ION Announces New Arcon Kneeguard LT

PRESS RELEASE: ION

Max Peythieu showing off a slim fit. PIC: Bartek Wolinski

Level 2 protection in the most slimmed fit PI: bartek Wolinski.

RE ZRO®, the most responsible protection

The RE ZRO® x ION level 2 pad, only available in ARCON Kneeguard LT

Level 2 protection, with a breeze

The ARCON Kneeguard LT fits like a sleeve but protects without compromise PIC: Bartek Wolinski.

Explore the subtle pioneer. PIC: Bartek Wolinski

Find out more here