Melon Optics Releases Iron Maiden MTB Eyewear Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Melon OpticsIron Maiden X Melon Optics MTB Eyewear Collection
Legendary British heavy metal band Iron Maiden meets (hoping to one day be legendary) British custom eyewear brand Melon Optics to bring to life a shred-ready MTB collection
Inspired by the infamous Iron Maiden "Eddie" mascot created by 80's British illustrator Derek Riggs, this range of eyewear and gloves features some of the band's most iconic and celebrated artwork.
Layback and Arcade Iron Maiden Lifestyle sunnies, available in different lens colour options
Kingpin and Parker Iron Maiden riding glasses and Goggles, available in different colour options
All eyewear includes bespoke Iron Maiden packaging and a micro-fibre bag and is backed by Melon's lifetime warranty and acclaimed customer service.
Time to load up "Run to the Hills" on our Iron Maiden inspired playlist
and engage some heavy metal pre-ride hype!
0% Loaded
prev
1/4
next
Full collection available at melonoptics.com.