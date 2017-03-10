ION Signs Mike Hopkins and William Robert

ION introduces two new faces to its international bike team: Canadian Mike Hopkins, former Rampage participant, joins the team in 2017. He will be equipped with ION bike wear and the brand new bike shoes. Young French rider William Robert was already on the French roster of ION last year. The strong development of the 23-year-old during the last seasons now led him to the international team of ION. Both, Hopkins and Robert are known for their multifaceted riding skills, allowing them to adapt a playful style to any kind of bike.