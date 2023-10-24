Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design

Oct 25, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Earlier this month the cover was finally lifted on the prototype downhill bike that Loic Bruni and Finn Illes had been racing on the World Cup circuit this season. That unveiling wasn't quite as dramatic as some had hoped - it revealed a link under the bottom bracket that pulls on another link to activate the shock. Specialized are calling it their Under Bottom Bracket (UBB) suspension system, and say that it allows them to “independently fine-tune key ride dynamics components, including axle path, shock leverage rate, and anti-squat/anti-rise characteristics for braking.”

Those claims have been solidified in the form of a recent patent application, which details several different ways of executing the design, along with the resulting anti-squat, anti-rise, and leverage ratio numbers. Interestingly, the frame used in the patent descriptions has 172 millimeters of travel, and is shown with a water bottle in some of the images. I wouldn't be surprised if this suspension layout shows up on the new Enduro – after all, it's been over four years since that bike last received an update. It's stood the test of time very well, and the geometry isn't that far off from bikes that have been released this year, but there are undoubtedly some areas that could be revised.

photo

photo

The basic claim of the patent application is that the system allows for greater flexibility when it comes to tuning individual aspects of the bike's suspension performance. The drawings show in detail how the system functions – a link runs under the bike's bottom bracket, connecting the chainstay to another short link that pivots around a bearing and drives the shock.

One interesting part of the patent is the section that mentions 'field adjustable suspension.' Several of Specialized's mountain bikes have adjustable geometry, but this would add another level of customization. The example used mentions having multiple attachment points on the seat tube for the link that runs from the seatstay to the seat tube (labeled 74 in the photo). The patent states, “This could allow a rider of the bicycle to tune certain performance characteristics, such as anti-rise, to a particular terrain or course, without significantly or dramatically affecting certain other performance characteristics, such as leverage ratio and anti-squat.”

photo

photo

photo

There patent also mentions using different brake mount designs to tune the bike's anti-rise characteristics: “Changes can be made to the design of the brake mount and/or the rear braking system that attaches to the brake mount to cause the rear braking system to be positioned differently with respect to the seat stay member, but to still move or rotate with the seat stay member. These changes can result in adjustments to or tuning of the anti-rise characteristics of the suspension system.”

As far as the overall suspension characteristics of the bike in the patent, predictability appears to be the goal here – there isn't anything that stands out as being too wild, a trend we've seen lately with suspension layouts from various companies. Extreme S-shaped leverage ratio curves are mostly a thing of the past, with smooth, moderate progression the new goal. The different configurations shown in the patent give the bike between 10% – 20% progression depending on the layout, and it mentions the ability to run either a coil or air shock.

A final interesting tidbit has to do with the frame construction details that the patent describes. The patent states, “Preferably, the main frame is constructed of individual components, as described above, which are fabricated from a metal material, such as aluminum or steel, and welded together. Desirably, the bottom bracket support member is created from a metal material by a forging process and, thus, benefits from the strength and durability advantages that inherently result from the forging process.”

photo

It does go on to mention that “alternative materials such as composites may also be used in whole or in part to construct the main frame.” I'd be very surprised if there wasn't a carbon version of this bike (assuming it becomes a real thing), but I also like imagining the mountain bike world's reaction if the new Enduro was made of steeel.

We'll see if this ends up being the next generation of the Enduro, or if Specialized decides to take another route entirely.

277 Comments
  • 569 3
 This bike doesn't even have handlebars or a seat. Good luck riding that.
  • 113 1
 Who cares, it has a water bottle, that’s the MOST important thing, right?
  • 8 46
flag gearbo-x (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I was actually holding out for this. Not anymore, thats ugly. i shoulda realized that when I figured out the demo lol
  • 17 0
 no cranks or streemers and no honky horn
  • 18 0
 They used all the legos in the linkage, no pieces left for that!!
  • 8 0
 Don’t worry , the price tag will look lot more familiar of a complete bike Wink
  • 58 7
 @mikekazimer This is merely a patent application — it is not a granted patent as you mentioned. It is thus a pending patent...and simply the patent application document was published and made public on October 5, 2023 — 18 months after their initial patent application / provisional patent application, as is standard procedure. It could be another 18 months to 8+ years to have the patent examined / prosecuted and potentially granted.

