Powered by Outside

ION Releases Nico Vink Signature Edition Chest & Back Protection

Apr 17, 2025
by ION Surfing Trails  
PRESS RELEASE: Ion

When ION signed Nico Vink in 2023, they quickly knew that they wanted to build an innovative product together. As a true freeride legend, Nico brings 20+ years of experience from racing to big mountain freeriding to the table. Nico was clear that he wanted to build a product that not only stands out in design and performance, but its minimal impact on the environment - this is where the collaboration with RE ZRO came to life.

For two years, ION has worked closely with Nico and RE ZRO to combine his expertise with ION's innovative protection mindset and RE ZRO's future-driven approach, resulting in a protector that redefines the boundaries of safety and performance.

Revolutionary protection

The ARCON HD Pro is successfully certified Level 2 for both front and back, according to EN 1621-2/2014 and -3/2018.
RE ZRO proprietary technology protects the riders through the fracture of the molecular bonds under impact, releasing energy through heat and sound, a material behaviour known as shear-thinning. The Supermolecules then recombine instantly, Re-setting to Zro.

Details that matter

Both the chest and back sections are 3d pre-shaped, offering a new kind of personalized fit and are extremely comfortable to use under or on top of a jersey. With SyncBody elastic straps, the Arcon HD Pro Chest Protector wraps comfortably around any rider. They can be easily customized in length and position, offering a fit so precise it feels like a second skin. RE ZRO® Power Slide Caps are strategically placed on the front and back for extra impact and sliding properties, all shaped to retain freedom of movement and stay ultra-light.

photo
photo
Left: Perfect fit thanks to SyncBody elastic straps. Right: Power Slide Caps.

A unique 360° AC_Cooling effect is created by keeping the unique RE ZRO shape open and adding large ventilation openings in the RE ZRO Power Slide Caps, giving it an almost imperceptible feel while riding. All in mind to ensure you stay cool under pressure, whether you‘re hitting big lines or pushing your limits in the bike park. The Arcon’s innovative Cannon buckle - a feature as functional as it is reassuring - clicks into place with a satisfying sound, a subtle nod to those who know that details make the difference.

photo
photo
Left: Optimal ventilation thanks to an open structure. Right: One-hand Cannon buckle.

photo

bigquotesMy main motivation to work on this product, and with ION is to develop something „better“. I love having the opportunity to sit down with the engineers and discuss a riders needs. I’m riding bikes for 39 years and trough the years I gathered a lot of knowledge with regards to what we could improve on the existing products. It’s been amazing to be able to communicate this knowledge with the ION team and witness how they integrated a riders needs into the development of this chest protector. It’s been a really exciting process to see this chest protector come to life. I am stoked about the fact that ION made the ARCON HD Pro Chest Protector better then anything I’ve ever used before.Nico Vink

photo

Protecting responsibly with RE ZRO®

Special ingredients are added during the manufacturing process of the RE ZRO® materials to speed up the biodegradation process in a microbe-rich and oxygen-depleted environment.
At the end of life when a RE ZRO product is disposed of in a landfill – a microbe rich and oxygen depleted environment – microbes and fungi colonize the pad at a molecular level. They feast on the carbon of the plastic until eventually only biogas and biomass remains.
This biodegradation process takes only 3 to 5 years, whereas traditional synthetic products, such as a plastic water bottle, take 400 to 500 of years.
Full details of RE ZRO’s biodegradability can be found at www.re-zro.com/terms

photo
photo

photo

The ARCON HD Pro is available now at ION.
Available sizes: S/M, L/XL
RRP: 229,99$ / 239,99€

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Ion Nico Vink


Author Info:
IONsurfingelements avatar

Member since Feb 26, 2019
22 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174479 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47554 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45579 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36446 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36207 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33180 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28548 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27754 views

45 Comments
  • 170
 Took a spill on a 15’ or so rock drop a 3 weeks back and ended up with two broken ribs, as well as a punctured and collapsed lung. Had to hike 2 miles out to the car cause I blew my phone up in my pocket as well. Had a chest tube put in and everything, really fun.

