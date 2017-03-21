ION – Bike Wear Highlights 2017







The fifth season of ION’s bike department does not only see the introduction of a fifth product category – bike shoes. 2017 also marks the year of a widened range of bike apparel, covering all aspects of mountain biking: from gravity-oriented DH and free-riding to all-mountain/enduro, from trail to those performance-oriented bike disciplines. The highlight within the range is the brand new Seek series. It is way more than just a new bike wear line. Seek is a statement – of ION’s brand origin, the dedication to biking and of ION’s claim: Surfing Trails. Unmistakably surf-inspired, the Seek addresses all those riders that consider freeriding more than just a category: without boundaries, without stereotypes, but definitely outstanding.









As such, the Seek has a unique design and works in various situations: on the trail, in demanding freeriding terrain, in the park or on a serious DH track. To offer bike specific capabilities, ION uses materials that don’t look like the average high-performance fabrics but reveal their functionality at a second glance. Technical finesse still included.







For the Tee LS Seek Amp, as the top-of-the-line jersey, ION utilizes the well proven Drirelease Jacquard Mesh already used in the Scrub series. Small pits in its pique structure allow the airflow to circulate to provide some cooling ventilation inside this Velcro-resistant polyester-cotton blend. When comfort is on the agenda, the advantages of drirelease fabrics come into play: they look and feel like cotton but dry four times faster. The Tee LS Seek Amp features a hidden ticket pocket to ease the search for lift passes when lining up for the next run. A microfiber glasses wipe at the hem guarantees clear sight.







The Bike shorts Seek Amp look like classic boardshorts at first sight. But the details reveal their biking DNA: instead of an open waist regulation, ION’s new bike shorts come with a new construction that combines the regular board shorts closure with hidden elastic straps on the sides. When the laces at the front are pulled tight, the elastic straps automatically adjust the width of the waist. ION calls these Boardshorts Closure 2.0. Two side pockets, both zippered and one with a separate phone pocket still provide the distinctive look of these bike shorts in a boardshorts design. Material wise the Bike shorts Seek Amp come in a durable wind-resistant and water-repellent 4way Stretch Softshell fabric offering full freedom of movement. All seams are triple-stitched to ensure they withstand the movements while riding.







For women who shred ION offers a women's specific Seek range as well. While the long sleeve jersey called Tee LS Seek Amp features exactly the same fabrics and details as the men’s, there are some differences with the shorts. The women's Seek Amp Bike shorts come in cargo shorts style in a comfortable, bike-specific fit made from a flexible, yet sturdy fabric. Triple-stitched seams are a standard feature with these shorts and so are the waist regulating velcros on the inside of the hem. Five pockets plus a water-repellent phone pouch pocket make it easy to store all your stuff and keep your mobile device protected against light rain or impacts. The high quality, fast drying, breathable and stretchy back yoke insert – an essential feature on most of ION bike shorts and pants – guarantees a perfect fit at the rear waist area when pedaling and shredding hard.







