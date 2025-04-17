ION Releases Nico Vink Signature Edition Chest & Back Protection

PRESS RELEASE: Ion

My main motivation to work on this product, and with ION is to develop something „better“. I love having the opportunity to sit down with the engineers and discuss a riders needs. I’m riding bikes for 39 years and trough the years I gathered a lot of knowledge with regards to what we could improve on the existing products. It’s been amazing to be able to communicate this knowledge with the ION team and witness how they integrated a riders needs into the development of this chest protector. It’s been a really exciting process to see this chest protector come to life. I am stoked about the fact that ION made the ARCON HD Pro Chest Protector better then anything I’ve ever used before. — Nico Vink

Protecting responsibly with RE ZRO®

Full details of RE ZRO’s biodegradability can be found at www.re-zro.com/terms



Available sizes: S/M, L/XL

When ION signed Nico Vink in 2023, they quickly knew that they wanted to build an innovative product together. As a true freeride legend, Nico brings 20+ years of experience from racing to big mountain freeriding to the table. Nico was clear that he wanted to build a product that not only stands out in design and performance, but its minimal impact on the environment - this is where the collaboration with RE ZRO came to life.For two years, ION has worked closely with Nico and RE ZRO to combine his expertise with ION's innovative protection mindset and RE ZRO's future-driven approach, resulting in a protector that redefines the boundaries of safety and performance.The ARCON HD Pro is successfully certified Level 2 for both front and back, according to EN 1621-2/2014 and -3/2018.RE ZRO proprietary technology protects the riders through the fracture of the molecular bonds under impact, releasing energy through heat and sound, a material behaviour known as shear-thinning. The Supermolecules then recombine instantly, Re-setting to Zro.Both the chest and back sections are 3d pre-shaped, offering a new kind of personalized fit and are extremely comfortable to use under or on top of a jersey. With SyncBody elastic straps, the Arcon HD Pro Chest Protector wraps comfortably around any rider. They can be easily customized in length and position, offering a fit so precise it feels like a second skin. RE ZRO® Power Slide Caps are strategically placed on the front and back for extra impact and sliding properties, all shaped to retain freedom of movement and stay ultra-light.A unique 360° AC_Cooling effect is created by keeping the unique RE ZRO shape open and adding large ventilation openings in the RE ZRO Power Slide Caps, giving it an almost imperceptible feel while riding. All in mind to ensure you stay cool under pressure, whether you‘re hitting big lines or pushing your limits in the bike park. The Arcon’s innovative Cannon buckle - a feature as functional as it is reassuring - clicks into place with a satisfying sound, a subtle nod to those who know that details make the difference.Special ingredients are added during the manufacturing process of the RE ZRO® materials to speed up the biodegradation process in a microbe-rich and oxygen-depleted environment.At the end of life when a RE ZRO product is disposed of in a landfill – a microbe rich and oxygen depleted environment – microbes and fungi colonize the pad at a molecular level. They feast on the carbon of the plastic until eventually only biogas and biomass remains.This biodegradation process takes only 3 to 5 years, whereas traditional synthetic products, such as a plastic water bottle, take 400 to 500 of years.