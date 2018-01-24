Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Sam Pilgrim Flairs an eMTB – Video
Jan 22, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Sam Pilgrim certainly isn't afraid of being controversial! But, his skills are undeniable and it must've been pretty tough to flare a 25kg bike!
25 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 14
gapos999
(10 hours ago)
Not sure why Sam has got all the ebike hate. I mean nobody has the guts to take on Nico Vouilloz ...
[Reply]
+ 8
dicky21
(11 hours ago)
Awesome... when's the next session? I'll join you on my vespa
[Reply]
+ 2
bbh13
(2 hours ago)
Unless you can back it up and actually throw down on a Vespa, respect the skill of the man.
[Reply]
+ 8
Dav82
(11 hours ago)
Ready for the e bike haters........
[Reply]
- 4
isolationismdivision
(11 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I don't know why he's even bothering. They can be useful for old people, but.. look at it, it's hideous.
[Reply]
+ 2
DrSam
(8 hours ago)
@isolationismdivision
: it'll improve. The early dh bikes were crap too. So were the early brick of a mobile phone.
Electric cars were crappy and unsexy. Tesla changed all that. Have you seen their new car?
We'll find a niche. Its a choice. Fitting them in a category is a challenge thats for sure.
[Reply]
+ 1
applepie
(6 hours ago)
@isolationismdivision
: Watch Nicos video on Embn
[Reply]
+ 7
bok-CZ
(11 hours ago)
it must've been pretty tough to get that thing out of the foam pit
[Reply]
+ 2
Smilicito
(10 hours ago)
Tak to je preci jasny
[Reply]
+ 2
b-wicked
(2 hours ago)
So for upcoming year a random news articles are ''Sam Pilgrim did something he does on a bicycle but now it's a first time cause now he rides for (Insert random E-bike manufacturer name here) and uses an e-bike as an normal jump bike. Sadly there is just an ordinary but very heavy trail bike that's getin a role in those ''First ones'' and that's it. Motor only works up to 25km/h and by pedal assist only. This kind of riding got nothing to do with that, yo need more speed anyways and also you can't even manipulate your bike in air via throttle, there is none. Yeah it's easier to get up the hill on those bikes but, but taking all THAT weight in the air without possibility to get more speed when you need it and no throttle to manage it? Really? I'm not an e-bike hater (product has it's niche ), but this all Sam's on e-bike deal smells too much like '' we just need suckers to buy our bikes, cause we have Sam now...''
[Reply]
+ 1
b-wicked
(2 hours ago)
delete
[Reply]
+ 4
kerosen1
(9 hours ago)
Next step: Flair a Tesla.
[Reply]
+ 2
Snowdog85
(9 hours ago)
that is one NICE looking skatepark!....so jelous..
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(3 hours ago)
SAM GOT HIS NEW DJ FRAME TODAY !!! Check YouTube !! (No electricity involved !)
[Reply]
+ 1
stabber
(2 hours ago)
Would it have just been easier to flair into the big pile of money he got for riding an e bike in a skate park.
[Reply]
+ 0
headshot
(11 hours ago)
Isnt this trick very popular with Freestyle Moto riders? That said, why is this such a big deal then?
[Reply]
+ 1
soxton
(5 hours ago)
keyboards at the ready...
[Reply]
+ 1
bambinos
(9 hours ago)
NS stem noticed..
[Reply]
+ 0
flykiller
(10 hours ago)
E za good e za good ebinkneeza bike good
[Reply]
+ 0
slamman
Plus
(4 hours ago)
Joke
[Reply]
+ 0
Merohedra
(11 hours ago)
It is indeed hideous
[Reply]
- 2
steezer
(9 hours ago)
wanted to see him boost it FMX style but meh.....
[Reply]
- 1
Garpur44
(11 hours ago)
meh
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
lkubica
(11 hours ago)
And it proves what? I don't get the idea.
[Reply]
+ 4
freductions
(11 hours ago)
that it is possible to flair an ebike
[Reply]
