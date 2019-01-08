Video: The Irish Race Team With a Rally Car Uplift

I got an invite in October to hop across the pond to Northern Ireland, to visit Mech Monkey - a shop nestled in the city with a team of pinned young lads all sat under the radar. Shop owner Louis Gray, used to be the team mechanic when I worked on the Propain World Cup team, and he promised me good trails, good craic and potentially a rally car to play with on a private road. I certainly couldn’t turn that down so mid-December I headed over to see what all the commotion was about.Track - Louis XIV - God Killed The Queen