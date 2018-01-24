VIDEOS

Sam Pilgrim Flairs an eMTB – Video

Jan 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Sam Pilgrim certainly isn't afraid of being controversial! But, his skills are undeniable and it must've been pretty tough to flare a 25kg bike!

25 Comments

  • + 14
 Not sure why Sam has got all the ebike hate. I mean nobody has the guts to take on Nico Vouilloz ...
  • + 8
 Awesome... when's the next session? I'll join you on my vespa
  • + 2
 Unless you can back it up and actually throw down on a Vespa, respect the skill of the man.
  • + 8
 Ready for the e bike haters........
  • - 4
flag isolationismdivision (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I don't know why he's even bothering. They can be useful for old people, but.. look at it, it's hideous.
  • + 2
 @isolationismdivision: it'll improve. The early dh bikes were crap too. So were the early brick of a mobile phone.

Electric cars were crappy and unsexy. Tesla changed all that. Have you seen their new car?

We'll find a niche. Its a choice. Fitting them in a category is a challenge thats for sure.
  • + 1
 @isolationismdivision: Watch Nicos video on Embn
  • + 7
 it must've been pretty tough to get that thing out of the foam pit
  • + 2
 Tak to je preci jasny Big Grin
  • + 2
 So for upcoming year a random news articles are ''Sam Pilgrim did something he does on a bicycle but now it's a first time cause now he rides for (Insert random E-bike manufacturer name here) and uses an e-bike as an normal jump bike. Sadly there is just an ordinary but very heavy trail bike that's getin a role in those ''First ones'' and that's it. Motor only works up to 25km/h and by pedal assist only. This kind of riding got nothing to do with that, yo need more speed anyways and also you can't even manipulate your bike in air via throttle, there is none. Yeah it's easier to get up the hill on those bikes but, but taking all THAT weight in the air without possibility to get more speed when you need it and no throttle to manage it? Really? I'm not an e-bike hater (product has it's niche ), but this all Sam's on e-bike deal smells too much like '' we just need suckers to buy our bikes, cause we have Sam now...''
  • + 1
 delete
  • + 4
 Next step: Flair a Tesla.
  • + 2
 that is one NICE looking skatepark!....so jelous.. Frown
  • + 1
 SAM GOT HIS NEW DJ FRAME TODAY !!! Check YouTube !! (No electricity involved !)
  • + 1
 Would it have just been easier to flair into the big pile of money he got for riding an e bike in a skate park.
  • + 0
 Isnt this trick very popular with Freestyle Moto riders? That said, why is this such a big deal then?
  • + 1
 keyboards at the ready...
  • + 1
 NS stem noticed..
  • + 0
 E za good e za good ebinkneeza bike good
  • + 0
 Joke
  • + 0
 It is indeed hideous
  • - 2
 wanted to see him boost it FMX style but meh.....
  • - 1
 meh
