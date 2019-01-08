VIDEOS

Video: The Irish Race Team With a Rally Car Uplift

Jan 8, 2019
by Tom Caldwell  
Good Craic - Mech Monkey Belfast

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 1,403    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


I got an invite in October to hop across the pond to Northern Ireland, to visit Mech Monkey - a shop nestled in the city with a team of pinned young lads all sat under the radar. Shop owner Louis Gray, used to be the team mechanic when I worked on the Propain World Cup team, and he promised me good trails, good craic and potentially a rally car to play with on a private road. I certainly couldn’t turn that down so mid-December I headed over to see what all the commotion was about.

Track - Louis XIV - God Killed The Queen
www.facebook.com/mechmonkeybelfast
www.faceboolk.com/caldwellvisuals

8 Comments

  • + 2
 If i didn't have a van id be buying that bike rack strait away!! ha
  • + 1
 Are they using that Treefrog bike rack with suction cups. Never heard of it until this bike review:

enduro-mtb.com/en/canyon-torque-cf-9-0-review

It probably works great but I have a hard time trusting something like that. I'd probably be afraid my roof is too dirty and the underpressure in the cups will decrease while driving until my bike will come off unexpectedly and all I'll be left with is my front wheel.
  • + 2
 @vinay: Seasucker also makes a similar rack.
  • + 1
 @NRZ: Looks more like the Seasucker Talon to me, if that aint a good advert for one, I dont know what is!
  • + 0
 -The most economical
-How secure the rack really is (attach to rally car)
-Price
-How many bikes can fit
- etc...

cough cough, pinkbike do this... cough cough
  • + 1
 This is the future of bike and component testing. Forget about the riding bit. - Do a high speed recording of the huck test and inspect the deformations. Obviously using wide angle filming equipment like cellphones and action cameras. - Mount the bike to a rally car, take an uplift and have Caldwell film it with a proper dad-cam. - Scrutinize the geometry chart.
  • + 1
 looking at the bike swaying while the car corners *cringe*
  • + 1
 Hon the beys

