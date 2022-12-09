Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?

Shimano and SRAM have both filed patents that show a brake lever with a hose that attaches close to the handlebar. It seems likely that this is related to the current trend for bike manufacturers to run cables and hoses through the upper headset bearing. These levers would allow the hoses to run from the headset to the brake lever in close contact with the handlebar, potentially getting rid of the loose loops of brake hose which normally run in front of the head tube. The hoses could even be run through the handlebar and stem. In combination with wireless shifting, this could create a visually cable-free bike.
Perhaps the brakes have been developed in response to manufacturers putting cables through the headset, or perhaps bike manufacturers, who know what's coming from component manufacturers years before we do, have already been designing bikes to take advantage of these brakes. This possibility was hinted at by Merida when we asked various manufacturers about their thinking behind this style of cable routing
:
|Particularly in view of the brakes that might be introduced soon, which will route the cables much closer to the handlebars, we expect that headset cable routing will become more common among brands.—Merida
In the case of Shimano's design, the master cylinder is offset from the hose port and a hole perpendicular to the handlebar connects the two, allowing hydraulic fluid to flow from the master cylinder into the hose. While most brakes work by directly pushing the master piston when you pull the lever blade, which in turn forces hydraulic fluid through the hose into the caliper, this design appears to work by pulling the piston towards the lever blade, which then forces fluid down the hole, then into the hose. For this reason, the architecture of the lever body is quite different, with the master cylinder further away from the bar and not aligned with the hose.
In SRAM's design, the basic lever architecture is similar to their current offerings, but the lever body now sits flush with the handlebar. The hose port is angled at around 45 degrees towards the handlebar, such that the hose bends to follow parallel to the handlebar close to the lever body. This design might be well-suited to handlebars with internal hose routing, as the hose could easily enter a slot in the bar near where it enters the lever. Indeed, one of the drawings (figure 14) shows the hose running through the handlebar. The patent shows many different embodiments (forms) of the design but all have the hose port close to the handlebar.
Although these designs could be used with internally routed handlebars and/or through-headset cable routing, there's also no reason why you couldn't use them with conventional cable routing.
