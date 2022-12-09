Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?

Dec 9, 2022
by Seb Stott  


Shimano and SRAM have both filed patents that show a brake lever with a hose that attaches close to the handlebar. It seems likely that this is related to the current trend for bike manufacturers to run cables and hoses through the upper headset bearing. These levers would allow the hoses to run from the headset to the brake lever in close contact with the handlebar, potentially getting rid of the loose loops of brake hose which normally run in front of the head tube. The hoses could even be run through the handlebar and stem. In combination with wireless shifting, this could create a visually cable-free bike.


Perhaps the brakes have been developed in response to manufacturers putting cables through the headset, or perhaps bike manufacturers, who know what's coming from component manufacturers years before we do, have already been designing bikes to take advantage of these brakes. This possibility was hinted at by Merida when we asked various manufacturers about their thinking behind this style of cable routing:

bigquotesParticularly in view of the brakes that might be introduced soon, which will route the cables much closer to the handlebars, we expect that headset cable routing will become more common among brands.Merida



In the case of Shimano's design, the master cylinder is offset from the hose port and a hole perpendicular to the handlebar connects the two, allowing hydraulic fluid to flow from the master cylinder into the hose. While most brakes work by directly pushing the master piston when you pull the lever blade, which in turn forces hydraulic fluid through the hose into the caliper, this design appears to work by pulling the piston towards the lever blade, which then forces fluid down the hole, then into the hose. For this reason, the architecture of the lever body is quite different, with the master cylinder further away from the bar and not aligned with the hose.

Shimano's current design for comparison.



In SRAM's design, the basic lever architecture is similar to their current offerings, but the lever body now sits flush with the handlebar. The hose port is angled at around 45 degrees towards the handlebar, such that the hose bends to follow parallel to the handlebar close to the lever body. This design might be well-suited to handlebars with internal hose routing, as the hose could easily enter a slot in the bar near where it enters the lever. Indeed, one of the drawings (figure 14) shows the hose running through the handlebar. The patent shows many different embodiments (forms) of the design but all have the hose port close to the handlebar.

SRAM Code brakes
SRAM's current design for comparison.

One drawing shows the hose running through the handlebar until it reaches the brake lever.

Although these designs could be used with internally routed handlebars and/or through-headset cable routing, there's also no reason why you couldn't use them with conventional cable routing.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending Shimano SRAM


45 Comments

  • 11 0
 Mechanic's standpoint: honestly if frame manufacturing companies were willing to make tubes-in-tubes systems for every internally-routed brake and derailleur/dropper cable/housing, this wouldn't really be an issue. At the moment, for point of reference, in order to install a new rear brake on a Transition Repeater one has to remove the battery, motor, fork, and rear shock. All of that hardship could be avoided with some simple tubes.
  • 28 0
 agreed, TITS make everything better always
  • 4 0
 Do not let the paper tiger critics create about headset routing fool you. Almost anyone would be fine with internally routed cables through the headset or handlebars or however they decide if done in a way that in order to do maintenance you dont have to create more work for yourself. As long as you do not have to bleed brakes or cut a bunch of cables to make a simple change then what is the issue. Buuuuut if you have to add 3 jobs to change a headset bearing or stem spacer then why would anyone want that?
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: DAMMIT RICKY!
  • 13 0
 I'd like to make a suggestion on where SRAM and Shimano can route their hoses.
  • 3 0
 Next up, a subscription service to unlock better performance! Seriously, though. I know we pushed back on progress when it came to hub spacing and wheel sizes, but eventually we all realized there were some real benefits to be gained. I don't see the point of this. It's purely aesthetic and I gain no meaningful performance. What I do gain is a giant headache when I need to maintain my bike!
  • 2 0
 When I saw the headline I thought this article was going to be about new brakes that make bikes with headset cable routing easier to work on… not new brakes that make bikes with headset cable routing more prevalent.
  • 1 0
 Awesome, this should definitely be the number one priority for these manufacturers! Can’t live without it!
Next up, handlebar manufacturers making their products suitable for these new levers and headset cable routing.
Hope this innovation will save our planet!
  • 2 0
 Com'on...this post doesn't need another comment :-) but I can't resist because one day, working on our bike will give us the gynaecologist feeling!
WE DON'T NEED HIDDEN SHOCKS OR HOSES....WE NEED AFFORDABLE BIKE
  • 1 0
 As a pogie/barmitt user in the winter... Sealing the area by the handlebar and cables are always seems more difficult then it should be. Having the brakes run near the bar sounds awesome for this use.

However I don't want my cables to go into my headset...
  • 1 0
 Why oh why?? Another mechanic's POV: Unnecessary addition of friction (gear lines) with tight bend points. May not be evident with a new setup but give it time and there will be problems. This is amplified in today's tighter tolerance 12spd systems. If it ain't broke, don't fix it!
  • 5 1
 Looks like I'm here first so here we go... headset cable routing BAD
  • 3 3
 theyre going to drop these within the next month, i guerrenty. pinkbike will ALWAYS be the goat of leaking to make the hype build up. These could also have the benifit of of not having as many brake bashes on trees, if you chose to not run a uglyass headset
  • 2 1
 Don't worry it's like the 29", people will go for it !
  • 2 0
 www.instagram.com/p/CjOv2jWOAAg/?hl=en
  • 1 0
 these are definitely coming soon and theres a ton of evidence to support it. First off, these protos have been spotted and openly talked about for awhile. In addition to that, the whole SRAM lineup went on massive sale lately which usually means a new model is coming out soon.
  • 1 0
 @dreamlink87: hahaha well there ya go....
  • 1 0
 @dreamlink87: Hey thats my picture! Smile
  • 1 0
 @Xanderxcl: Freaking cool! Good snag
  • 4 0
 oh hell no
  • 1 0
 why would shimano even bother when they already filed a patent for wireless brakes. In the future, we will all laugh about how we argued about cables.
  • 1 0
 Bring it on ASAP! Existing Codes are already super discounted, when these new ones come out the current ones will get even cheaper and I'll keep buying em.
  • 2 0
 Well, I'm sure this comment section is going to be civil......
  • 3 0
 my BB7s are still good
  • 1 0
 Bottom brackets cut in half from bad cable routing is a thing, are steer tubes the next thing?
  • 1 0
 next thing? ha! that's already happening in the road world
  • 1 0
 asides from the horrible headset routing, this seems like a nice way to not torch my lever bodies on nasty bails
  • 2 0
 I like the design close to the handlebar. I don't like internal routing.
  • 1 0
 Old stuff will always be better than the new, great good old times.
  • 1 0
 Get used to it bros, it'll be on every bike within a year
  • 1 0
 Waiting for Wheelbased...
  • 1 0
 Now we have to get the right match maker
  • 1 0
 Can we use gorilla tape with this?
  • 1 0
 MAKE IT STOOOOOOOOPPPPPPP!!!!!!! Sincerely, A mechanic
  • 1 0
 Come on, at least credit where you got the information from
  • 2 0
 It's from here: www.uspto.gov/patents/search. I stumbled on the Shimano brakes the other day and passed the info on to Seb to write about.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Solid find
  • 1 0
 PB are you trying to incite a online riot?
  • 2 0
 TRP!!! STAY STRONG!!!
  • 1 0
 Cue the outrage
  • 1 0
 Ugh..
  • 1 0
 Oh no!
  • 1 0
 Dear God, no!
  • 1 0
 I hope not.
  • 1 0
 Make it go away





