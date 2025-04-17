ION Releases Nico Vink Signature Edition Chest & Back Protection

PRESS RELEASE: Ion
When ION signed Nico Vink in 2023, they quickly knew that they wanted to build an innovative product together. As a true freeride legend, Nico brings 20+ years of experience from racing to big mountain freeriding to the table. Nico was clear that he wanted to build a product that not only stands out in design and performance, but its minimal impact on the environment - this is where the collaboration with RE ZRO came to life.
For two years, ION has worked closely with Nico and RE ZRO to combine his expertise with ION's innovative protection mindset and RE ZRO's future-driven approach, resulting in a protector that redefines the boundaries of safety and performance.Revolutionary protection
The ARCON HD Pro is successfully certified Level 2 for both front and back, according to EN 1621-2/2014 and -3/2018.
RE ZRO proprietary technology protects the riders through the fracture of the molecular bonds under impact, releasing energy through heat and sound, a material behaviour known as shear-thinning. The Supermolecules then recombine instantly, Re-setting to Zro.Details that matter
Both the chest and back sections are 3d pre-shaped, offering a new kind of personalized fit and are extremely comfortable to use under or on top of a jersey. With SyncBody elastic straps, the Arcon HD Pro Chest Protector wraps comfortably around any rider. They can be easily customized in length and position, offering a fit so precise it feels like a second skin. RE ZRO® Power Slide Caps are strategically placed on the front and back for extra impact and sliding properties, all shaped to retain freedom of movement and stay ultra-light.
Left: Perfect fit thanks to SyncBody elastic straps. Right: Power Slide Caps.
A unique 360° AC_Cooling effect is created by keeping the unique RE ZRO shape open and adding large ventilation openings in the RE ZRO Power Slide Caps, giving it an almost imperceptible feel while riding. All in mind to ensure you stay cool under pressure, whether you‘re hitting big lines or pushing your limits in the bike park. The Arcon’s innovative Cannon buckle - a feature as functional as it is reassuring - clicks into place with a satisfying sound, a subtle nod to those who know that details make the difference.
Left: Optimal ventilation thanks to an open structure. Right: One-hand Cannon buckle.
Protecting responsibly with RE ZRO®
|My main motivation to work on this product, and with ION is to develop something „better“. I love having the opportunity to sit down with the engineers and discuss a riders needs. I’m riding bikes for 39 years and trough the years I gathered a lot of knowledge with regards to what we could improve on the existing products. It’s been amazing to be able to communicate this knowledge with the ION team and witness how they integrated a riders needs into the development of this chest protector. It’s been a really exciting process to see this chest protector come to life. I am stoked about the fact that ION made the ARCON HD Pro Chest Protector better then anything I’ve ever used before.—Nico Vink
Special ingredients are added during the manufacturing process of the RE ZRO® materials to speed up the biodegradation process in a microbe-rich and oxygen-depleted environment.
At the end of life when a RE ZRO product is disposed of in a landfill – a microbe rich and oxygen depleted environment – microbes and fungi colonize the pad at a molecular level. They feast on the carbon of the plastic until eventually only biogas and biomass remains.
This biodegradation process takes only 3 to 5 years, whereas traditional synthetic products, such as a plastic water bottle, take 400 to 500 of years.The ARCON HD Pro is available now at ION.
Available sizes: S/M, L/XL
RRP: 229,99$ / 239,99€
This was a big move but one I’ve done probably hundreds of times, it didn’t go my way that day. If you guys go big or especially if you’re hauling the mail in rocky terrain you owe it to yourself to gear up with something like this ( I bought a leatte while in the hospital lol). Really wish I had been wearing one at the time I wrecked out. Also consider something like an Apple Watch to have redundancy in communication abilities, luckily I was able to self evacuate but had it been worse I could have been out there for a long while.
I’ll step off the soap box now, just some food for thought!
"Unfortunately for freeride fans, the Fest series has implemented some new rules for their events which included limitations on who we could and couldn't invite, and controlling and limiting media output from the event. Since DarkFest has always been about shredding big jumps, having an inclusive and diverse rider list, and sharing our good times with everyone through social media, we have mutually decided to go our own ways.
In lift assisted bike parks I'm one of the few who don't ride with back/chest protector. I don't really feel like I need one, but peer pressure and all that stuff.
I'm thinking of getting one just to not be a black sheep.
Do you all ride with one? Why?
I've ridden with several people who opt not to wear upper body armour, then had minor crashes which resulted in broken ribs and/or back injuries. A friend did this last summer and ended up missing a few weeks of work. Cost him a lot of $ too. The unfortunate classic I've seen too many times are the ones who pay big bucks to go to Whistler, only to eat it on their first day, get injured and ruin the rest of the trip.
I've been riding for decades and am now dealing with the aftermath of multiple old injuries, I'd like to avoid new ones if possible.
Shoulder pads don’t really do much for preventing serious injuries and are distracting/restrictive.
Shoulders is a hard one for me..would be nice to protect but the fragility of the joint it’s hard to do barring immobilizing which won’t really work for mtb riding.
To be fair I fractured my humerous last season which may have been saved by some of those football style pads.
They´re too flimsy to prevent broken bones because they can´t dissipate much energy. Just think about it. They only protect against impacts from the top. If you´re hitting the ground at an angle that´ll impact your shoulders in such a way, those flimsy shoulder pads won´t do shit because all the weight of your entire body is behind you and your entire upper body will crumble in on itself anyway. In impact scenarios from any other angle, they simply slide out of the way because there´s no reasonable way of securing them. Compare mtb pads to shoulder pads that are actually made to take an impact, like football shoulder pads and you´ll realize how useless they are. Once they make them big and sturdy enough to actually be useful, you´d not wantt to ride in them anymore.
Left me wondering what the point of wearing protection was at all especially when it was off camber wet roots that took me out not a hardline sized drop.