  • 3 0
 @blowmyfuse: I would think that if your Mom rejected the vaccine, it would go to the next in line. It's not a gift certificate that can be re-gifted which ever way you choose.

"Are we dosing people who want to die, just to allow them to crap in a bed in hospice facility for 6 months more than if they hadn't gotten Covid". I think, based on the first scenario involving your mom, you answered your own question. If they want it, they get it. If they don't, the reject it.
  • 12 0
 And to coaches. And trainers. And nutritionists. And team managers. And umpires. And judges. And support staff. And cleaning staff. And hotel staff. And event security. And medical personal. And...
  • 2 0
 Exactly, that’s also assuming there are no spectators, and who wants an Olympic Games without spectators in person - it won’t be easy getting any of the investment back that’s for sure.
  • 2 4
 New vaccine shot (plus 2nd shot 2 weeks later) every 60 days? Since the body dumps the immunity for the virus around that time. Or maybe 59 days...? 45?
Oh wait...does the vaccine trigger a successful immune response that 1st day? Or is it only the 2nd shot 2 weeks later that triggers the immune response?
But wait...you can still transmit the live virus even after receiving the vaccine even though you're not sick.

Wow...this is gonna be some hard math. I hope the exam is multiple choice.
  • 2 1
 I may try to get a job there and get my Bill Gates juice. Probably quicker than waiting it out here
  • 14 1
 All we needed was a good Dick Pound solution.
  • 10 0
 How much dick could Dick Pound pound if Dick Pound could pound dick?

Also, no.
  • 3 1
 No more obvious sign the money grab is more important than the message of social responsibility, well, other than the crowds of fans at the college football games in my neck of the woods. If my misanthropy were ever in question 2020 has cured me of that.
  • 7 1
 Needle Dick Pound
  • 6 1
 So Dick Pound is suggesting athletes get a prick of vaccine?
  • 5 0
 Sorry I'm only here for Dick Pound comments.
  • 3 0
 so young athletes should be getting vaccines before the elderly. This takes real selfishness to want.
  • 2 0
 I wonder which vaccine he is talking about? The Russian, Chinese, USA, Indian, or UK one...... are all these except-able options.
  • 1 0
 That's a good question...
  • 1 0
 Good point. There is also the issue that a lot of athletes would be from countries which won’t have access to any vaccines before the olympics. And gating participation behind your countries wealth is not in the spirit of the games.
  • 2 1
 Well Dick Pound, Pound your Dick! Seriously, the greed (and the Olympics are ONLY about money) is palpable reading this hooey.
  • 3 0
 Not only no, but hell no.
  • 1 0
 "Dick Pound that prioritising the COVID-19 vaccine for athletes is the 'most realistic way' the Olympic Games can still go ahead"

What my dyslexic a** read
  • 1 0
 If the IOC want to vaccinate the athletes that badly to hold the games, the IOC (not the athletes) should pay for those vaccines.
  • 2 0
 Vaccinate ioc bosses first
  • 1 0
 Is dick pound American cause he’d be a shoo-in for the next republican presidential nomination.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, no.
  • 1 0
 Uncle DAAEENA WHITE where you at ! ?
  • 1 0
 DICK POUND
Below threshold threads are hidden