However, I doubt it will be granted based on prior art, such as the Ancillotti bike (Specialized’s Horst link addition does not substantially differentiate it from prior art in terms of novelty...that is just derivative combination), and based on my cursory review of Specialized’s claims in their patent application. Interestingly, two of the inventors are from Freiburg, Germany, about 250 miles from Ancillotti. Maybe they’ll eventually be able to patent some sub-element aspect of the frame, like a suspension adjuster mechanism or something. But as the claims exist now, that’s doubtful, IMO, if the examiner learns of the prior art and the related questionable claims of novelty.

Interestingly, many of Specialized’s initial claims in the recently-published patent application have been cancelled. Personally, I expect they’ll soon abandon this application...too many dubious claims of novelty where prior art clearly exists. IMO, they’d be better off filing utility patent applications for small features of this type of suspension design (like unique quick-suspension-adjustment features or quick-swap linkages), possibly along with a design patent (maybe for a lug-type of unique design aesthetic or something).

Or Specialized might try to play their chances and hope the examiner doesn’t find all of the non-patented yet commercialized prior art (patent examiners usually look for previous patents and abandoned patent applications, but Ancillotti’s design, for example, isn’t patented to my knowledge). As I mention elsewhere below, the public can comment on the examination process and inform the examiner of prior art. That does not usually happen and patents are frequently granted for non-novel technologies or previously-invented / previously-patented / previously-commercialized technologies. Enforcement can become difficult at that point, but the existence of a patent (enforceable or not) can help with marketing, perceived clout, outside investment, etc.

Examiners are quite limited in their knowledge and bandwidth...so Specialized might just be playing the brute-force “patent everything and see what makes it through” game. That seems to be the approach of many big innovation-focused companies since the US switched to the “first to file” patent process.

Sadly, First-to-file can really screw small and independent inventors in many cases and in many ways...and it makes it more expensive due to several practical consequences of the new first-to-file approach. Figure $50,000+ to apply for and receive a patent like this. And that doesn’t include annual maintenance fees of around $3500 on average for the US, after it is granted, for the duration of the patent (often around 12-16 years). If you also patent it in Europe, Australia, Asian countries, etc, budget $200,00 minimum — and likely $400,000 in expenses and maintenance fees and also translation fees over the lifetime of the patent in all of those areas. And then if you want to sue someone to practice your right to enforce your patent and prevent people from using your technology, budget $200,000 to $2,000,000 per suit. It’s become stupid money and the realm of really big and rich companies =/ =(
  • 12 1
 Here is Specialized’s patent application:
patents.google.com/patent/US20230312050A1/en?oq=United+States+Application+US20230312050
  • 19 3
 And being that Specialized applied for a provisional patent just before they released the bike on the World Cup circuit in 2022 indicates that they were just making a hasty last-minute move to try to enable future potential patent protection. However, I expect that Specialized pursued this prototype DH bike design as an engineering & innovation & US-manufacturing exercise, initially knowing that it was a generic non-patentable design / technology (due to previously commercialized prior art) — a design that would not infringe on any other existing patent (Specialized corporate leaders wouldn’t fund a new racing R&D prototyping team if their creations result in patent-infringement lawsuits from other bike companies).

It’s clear this bike was initially primarily an engineering / innovation / R&D / US-alternative-manufacturing exercise for racing (and Specialized’s own comments about their prototyping efforts confirm this). The patent application certainly seems like a hasty afterthought, done to try to protect — or enable future protection of — their racing-oriented suspension design. Not filing a patent application would surely be considered irresponsible by Specialized corporate management. And the quality of their patent application claims (and numerous cancelled claims) certainly seem to support everything I’ve mentioned above.

But it’s certainly been a hugely intriguing and successful effort thus far! I kinda want one of those DH bikes myself (however, Intense did just released the new M1, and in red =). If Specialized don’t receive a patent for it (or abandon the patent application), maybe 3-4 other companies will be making it soon — like the 6-bar-suspension Canyon / production Specialized Demo / the new Intense M1, etc.
  • 27 1
 @WRCDH: They'll probably get round any problems with Ancillotti's design by suing them
  • 6 1
 Pick a presence-of-handlebars-and-seattube-(or-lack-thereof) and be a dick about it.
  • 3 1
 god dammit *seat
  • 6 1
 @WRCDH: Specialized does have an engineering office in Freiburg, Germany. Freiburg is situated far north of Germany, more than 800 miles away from Turin, Italy, (a whole other country) where Ancillotti is located. I think it is far fetched to look for a connection there.

I also believe Specialized has their own patent team, and they did enough research on the matter before filing. It is likely the scope of the claim will be reduced later on, but I do not see them dropping the application.