This was a big move but one I’ve done probably hundreds of times, it didn’t go my way that day. If you guys go big or especially if you’re hauling the mail in rocky terrain you owe it to yourself to gear up with something like this ( I bought a leatte while in the hospital lol). Really wish I had been wearing one at the time I wrecked out. Also consider something like an Apple Watch to have redundancy in communication abilities, luckily I was able to self evacuate but had it been worse I could have been out there for a long while.

I’ll step off the soap box now, just some food for thought!
  • 81
 No sell for me. For me it is a lot more than performance-based protection. It's about personalities, a lifestyle, a certain dedication to the art of riding bikes and building trails, things that are far more important than selling back protectors.
  • 61
 Oh come on, nobody remembers:

www.pinkbike.com/news/the-fest-series-parts-ways-with-darkfest.html
  • 11
 We remember. That wasn’t a good move in my opinion, but I’m sure there’s more to the story than we know. Half the guys taking it seriously, other half going bonkers…
  • 20
 @kungfupanda: lol, we have the other half of the story:

"Unfortunately for freeride fans, the Fest series has implemented some new rules for their events which included limitations on who we could and couldn't invite, and controlling and limiting media output from the event. Since DarkFest has always been about shredding big jumps, having an inclusive and diverse rider list, and sharing our good times with everyone through social media, we have mutually decided to go our own ways.
  • 10
 @jabblede: woah. I didn’t remember that part of the drama fest.
  • 41
 A question.
In lift assisted bike parks I'm one of the few who don't ride with back/chest protector. I don't really feel like I need one, but peer pressure and all that stuff.
I'm thinking of getting one just to not be a black sheep.
Do you all ride with one? Why?
  • 160
 Yes, bc most our vital organs are in our chest cavity. Definitely has saved me from more severe injuries. I'm using a Leatt 4.5 Moto protector since it has additional coverage that offers more coverage for ribs
  • 50
 Of course. Not interested in puncturing a lung and interested in some back protection.
  • 50
 It takes just takes one rock in the wrong spot on your back - not to mention protecting your sternum from your stem in crashes. The fact this is level 2 on the front is a huge green flag. Most chest/back protectors front chest is rated for lofted stones, not a body slamming into the ground. Still better than nothing!
  • 50
 I have an old back protector but I’m thinking of upgrading to something with a chest protector as well (although unlike the cool kids I’ll wear it under my jersey/t shirt.
  • 30
 Hello- I don't ride with one yet, but expect I will soon, or at least I hope I will; two weeks ago Sunday I went otb on a simple ride to a cafe on my hardtail (and messing around). Multiple injuries, sadly, including a fractured sternum. Imagine it being painful to breathe, move your arms or turn your head, and the pain is so bad your blood pressure rises considerably, so that it's a heart attack risk. Not supposed to drive, very painful and the airbag could kill you. Not fun. Definitely interested in getting some of this equipment myself, as well as a full face.
  • 50
 Simple, there are no downsides of riding with one except the price. I even sometimes ride enduro in POC similar to this one since this style of protector is so breathable that you can ride with it uphill (until about 20 deg celsius). It's like an insurance, you can live without is but if sh*t happens you are done.
  • 50
 I broke my ribs twice. Once hitting the ground, once hitting my sternum on my stem. I'm all set with dealing with that injury again so I wear one when I downhill.
  • 80
 Testimonial: I took a hard crash in the bike park last June, earning myself burst fractures to T5 and T9 - hit the top of a berm square with my back at speed. I was wearing my POC VPD chest & back and my neurosurgeon was unequivocal that it made the difference between a musculoskeletal injury (that I've fully recovered from) and a life-changing spinal cord injury.
  • 40
 For park I wear a chest, back, shoulder, elbow jacket and have used it. Why wear it? Because riding the next day without major bruises is nice. I also wear impact shorts, knee, shin and ankle protection. Hitting the ground hurts, but hurts less when padded up. I'm too damn old to waste time healing instead of riding.
  • 20
 For me it has been the difference between dusting myself off and continuing to enjoy my day... OR a trip to the hospital and possibly an early end to my season.

I've ridden with several people who opt not to wear upper body armour, then had minor crashes which resulted in broken ribs and/or back injuries. A friend did this last summer and ended up missing a few weeks of work. Cost him a lot of $ too. The unfortunate classic I've seen too many times are the ones who pay big bucks to go to Whistler, only to eat it on their first day, get injured and ruin the rest of the trip.

