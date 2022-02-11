close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Is E-bike Battery Standardization a Pipe Dream?

Feb 11, 2022
by Beta MTB  
https://www.betamtb.com/gear/standard-issue-is-e-bike-battery-standardization-a-pipe-dream/

Posted In:
Beta MTB eMTB Op Ed Bosch Brose Rocky Mountain Shimano Yamaha


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
67337 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
56973 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
45819 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
44006 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
42230 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
36697 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
33845 views
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022
32477 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007469
Mobile Version of Website