That being said, I agree with your last paragraph. I am afraid it is more about looking good in the eye of the shareholders/management, than actually protecting a new "revolutionary" tech.
  • 22 2
 @gui21st: Naw...Freiburg has a long history of DH, including the world championships in 1995, which featured this suspension actuation design on Ancillotti bikes — like that raced by Giovanna Bonazzi in that 1995 Freiburg world champs race. Freiburg is 182 miles / 294km (straight line) from Tomaso’s Ancillotti production facility, just across the Alps. Ancillotti bikes are known all throughout that region, including because Kastle ski & bike company in Austria had Ancillotti make their team DH race bikes during that era (including Giovanna’s world champs DH bike). So yeah, Ancillottis are some of the most successful bikes — and definitely the longest-enduring suspension design — in that general relatively small region of the German / Austrian / Swiss / Italian Alps...where racers all see each other, and have from the 90’s to today. Ancillotti is highly regarded all throughout that area and is very well known — especially by long-time mountain bikers and bicycle engineers in their late 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s. Not far fetched at all...sorry...it’s reality, whether you want to believe it or not =P

And again, no no no — sure, they have some in-house attorneys, but guess what, bike engineering / prototype production / IP schedules often get crunched, prototyping gets delayed, and then all of the sudden they’re stuck having to rush to file a provisional patent before the first race when it’s revealed to the public. Provisional patents often indicate that you haven’t prepared very well. I bet Specialized also has outside patent counsel and support — but very few patent attorneys have detailed MTB-market-specific knowledge of historical prior art. If they “did their research” and were prepared, they would not have filed a provisional patent — they would’ve done it right and filed a regular patent application with subsequent patent application continuations as required. And all of the cancelled claims also indicate they weren’t well prepared, nor well researched, nor well written & executed.

Anyhow, when you’ve done this patent stuff for a while like I have (since 1999 when in high school when working for my neighbor who was an Expert Witness in Federal District Court for intellectual property cases in computer graphics and video games and related gaming artificial intelligence...we helped win $205-million dollars in high-profile cases my senior year!), you start to pick up on details like I’ve mentioned. Just trying to help Pinkbikers make sense of this stuff! Because the original article missed some things and most of the comments don’t help much either, haha.
  • 2 1
 They're cleverly tucked and routed through the headset.
  • 2 1
 @WRCDH: As a German from this area of the Alps I can say that Ancillotti isn´t well known around here. You basically never get to see one in the wild. I doubt that any of my customers in the Bike shop would know the brand name and our focus is gravity Bikes.
  • 4 3
 @spoegel: Actually, this could likely be a deceitful intellectual property gambit by Specialized, in which case they likely will not abandon the patent application — it’s probably worth $50,000+ to pursue this patent application for 6-7 years (beyond the lifecycle duration of the suspension design) to be able to say they have a “pending patent” for the suspension design. That way, Specialized can send threatening and intimidating warning letters (essentially preliminary cease and desist letters) to the potential patent infringers, essentially staying: “you are utilizing our patent-pending technology and may be subject to future monetary damages after the patent is granted and/or interventional court injunctions, from the date of receipt of this notification...” to try to scare them away from utilizing the design.

If that is what is happening, I consider that to be unethical abuse of the patent system (if they know it’s virtually certainly unpatentable due to prior art). However, many business gambits and practices these days are unethical, so I guess it’s all part of the game.

I kind of think Pinkbikers should band together and crowdfund a low-overhead & low-assets super-lean LLC to produce built-on-demand and drop-shipped frames of this design...and just ignore the legal / patent warning letters =P. If successfully sued somehow, and if the LLC was structured properly (including supplier raw material inventories which could be diverted to other bike production), the company assets and inventory could be worth as little as $10,000 or so. Forfeit those assets, fold the company, and start a new on-demand / drop-ship frame company. =)
  • 6 1
 @WRCDH: Thanks for filling in the gaps and explaining to PBers how the process actually works. It’s remarkable how rare it is that cycling journalists have a basic understanding of how these critical bike industry processes work, yet they are relied upon by the MTB scene to explain why things are the way they are.

