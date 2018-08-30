VIDEOS

Video: Evo Bike Park's New Line Might be Europe's Best Flow Line

Aug 30, 2018
by Thomas Di Giovanni  

The EVO BIKE PARK Crew is proud to show you his latest creation in collaboration with Commencal: the WHIP IT.


More than one year of building and 900h of excavator was needed to get out of the ground this brand new red jump line. Dedicated to air time and flow. With more than 50 jumps during 4 minutes, everyone will be able to improve their jump skill through all the different types of jumps (tables, step up, step down, shark fin, hip, triples, drops etc).







Everything is finally ready for your to enjoy a jump line that you will remember! The Whip It from The Evo Bike and Commencal is in order to be a new reference in Europe - and maybe more.




Opening the 1 and 2 September! Mega Train, Whip Contest, BBQ Prizes and day tickets to win.





Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
106277 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
88578 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
86296 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
58624 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
54828 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
54176 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
47541 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
46060 views

7 Comments

  • + 5
 Great video, great pictures. Seems like a fun trail. But Europe is big. Where is this bike park?
  • + 1
 in Digne les Bains , south of France www.evobikepark.com
  • + 1
 THIS, so much :-)
  • + 1
 Its in south France. Its called Evo Bike Park!
  • + 1
 By quickly typing "evo bike park" into google, I found (in 0.31 seconds) that its in Marcoux, France.
  • + 1
 that last table is a piece of art, from builder to builder, props !!!!! tup
  • + 2
 Looks freakin dialed. Nice work. Hope to ride it someday.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036219
Mobile Version of Website