I've been riding for decades and am now dealing with the aftermath of multiple old injuries, I'd like to avoid new ones if possible.
  • 10
 Like 30 min ago POC VPD saved me from a massive slam... End it was on enduro ride, glad I took it with me.
  • 50
 Anyone have recs for a chest/back protector like this one, but for a women’s chest? Looks great… but boobs.
  • 20
 So true!
  • 10
 I have some well endowed friends rocking Fox chest protector BUT I have never asked if they were comfortable AND they’ve never mentioned the fit
  • 11
 You mean something like Xena The Warrior Princess was wearing? I can hardly imagine anyone produces one since the spread of boobs sizing but I will soon have the same problem with my daughter...
  • 10
 My wife wears the poc one. Leatt also makes a women’s version.
  • 30
 my girlfriend is very happy with her leatt reaflex womens version. It has some stretchy fabric on the sides which seems to be very comfortable
  • 20
 Actually you don't need to go very big to get severe injuries. I recently got 6 broken ribs (and could've been much worse) by just falling in the wrong place in one of my usual and easy trails. Since then, I always wear the Fox Baseframe Pro D30 vest, although it doesn't fully cover my ribs. This one looks sick, but for pedalling days I prefer a vest I can wear under my jersey.
  • 52
 No sizing guide on the website, not sure how to pick a size without that basic info
  • 121
 There's two sizes. Don't make it harder than it needs to be.
  • 20
 Honestly this thing looks nice...My Leatt is tired but has been hard to justify something new as it all kinda seems the same. Will pick this up.
  • 30
 I see a ton of chest/back protectors at the bike park. Is it not cool to atleast protect the shoulders too?
  • 90
 The chest/back protector protects the most important bits and isn’t restrictive at all.

Shoulder pads don’t really do much for preventing serious injuries and are distracting/restrictive.
  • 40
 Remember the sixsixone armours omg Eek i m getting old
  • 10
 @RedBurn: daineese pressure suit baby!

Shoulders is a hard one for me..would be nice to protect but the fragility of the joint it’s hard to do barring immobilizing which won’t really work for mtb riding.

To be fair I fractured my humerous last season which may have been saved by some of those football style pads.
  • 20
 @wolftwenty1: see picture I just uploaded
  • 81
 My take on shoulder pads after over 20 years of riding downhill: They´re useless.
They´re too flimsy to prevent broken bones because they can´t dissipate much energy. Just think about it. They only protect against impacts from the top. If you´re hitting the ground at an angle that´ll impact your shoulders in such a way, those flimsy shoulder pads won´t do shit because all the weight of your entire body is behind you and your entire upper body will crumble in on itself anyway. In impact scenarios from any other angle, they simply slide out of the way because there´s no reasonable way of securing them. Compare mtb pads to shoulder pads that are actually made to take an impact, like football shoulder pads and you´ll realize how useless they are. Once they make them big and sturdy enough to actually be useful, you´d not wantt to ride in them anymore.
  • 10
 @Loki87: I sheared 3 ligaments in my legt shoulder right off from a good otb shoulder landing, with pads. I assume they protected against meat damage though.
  • 20
 @Loki87: same.l rational here. Part of the game.
  • 20
 I think its cool to protect the shoulders too. Won't stop a bone from braking but does decrease bruising. My Scott jacket thing isn't too cumbersome or intrusive. I wish these things had better side rib protection though.
  • 10
 @Loki87: I reckons your tight. I was wearing a Bluegrass D30 vest with shoulder/back protection when I dislocated my left shoulder, broke the humerus and put a tear in nearly everything you can tear in your shoulder.

Left me wondering what the point of wearing protection was at all especially when it was off camber wet roots that took me out not a hardline sized drop.
  • 20
 This is the comfiest chest protector I've used and the best looking one!
  • 20
 don't mind if I do ... looks sick! ordered
  • 10
 Nice to see another Level 2 rated option, also nice that the back protector is long enough to cover the whole back
  • 20
 Alpinestars A10 V2 🎤💧
  • 20
 The venting looks great.
  • 21
 Does it have to be worn on top of a baggy t-shirt?
  • 10
 Why does it have the Leatt logo on the shoulder strap?







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018234
Mobile Version of Website