Might I recommend having a guest editor from BRAIN do a regular series on PB to cover industry processes? It could go a long ways toward avoiding the anger and confusion that typically accompanies the common misperception that pretty much every new product was spawned through evil intentions.
  • 2 0
 @commental: Just like the poor little bike shop with some french word name?
  • 3 2
 Finn can ride his bike with no handlebars, no handlebars, no handlebars...
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: I came back to PB just to read your latest commentary! Interesting stuff - keep it up!
  • 1 0
 Or wheels!
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: I made a prototype in the 90's that is the same as this design, have photos and drawings of it, is this prior art
  • 102 1
 diagnosing your next BB creak just got a lot harder
  • 100 2
 Should've used a BBC design
  • 38 0
 Bouncy Bicycle Contraption?
  • 84 0
 Big black coil?
  • 18 1
 @icanreachit: Broadly Based Conjecture
  • 20 2
 British Broadcasting Corporation? I don't think Clarkson is into bikes.
  • 7 0
 Do please elaborate more about this…exquisite… BBC design…
  • 46 0
 @chillrider199: The BBC design is on the Ebike version paired with the PAWG system (Pedal Activated Wattage Generator)
  • 6 0
 Why? Does it go Mandingo?
  • 6 0
 Below Bottle Cage or Behind Bottle Cage?
  • 36 6
 They did use a Blatant Bicycle Copy design...Ancillotti’s nearly 30-year usage of this design / technology / prior art could surely invalidate Specialized’s patent application (and patent, if it’s granted), depending on Specialized’s specific claims (which I have not read). However, Specialized would probably just pay Ancillotti an annual sum to keep quite for the useful duration of the patent...and let Specialized keep using Ancillotti’s prior art under their utility patent application / patent.

If granted — and the public can comment directly to the patent examiner via the USPTO during the patent prosecution phase, to ensure they know about Ancillotti’s extensive prior art which may overlap with Specialized’s supposedly novel utility claims — this patent will likely be unenforcible due to Ancillotti’s prior sales of its bikes. But chances are the patent won’t be officially/legally invalidated if granted (no one is going to want to spend the hundreds-of-thousands of dollars to do that, when Specialized would probably pay $$$ to settle the dispute and keep using the patent under the guise of enforceable validity).

This is essentially what happened (from what I’ve seen and heard) with Knolly and Intense...Intense produced irrefutable prior art that was in direct contradiction to Knolly’s lawsuit regarding presumed infringement of its patent claims, and both companies mutually decided to carry on with no further enforcement or action. They both knew Knolly’s utility patent was unenforcible (from a legal / court perspective where novelty and prior art are scrutinized). But a “patented” suspension technology is good for marketing purposes, and potentially for getting investment money, so it’s still officially a granted patent that has not been challenged in court to prove its uneforcibility. Smart move for Knolly to drop it...Intense has mega Costco revenue to outspend them in court to prove Intense was not infringing due to prior art, and then countersue Knolly for compensation for all their legal fees for the frivolous (actually maybe more negligent or malicious than frivolous) original patent-infringement lawsuit =P
  • 2 0
 The Barry pro model
  • 10 0
 @slickwilly1:
I believe it will use utilize a new energy source:

The Machine Integrated Lithium Fuel
  • 5 0
 @slickwilly1: Dont stop
  • 4 3
 @WRCDH: I knew I had seen something just like this. Correct me if I'm wrong but Ancillotti's rendition of the below bottom bracket link is a four-bar whereas this is a six-bar layout.

Either way Ancilloti deserves some credit here- theirs even includes geo/kinematic adjustment at the twist of a knob. Hopefully some of that big S money too.
  • 6 0
 @WRCDH: ancilotti is a linkage driven single pivot. This has still a pivot in the chain stay like the classic Horst link design. It has 2 more suspension members than the ancilotti designs i found on Google. I am no patent lawyer nor a fan of patents, but i am pretty sure this would have sufficient novelty over the ancilotti to be granted over their design.
  • 3 0
 @WRCDH: or, maybe, Tomaso might have something to do with this. I don't know, maybe...
  • 6 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: This (- the above) isn't a six-bar layout and Ancilotti's pull-shock system isn't a four-bar. The Specialized version is a four-bar. In regards to function, it's still the same good old horst link, just with a different way to actuate the shock. The axle path is still just influenced by four individual links of the mechanism. Where as the Ancilotti system is actually a two-bar system, aka. linkage-driven single pivot.
  • 2 2
 @SleepingAwake: Yeah, that’s just simple derivative combination of two old technologies...1) Ancillotti’s suspension-actuation design which is not patentable now, and Ancillotti even emphasizes the tunability or their design, like Specialized claims is novel and useful, and 2) the Horst link / 4-bar design, which was patented but is now expired. Simple combination of existing technology like that’s is virtually never considered to be novel and thus eligible to be patented. However, maybe they could patent some functional aspect of the Z-link element that allows tunability in a novel way — essentially patenting a sub-element of the derivative-technology larger system. Some other small functional element could also be patented. Or a design patent. But yeah, I need to read their patent application claims, as my comments are mostly based on the content as of this Pinkbike article.
  • 10 0
 @fracasnoxteam Yeah, that would be epic for Tomaso (and Specialized!)...he is a treasure trove of knowledge and expertise. I’ve helped several bike companies with investments & acquisitions, and Tomaso collaborating with Specialized would be the best combo of Tomaso’s super-expert garage-shop innovation and refinement + the mega-bucks development and support of Specialized.

