Ion Protection Announces 3 New Knee Pads for 2021

PRESS RELEASE: Ion Protective

You ride fast trails downhill, but do you get there with the help of a chair lift or pedal your lungs out? Do you have the help of your eMTB to discover breathless landscapes?Follow friends on bigger lines, larger jumps, and faster trails. From sketchy lines and playing “rock-paper-scissors” for first drop, to flowing trails and loamy lines. Creative jibbing allows you to make anywhere your playground...The list of magical moments is endless - but you always have this little thing in mind....Am I well protected? Which pads are best for my personal riding style? Lets get help from Mike - he brings light into the new 2021 protection range from ION!Head to toe protection plus the ION's award-winning knee pads got an update!Discover the new addition to the range as well as new colorways here: