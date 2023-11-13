Melon Optics Releases Iron Maiden MTB Eyewear Collection

Nov 13, 2023
by melonoptics  
photo


PRESS RELEASE: Melon Optics

Iron Maiden X Melon Optics MTB Eyewear Collection

Legendary British heavy metal band Iron Maiden meets (hoping to one day be legendary) British custom eyewear brand Melon Optics to bring to life a shred-ready MTB collection

photo

Inspired by the infamous Iron Maiden "Eddie" mascot created by 80's British illustrator Derek Riggs, this range of eyewear and gloves features some of the band's most iconic and celebrated artwork.

photo
photo
Layback and Arcade Iron Maiden Lifestyle sunnies, available in different lens colour options


photo
photo
Kingpin and Parker Iron Maiden riding glasses and Goggles, available in different colour options


All eyewear includes bespoke Iron Maiden packaging and a micro-fibre bag and is backed by Melon's lifetime warranty and acclaimed customer service.

photo
photo


Time to load up "Run to the Hills" on our Iron Maiden inspired playlist and engage some heavy metal pre-ride hype!

photo
0% Loaded prev 1/4 next







Full collection available at melonoptics.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Goggles Melon Optics


Author Info:
melonoptics avatar

Member since Jun 29, 2017
22 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
98204 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
61993 views
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
60699 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
46893 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
43436 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Lux Trail
38747 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes
37428 views
Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?
35274 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046130
Mobile Version of Website