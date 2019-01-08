Video: The Irish Race Team With a Rally Car Uplift

I got an invite in October to hop across the pond to Northern Ireland, to visit Mech Monkey - a shop nestled in the city with a team of pinned young lads all sat under the radar. Shop owner Louis Gray, used to be the team mechanic when I worked on the Propain World Cup team, and he promised me good trails, good craic and potentially a rally car to play with on a private road. I certainly couldn’t turn that down so mid-December I headed over to see what all the commotion was about.
Track - Louis XIV - God Killed The Queenwww.facebook.com/mechmonkeybelfastwww.faceboolk.com/caldwellvisuals
It probably works great but I have a hard time trusting something like that. I'd probably be afraid my roof is too dirty and the underpressure in the cups will decrease while driving until my bike will come off unexpectedly and all I'll be left with is my front wheel.
-How secure the rack really is (attach to rally car)
-Price
-How many bikes can fit
- etc...
cough cough, pinkbike do this... cough cough