I had looked into making an offer for Ancillotti with a $1B bike company I was helping — they were quite intrigued (especially as it might have opened up the Italian & Southern European high-end MTB market a bit with the Ancillotti brand recognition, as new higher-production bikes were introduced), but most of the value would be in the historical brand value and Tomaso’s personal knowledge & expertise...so the acquisition would mostly be for him and his knowledge / intangible assets, not his company and its tangible assets and low-production-volume machinery & tooling (and especially not his non-patented suspension design, as anyone can copy that at this point). They ended up not making an unsolicited purchase offer (it sure would have surprised him!), especially as they couldn’t quantify the value of reintroducing the brand at a larger worldwide scale. We all talked about it a bunch, but we decided to put those resources into diversifying into aerospace and defense technologies (leveraging their engineering experience with high-performance aluminum alloys and composites).

However, I would still LOVE to help bring Ancillotti to the worldwide market someday. I’ve been to the village where Ancillotti is originally from near Florence (where they were made until Tomaso moved to the mountains, but his dad still did tube cutting and prep there for Tomaso for a while), and I’d love to help keep their brand alive, if it ever comes to that’s point. We even got to see the private Ancillotti museum motorcycle collection...and it wasn’t even planned...it was just during a random business lunch which happened to be in that village...the restaurant owner just wanted to show off his personal collection! Ancillotti is just one of the richest brand histories I’ve ever seen. First order of business would be reintroduced old Ancillotti logos on bikes and some tasteful consumer merchandise — their old Italian typefaces and logos are just stunning works of art =)
  • 1 0
 @deiru: It's okay, they sacked him years ago
  • 1 0
 @slickwilly1: Username checks out.
  • 3 0
 @WRCDH: thx for the story!
  • 3 11
flag cuban-b (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @WRCDH: TLDR....
  • 1 7
flag cuban-b (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @fracasnoxteam: nice stealth "cool story bro" lol
  • 7 0
 @WRCDH: great story! I know tomaso and a lot of my friend have or had a Ancillotti bike. I see a very very many models of ancillotti bikes in the last years.

I reported this thread to Tomaso ;-)
  • 70 2
 You're doing too much. Do less
  • 27 0
 Their mission statement was most likely "make it look like it should cost more"
  • 7 0
 So much complexity just to achieve unremarkable anti rise numbers, part of the linkage hanging in the danger zone under your BB and too little progression.

10/10
  • 1 0
 @endoplasmicreticulum: I also wonder how this is an improvement over their current design. Much lower/less progressive leverage ratio, similar axle path, and lower anti-squat at sag. That said, the antisquat falls off more dramatically than their current design - so perhaps it fixes chain growth issues.

I have to imagine that part of the drive is to get more mass lowering in the bike design. But to your point, the suspension kinematics they are showing here are not super interesting given the complexity.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: this design might get a patent, the old one has expired, a la DT Swiss “improving” their ratchet design with EXP. Progress….
  • 4 0
 @endoplasmicreticulum: why should less progression be a drawback? Other companies stated that a lot of progression was slower in their timed testing, especially for enduro.
  • 1 0
 @jzPV: Riders tend to run volume reducers in their shocks to make them more progressive. Just get a little more progression out of the frame and less out of the shock. That way you can control the ramp up a lot better and run a coil shock if you want to. There are progressive springs, but theyre expensive and only made by cane creek and MRP.
  • 1 0
 @endoplasmicreticulum

unremarkable anti rise numbers

What sort of numbers would you prefer to see?


Riders tend to run volume reducers in their shocks to make them more progressive. Just get a little more progression out of the frame and less out of the shock. That way you can control the ramp up a lot better and run a coil shock if you want to. There are progressive springs, but theyre expensive and only made by cane creek and MRP.

It's important to understand that progressive springs - whether air or coil - are progressive only in the spring rate. A progressive motion ratio curve acts on both the spring and - importantly - the damper.

