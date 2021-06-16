Ion Announces Details for 2021 Footwear Line

PRESS RELEASE: Ion

- WHAT WE CALL -

THE CONCEPT OF CONTROL

GRIP + PROTECTION ELEMENTS + SPORTSEAT FEELING = THE CONCEPT OF CONTROL

All-mountain/Enduro: Clipless shoes - Rascal

Enduro/Downhill: Flat pedal or clipless shoes - Scrub or Rascal

Downhill/Freeride: Flat pedal shoes - Scrub and Seek

SELECT: Top-notch level with premium features & materials

AMP: Maximum performance for a good price

CORE: Entry level & minimalistic

RASCAL

Rascal Select Boa

This award-winning shoe is our top-notch and race-oriented clipless bike shoe. The Rascal Select offers you not just uncompromising power transmission, but also the perfect combination of stiffness in the longitudinal axis and flexibility in the lateral and upper axis. The new BOA Fit system ensures a fast, effortless and precise fit while the inner lining feels velvety soft. To have you covered on the protection side, we’ve made sure that the rubberized heel and reinforced toe cap absorb and dissipate any forces that may occur in case your foot hits a rook or roots. The asymmetrically shaped shaft protects the foot on the crank side while still offering full freedom and movement.

Thanks to its robust PU main fabric and breathable mesh inserts, durability and a pleasant climate inside of this premium shoe can be ensured.



Key Features:

- BOA Fit System L6

- SUPTraction_Rubber soul w/ reinforced shank

- ToeTal_Protection & rubberized heel cap

- Robust PU main fabric w/ breathable mesh in forefoot area

- Nonslip_Heel

- Ankle_Pad





IN FRENCH YOU WOULD SAY: MON SEUL ET UNIQUE! — KILIAN BRON

Rascal AMP

This is our high-end and trail-oriented clipless all-terrain bike shoe. It offers the same stiff construction as our Rascal Select BOA. In comparison this shoe allows with its combined lace and Velcro closure system an individual fit and specific fastening in certain areas.

The Rascal AMP also offers the rubberized heel and reinforced toe cap to absorb and dissipate forces, while protecting both the shoe and its rider. Furthermore, the Ankle_Pad protects the foot on the crank side.

They’re available in 2 colours, white and black, and compatible with all common MTB clipless pedal systems.



Key Features:

- Robust PU main fabric

- SUPTraction_Rubber soul w/ reinforced shank

- ToeTal_Protection & rubberized heel cap

- Jet_Stream

- Velcro_Wide

- Ankle_Pad





SCRUB

Scrub Select

Our Scrub Select received a new outsole profile with positive threads in the forefoot and heel area and a negative profile in the mid area. This offers you perfect traction while pushing or carrying your bike while maintaining perfect grip and space on your flat pedal. The new SUPTraction sole got a stickier rubber compound. While a good biking shoe is not only about grip, we made sure that this shoe also features high protection against rocks and roots in the toe area and against contact with the cranks for your ankles with our Ankle_Pad.

The Velcro on top provides individual adjustment for a perfect fit.

These kicks are made out of real leather, which does not just look good, but also offers you a pleasant climate, high comfort and durability.

Available in Loam Brown and Black.



Key Features:

- Super sticky rubber cup flat-pedal outsole

- Classic lace closure with additional velcro fit

- ToeTal_Protection & pre-shaped heel

- Jet_Stream ventilation holes

- Ankle_Pad





THESE KICKS ARE MY FIRST CHOICE TO HAVE FULL CONTROL DURING MY RIDING! — WILLIAM ROBERT

Scrub AMP

Another award-winning shoe in our lineup. While developing this shoe we kept fine-tuning the perfect mixture of grip, durability, usability and style. It offers the same sole concept and protection gimmicks as the Scrub Select with a classic lace closure. As its main fabric is made out of synthetic materials, we can offer you a wide range of different colours. It comes in Black, Thunder Grey, Deeper Ocean and Rusty Leaves.



Key Features:

- Super sticky rubber cup flat-pedal outsole

- ToeTal_Protection & pre-shaped heel

- Jet_Stream ventilation holes

- Lace_Ports

- Ankle_Pad





NO MATTER HOW FAR OR HARD I WANT TO GO, THIS SHOE WILL TAKE ME THERE AND BACK AGAIN! — MIKE HOPKINS





Scrub

This minimalistic and stylish flatpedal bike shoe also comes with our sticky rubber compound SUPTraction Sole and the ToeTal_Protection feature. It is available in Deeper Ocean, Root Brown and Black.



Key Features:

- Super sticky rubber cup flat-pedal outsole

- ToeTal_Protection & pre-shaped heel

- Lace_Ports





SEEK

Seek AMP

This is our urban-inspired flat pedal bike shoe with a classic lace closure system. The Seek AMP is your perfect companion if you like riding dirt jumps and love making anywhere your playground.

The outsole profile of this shoe features positive threads in the forefoot and heel are as well as a negative profile in between. This provides you perfect traction while pushing or carrying your bike and further perfect grip and space for the pins while riding. On top of that the SUPTraction_Rubber Compound provides all the grip you need. To get maximum contact on the pedal the Seek AMP features a lower shape in the very front toe area.

Available in Black.



Key Features:

- Super sticky rubber cup flat-pedal outsole

- Sockliner with cushioning heel element

- Clean and robust suede main fabric

- Classic lace closure system

- Toe reinforcement

- Ankle_Pad





THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR MY RIDING! — ANTOINE BIZET

Seek

This shoe has the same characteristics as the AMP version of it. It’s inspired by urban and creative riding. No matter if you plan to ride on your local jump spot, pump track, parking lot or on loose trails – these shoes can be your choice.

Of course the Seek also offers you our Pin Tonic Rubbercup and SUPTraction_Rubber compound soul. The sockliner with cushioning effect protects your feet from impacts while the suede upper takes care of durability.

Show everyone you’ve got taste with this technical yet stylish flat pedal shoe.

Available in Tidal Green and Grey.



Key Features:

- Super sticky rubber cup flat-pedal outsole

- Sockliner with cushioning heel element

- Low_Toe Rocker







HONESTLY, WITH THESE KICKS I HAVE THE ABILITY TO MAKE ANYWHERE MY PLAYGROUND! — ALEX VOLOKHOV



https://www.ion-products.com/footwear-2021/ For more infos on our new shoe line visit our website and find your local dealer:

Photo credits: Bartek Wolinski, Daniel Bardos, Maxime Rambaud, Sebastian Doerk

We at ION believe there’s more to a good bike shoe than just grip. That’s why we focus on the Concept of Control: mixing grip with protective elements and a sport seat feeling into stylish & technical mountain bike kicks.True to our Concept of Control, you can fully trust on its easy formula:When you see shoes as the only connection to your bike, it’s even more important that you can always trust this connection and that it fits your riding style. It should be protective for riding but also comfortable to wear. Find your new kicks. No matter if clipless or flat pedal versions – we got it all covered! All of our shoes were developed to break free from the status quo and to pass on the Concept of Control to your local riding spot.The following part outlines an overview on our shoe range, defined by its preferred mountain bike category. Side note: There’s no rule for which shoes you have to ride in terrain. This is just our recommendation and shouldn’t keep you from following your own preferences.Our shoes are generally available in 3 levels: