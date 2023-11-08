Shimano Might Be Developing a Lighter, More Compact e-Bike System for Road & Gravel

Nov 8, 2023
by Outside Online  
photo

A recent patent from Shimano reveals a new, more compact e-bike motor system.

https://velo.outsideonline.com/ebike/ebike-gear/a-recent-patent-from-shimano-reveals-a-new-more-compact-e-bike-motor-system/

Posted In:
eMTB Outside Network Patent Pending Shimano


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
60 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
67517 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Must-Have Features On a New Mountain Bike?
63588 views
First Look: Transition TransAM Steel Hardtail
62046 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
52422 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Cannondale Habit
44571 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
43947 views
Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More
42798 views
Thought Experiment: How Good Could e-Bikes Get?
42373 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036356
Mobile Version of Website