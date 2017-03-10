ION Signs Mike Hopkins and William Robert

Mar 10, 2017 at 8:55
Mar 10, 2017
by IONbike  
 
ION Signs With Mike Hopkins and William Robert

ION introduces two new faces to its international bike team: Canadian Mike Hopkins, former Rampage participant, joins the team in 2017. He will be equipped with ION bike wear and the brand new bike shoes. Young French rider William Robert was already on the French roster of ION last year. The strong development of the 23-year-old during the last seasons now led him to the international team of ION. Both, Hopkins and Robert are known for their multifaceted riding skills, allowing them to adapt a playful style to any kind of bike.

Mike Hopkins, Photos: Bruno Long

Hopkins‘ strong background as a Big Mountain Freeride contest rider (and professional skier) is accomplished by an impressive list of video appearances: 2010 he had a segment in Life Cycles. Last year he ran his own episode of Raw 100 and played a central role for the Dream Ride in front of and behind the camera. Just to name a few.

William Robert

Not yet on the same level of popularity, but already on his way is William Robert. The French young gun is what people call a down-to-earth character but is going big when sitting on a bike: the skills he demonstrated in several video edits like Fresh Face and Practise makes perfect last year brought him lots of credits – no matter if it was on a dirt bike, enduro bike or big bike. And he has already defined an ambitious goal: riding Red Bull Rampage.

On top of that, several riders that are with ION for a couple of seasons already added new product categories to their contracts: Antoine Bizet, second at Rampage 2016, will now be equipped with bike wear and protection.

Antoine Bizet at RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah on October 14th 2016

Antoine Bizet, Photo: Bartek Wolinski


Julia Hofmann and Rob Heran will be riding with ION bike shoes from now on. Rob Heran was highly involved into the whole shoe development process, so it was a logical step to equip him with the new footwear.

Julia Hofmann, Photo: ION/Bartek Wolinski

Rob Heran, Photo: ION/Bartek Wolinski


About ION
ION is part of Boards and More GmbH based in Molln, Austria with the operating office located in Oberhaching, Germany. Since 2005 the brand serves the international markets in kitesurfing, windsurfing, surfing, SUP, wakeboarding and biking (since 2012) and is available in more than 40 countries worldwide. The product range consists of high-quality and technical wetsuits & neoprene accessoires, harnesses, bike wear, protection, backpacks, bike shoes and lifestyle apparel with a unique and progressive design for the global action sports scene.

