Video: Evo Bike Park's New Line Might be Europe's Best Flow Line

The EVO BIKE PARK Crew is proud to show you his latest creation in collaboration with Commencal: the WHIP IT.More than one year of building and 900h of excavator was needed to get out of the ground this brand new red jump line. Dedicated to air time and flow. With more than 50 jumps during 4 minutes, everyone will be able to improve their jump skill through all the different types of jumps (tables, step up, step down, shark fin, hip, triples, drops etc).Everything is finally ready for your to enjoy a jump line that you will remember! The Whip It from The Evo Bike and Commencal is in order to be a new reference in Europe - and maybe more.Opening the 1 and 2 September! Mega Train, Whip Contest, BBQ Prizes and day tickets to win.