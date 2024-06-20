ION Announces New Arcon Kneeguard LT

PRESS RELEASE: ION
Our new protection line - ARCON - brings the same development, passion and transformation as the revolutionary K_PACT, but with new responsible partners, progressive designs and innovative protection elements. The ARCON Kneeguard LT is a brand-new sleeve fit, enforced with Cordura and the highest level of protection with the industry-first lightweight fully biodegradable RE ZRO x ION level 2 protection pad.
There are many options on the market, almost too many, to keep your knees protected. The sleeve construction has proven to be comfortable, even better fitting for those pedalling that are in need for more than just protection only. But when you look for ultimate protection in level 2, to push your limits or simply your confidence on the bike, the overwhelming amount of options will mostly be in a bulky form. ARCON Kneeguard LT
brings these two worlds together with sustainable ingredients. The ARCON CE-certified Level 2 pad is developed with RE ZRO®, and covers a 15% larger surface compared to standard CE certified pads, including medial and lateral protection of the tibia head. At the same time, it’s everything you want for any kind of biking: lightweight, well ventilated, and super flexible. Extended silicone grippers on the top and bottom keep the sleeve construction perfectly in place throughout any ride. The sleeve construction made from an exceptional mix of recycled Nylon, including the 4-way stretch abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric, ensure durability instead of using hard materials.
Level 2 protection in the most slimmed fit PI: bartek Wolinski.RE ZRO®, the most responsible protection
Special ingredients are added during the manufacturing process of the RE ZRO® materials to speed up the biodegradation process in a microbe rich and oxygen-depleted environment. At the end of life when a RE ZRO® product is disposed of in a landfill – a microbe rich and oxygen depleted environment – microbes and fungi colonize the pad at a molecular level. They feast on the carbon of the plastic until eventually only biogas and biomass remains; RE turning to ZERO. This biodegradation process is estimated to 3 to 5 years, whereas traditional synthetic products, such as a plastic water bottle, take 400 to 500 of years.
**Full details of RE ZRO’s biodegradability can be found at www.re-zro.com/termsLevel 2 protection, with a breeze
RE ZRO® proprietary technology protects the riders through the fracture of the molecular bonds under impact, releasing energy through heat and sound, a material behaviour known as shear-thinning. The Supermolecules then recombine instantly, Re-setting to Zro. To receive a certificate of Level 2 impact protection, only a maximum impact force of 20Kn can be detected during the testing. The ION x RE ZRO® pad recorded ca 10Kn, showing the effective results of the shear-thinning technique.
Also partly trough this process, RE ZRO is able to construct their material in its unique shape, which offers incredible breathability without losing its protection capacities. The additional laser venting holes give then also the ARCON Kneeguard LT an exceptional anti-toasty comfort, ensuring the rider never heats up during heavy duty bike park laps or long pedal rides. The complete ARCON Kneeguard LT
weighs only 440gr in total, it is the most lightweight protector on the market for only 129,99 EUR.
The ARCON Kneeguard LT fits like a sleeve but protects without compromise PIC: Bartek Wolinski. Find out more here