Image a motion ratio curve with an extreme falling rate. We could compensate by using a spring with an extreme rising rate and achieve a typical wheel rate with respect to the spring, but the wheel rate with respect to the damper would still be an extreme falling rate and the overall performance will not be as good as if the wheel rate was optimized with respect to both. This is one of the reasons the Trust products never achieved the full potential of a linkage design, and the concept applies to more conventional applications, such as rear linkages with insufficiently progressive motion ratio curves that attempt to use highly progressive air springs to compensate.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: This is why Cannondale developed that DH bike a few years back with the spring seperate from the shock. Brilliant idea that never took off unfortunately
  • 1 0
 Doing too much, and they'll be doing much fewer sales I think. Unless they have a REEAAALLLYY good looking cover for this mess, it will definitely be one of the ugliest bikes on the market.
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: The Cannondale project was always intended as a test, not for production. It allowed them to independently test spring and damping curves, which would inform future configurations with a single shock.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: Semantics
  • 1 0
 @Glory831Guy: I think the lower linkage and even the larger 2-pivot side of the chainstay will be mostly hidden by the chainring. I bet it will have a relatively clean look to the frame from the side view.
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: Not really. It fully took off, in the sense that it accomplished what it set out to accomplish, and the only way in which it didn't take off was as a commercial project, which it was never intended to be. Let's give credit where it's due to the R&D effort, without painting it as a dead-end project.

That said, I'm not sure they explored the damping curves as much as they could have, as the curve shape of the damper link was fairly smooth. I suspect there could be advantages to a more progressive (with respect to position, rather than velocity) damping curve.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: I have no specific anti rise value in mind. It was just a comment on how they made something super complicated to achieve what almost every linkage can do.

Regarding damper shaft speeds I understand your point, but cant say how big the effect is for a given leverage curve and shock progression.

I personally like more progressive frames since they naturally have a progressive damping curve. The early stroke gets less damping for better sensitivity and recovery while the end stroke is damped more heavily to prevent bottom outs and keep the spring in check after a heavy landing.
The idea works best on a progressive frame with a traditional coil shock. Progressive coils and air are nice but you loose a bit of control due to a faster end stroke rebound.
  • 42 6
 Looks like it’ll have shitty seat tube insertion, just like the current one.
  • 29 28
 My previous S4 Enduro (22 model) I couldn't even insert a full OneUp 210 dropper, the shortest for that length.

Pinkbike will praise this but burn the Unno for the same issue.
  • 68 26
 I know, having to ride 180mm instead of 210mm makes it impossible to ride, I can barely even stand to look at one.
  • 5 0
 @SimonD: I doubt they would praise the 150mm of insertion shown in the drawing.
  • 7 0
 Specialiized scientific principle: change one thing at a time*


*but never the glaringly obvious one.....
  • 9 0
 @SimonD: got a 210 at full travel on mine
  • 20 2
 @Wing-nut: I’ve always been told 150mm of insertion was standard.
  • 3 0
 IMO the shock appears lower than the position on current gen Nomad/Mega. Was limited to 185MM dropper on a Mega but I could see this allowing a little more as the shock looks considerably lower relative to the BB.
  • 4 0
 The $2k electric, 2-stage, S-Works Command Post will fix that problem perfectly!
  • 1 0
 @tkrug: its at least over the average!!!! Big Grin
  • 2 1
 @bogey: ugh. I know you are joking, but I also fear Spesh seeing your comment and *not* thinking its a joke.....
  • 2 0
 @sophisticatedhonky: what are you, a Giraffe?
  • 1 2
 Shitty seat tube insertion
  • 5 0
 @SimonD: im 6ft and had to lift a 210 out of my s4 quite a bit.
  • 7 0
 @SimonD: I had an S4 and it fit a OneUp 210 perfectly. I’m 5’10”
  • 4 4
 If you are on an s4, do your little legs really need 210mm seatpost travel?
  • 3 4
 @chrisclifford: that's a big bike for your size! I'm 6'3 and would certainly choose an S4 over an S5
  • 2 0
 @L0rdTom: I can almost see how pointed the toe is at the bottom of the stroke
  • 2 0
 @hardtailpunter: username checks out : )
  • 3 0
 @SimonD: I could fit a 210mm One up in the S4 Enduro, so I don't know how people can complain about stuff like that.
  • 1 0
 @hardtailpunter: I have long legs, my saddle height is higher than a friend of mine who is 6’1”. My point is, if an S4 actually fits you, a 210 will fit in it no problem
  • 1 0
 I think the reason the links are braced in front of the sear tube might be because there isn't an axle running through the seat tube, instead the bearings are just mounted on the side? Maybe
  • 33 0
 As someone who has raced DH for 10yrs and STILL has the line choice and handling skills of a drunken orangutan, I thoroughly look forward to activating rocker link, schematic part #82, and push-rod #84, by bashing them into rocks like a total moron.
-haha-

