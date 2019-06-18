RACING

Irina Kalentieva Announces Plans to Retire From Racing

Jun 18, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Irina Kalentyeva took fifth today.

Irina Kalaentieva, the two time World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist, has announced her plans to retire at the end of the 2019 season.

Kalentieva, 41, got her best results towards the end of the 2010s, when she won the 2007 and 2009 World Championships and got a bronze medal in Beijing, however she was still winning XC World Cups as recently as 2013 and picked up two podium finishes at the end of 2017.

Irina Kalentyeva heading to the line up. Irina took third in pro women.

She announced on Instagram today that she would race for the rest of the season before hanging up her cleats after the World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne in August. She said, "I decided for me to do the next step in my life. I‘m thankful for a long, successful and nearly injury-free career. World Champs Mont-Sainte-Anne will be my last ambitious race. Until then I will give full gas and I hope you cross fingers for me for the second half of the season 2019."


Irina Kalentieva is getting stronger and stronger. The Russian seems to be aiming for a strong performance in Andorra during the World Championships.


