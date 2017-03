ION Signs Mike Hopkins and William Robert

ION introduces two new faces to its international bike team: Canadian Mike Hopkins, former Rampage participant, joins the team in 2017. He will be equipped with ION bike wear and the brand new bike shoes. Young French rider William Robert was already on the French roster of ION last year. The strong development of the 23-year-old during the last seasons now led him to the international team of ION. Both, Hopkins and Robert are known for their multifaceted riding skills, allowing them to adapt a playful style to any kind of bike.



Mike Hopkins, Photos: Bruno Long



Hopkins‘ strong background as a Big Mountain Freeride contest rider (and professional skier) is accomplished by an impressive list of video appearances: 2010 he had a segment in Life Cycles. Last year he ran his own episode of Raw 100 and played a central role for the Dream Ride in front of and behind the camera. Just to name a few.

William Robert



Antoine Bizet, Photo: Bartek Wolinski

Julia Hofmann, Photo: ION/Bartek Wolinski





Rob Heran, Photo: ION/Bartek Wolinski





About ION

ION is part of Boards and More GmbH based in Molln, Austria with the operating office located in Oberhaching, Germany. Since 2005 the brand serves the international markets in kitesurfing, windsurfing, surfing, SUP, wakeboarding and biking (since 2012) and is available in more than 40 countries worldwide. The product range consists of high-quality and technical wetsuits & neoprene accessoires, harnesses, bike wear, protection, backpacks, bike shoes and lifestyle apparel with a unique and progressive design for the global action sports scene.