(Seriously though - this looks like an interesting design and can appreciate the adjustability. I just don't know how that push-rod and rocker link will fare under JRA conditions for the masses.)
  • 22 0
 After having what best could be described as a anxiety filled relationship with another enduro bike with a link below the BB, I will definitely be steering clear of those designs in the future.
  • 15 1
 I'm going to guess Range...
  • 17 1
 @Tmackstab: Quick check on the sold items confirms your suspicions detective Stab
  • 4 0
 The lower link appears that it will move up/back during suspension cycling. If you're basing the linkage, your chainring is smashed anyhow.
  • 11 0
 @KJP1230: there’s some good Vital images of the specialized boys blasting that link into the ground on the world cups.
  • 2 0
 @danielomeara lol it’s like…what could possibly go wrong?
  • 3 2
 @Tmackstab: Keep BAE’s name out of your dirty whore mouth!
  • 2 0
 it's hard to believe there was no better way to design the suspension than a dangling linkage. I'm not expert, though
  • 3 0
 @KJP1230: Chainring is maybe smashed but not necessarily. Loose, rocky conditions can kick up all sorts of crap and not all lines and edges run an entire bike width. On my 2020 Enduro I’ve bashed up the downtube/bb protector pretty well (broken into pieces) without destroying the chainring.

Regardless, if you do wreck the chain ring, who wants the added headache of also wrecking the suspension?
  • 2 0
 @bbachmei: link?
  • 1 0
 @gserrato: Yeah it's what connects the shock to the rear triangle and other various frame components
  • 2 0
 @Tmackstab: lol. No I was asking @bbachmei to send the link to the photos he was talking about
  • 4 0
 @gserrato: I know, Tmackstab is my name and sarcasm is my game
  • 2 0
 @gserrato: www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?page=464
  • 26 1
 when you copy ancilotti's homework and draws some stars and shit
  • 24 0
 big bearing loves this
  • 19 0
 Looks OK, but I'm waiting for the high pivot under bottom bracket version.
  • 4 1
 HAHAHAHA!!!
  • 15 1
 14. FOURTEEN bearings only for the suspension to cycle!! It'll have 3kg of steel in the frame and it's not even structural. And to add insult to injury, the trunnion of the shock goes to the frame, where there is less movement. The bushing will handle the larger rotating movement of the shock. Brilliant.
  • 2 0
 Maybe the shock eyelet can run bearings? That is an option on some bikes.
  • 13 1
 Damn why didn’t specialized hire you?
  • 2 2
 @bigmeatpete420: they'd rather just steal @Notmeatall 's ideas and then sue him.
  • 2 0
 @Notmeatall just order a Push 11.6 with spherical bearing... it isn't that expensive.
  • 2 1
 Trunnion is just there to have more space. It has no other benefits. Who thinks the bearings on a trunnion shock are a benefit has to take a look at the enduro bearings shock eyelet needle bearing kit. Easier to install ( press into eyelet and not the frame, just one to press in) and exactly the right bearing type for the job.
  • 1 0
 @sr-34: what 1 spherical bearing will do? You need to have both sides of the shock with spherical bushing/bearing to have the benefits.
  • 1 0
 @emptybox: It's time to have spherical bushing/bearing, so the shock can do it's job without the frame twisting it apart.
  • 1 0
 @bigmeatpete420: They didn't liked that I already patented a similar design of my own.

