Irina Kalentieva Announces Plans to Retire From Racing

I decided for me to do the next step in my life. I‘m thankful for a long sucessful and nearly injury-free carreer. Worldchamps Mont-Sainte-Anne CAN 31.8.19 will be my last ambitious race. Until then I will give fullgas and I hope you cross fingers for me for the second half of the season 2019. 🚴♀️💨💨💨💪 #möbelmärkimtbproteam