I also have some wild idea based on a citroen 2cv.
  • 1 0
 @emptybox: Thoose bearings are kinda awful. They don’t fit every time
  • 1 0
 @bigmeatpete420: where did you have issues ? I installed mine on a dvo shock and they work totally fine
  • 1 0
 @emptybox: a dvo topaz, and tired another set with monarch (basicly same shock actually lol) and they were all too tight on my tracer and then a Bronson. Got another set for the Bronson and it was okay but developed play in 2 rides with the tightest one
  • 2 0
 @Notmeatall: Spot on, kudos dude I have been saying this for years now. I use RWC needle bearings it does help a lot but there is two sides that need help.
  • 13 1
 At a time when most bike companies are streamlining suspension layouts to accommodate motors Specialized are leaning into hard into Amish territory. Damn the torpedos. Gotta respect the relentless pursuit of the best layout despite complexity and industry trends. You cannot fault the work ethic on the design side.
  • 2 0
 What product dev team position do you hold at Specialized?
  • 16 1
 My Husqvarna FE350 has a similar linkage.
  • 2 0
 Like the majority of dirt bikes for decades.
  • 15 0
 I've heard of patent squatting but patent anti-squatting is new to me.
  • 14 1
 "Hi, specialized? Yes I'd like to order another #84 please." Yes, rock, again. Thanks."
  • 11 0
 seat tube insertion isn't going to be competitive.
  • 4 0
 Maybe fixed seat post are the next thing???
  • 1 0
 Not even close. Combined with a gross actual seat tube angle
  • 2 0
 @2444666668888888: I feel like this some sort of mid-DH bike, like maybe it weighs like 32 lbs or something.
  • 2 0
 @Roost66: AXS wireless stanchion-less seatpost. Seat hovers above the tube by force field.
  • 1 0
 @Flc3344: that’s what im talking about!!!
  • 5 1
 How hard could it have been to run the seat tube behind the upper pivot instead of right through it? These super slack actual seat tube angles and shallow insertion depths absolutely suck for large humans, and they put more bending force on the dropper than necessary. Will probably buy it anyway.
  • 13 7
 I will never buy a bike with linkage that dangles underneath the BB; No matter how good it performs.
  • 37 6
 Ten years ago, nobody was ever going to buy a 29er.
  • 12 1
 Looks like a really good spot to catch water, mud, rocks, etc.
  • 1 8
flag likeittacky (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @JiminOz: Why i never bought a Niner or Giant; two of which pedaled amazing and performed really well. They have been around lot longer than 29er's t
Have . Oh Yes, you understood that right; Niner has been around longer than 29. Your Point?
  • 3 1
 I was excited to replace my current enduro with whatever new thing they came out with but the backwoods would mangle that lower link thingie unless they put a cover or something over it? Prob a great bike to race on bermy braking bumped 'tracks.'
  • 3 0
 @ShreddieMercury: Putting on a cover is the only way I can see this bike working... So many moving parts and bearings exposed at one of the worst parts seems like a nightmare. Imagine a super wet ride and how much mud would end up in there.
  • 5 2
 Having looked at the side view of the suspension, it appears that the lower linkage will move upward (toward the bottom bracket) and back as the suspension cycles. I have to believe that it will be tucked well within the radius of your chainring and bashguard anyway.

I ride both fast and slow chunky terrain and I have yet to bash my chainring across nearly 16 years of mountain biking. I bet its a non-issue.
  • 4 0
 @likeittacky: Gary Fisher was knocking out 29ers in the late 2000's, the concept took a long time to catch on. Took me years to ride one I even liked, especially in a medium frame size. I never thought I'd want one. But as wheels got stronger, hubs/frames got wider, they got better and now everyone is on them. (except me on 27.5, but my next bike won't be)

My point is, never say never. You don't know how good it will become.
  • 2 0
 @KJP1230: Spot on
  • 2 12
flag sanchofula (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @KJP1230: I’ve got three times the saddle hours as you, yes I’m old but still killing it.

I also ride chunk and I routinely hit my pedals, the short end of the cranks, the chainring, and even the BB.

You’re clearly not riding as hard as you think you are, just saying…
  • 8 0
 @sanchofula:
Maybe he is riding harder and better?
Anyone can demolish their shit into every obstacle....
  • 2 7
flag likeittacky (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @JiminOz: I was figuratively speaking on the generalization of Niners existence. Wink Anyone that's been around bikes long enough realizes the inception of 29 or from whence and it's inception to mainstream. Fisher receives all credit but i tested a 29-Cannondale back in "98", way before the industry gave to the Fisher claim and Him Pimp piloting it to production, with sales to the Odd Guy Pirate buyer.
Also MTB originated in Crested Butte CO.....Not Marin County CA with Fisher and his gang as they claim it did.

Yea the bikes were goofy and needed all you mentioned to evolve and i also vowed i would never own a 29, up until 2019 when i bought my first, having never even really tested one since 98; it was a gamble purchase at the time but am on board with what they became.
The circus of linkage under the BB though, is of no comparison to what your Apples to oranges is and will never be on my radar for a bike purchase, especially with the choices of incredible bikes available today.

"never say never. You don't know how good it will become.".... (Australian Gun Laws and ownership) Hows that working out for you guys on how good its becoming? Just a Thought Rolleyes
  • 12 3
 @likeittacky: yeah those damn Australian gun laws, if only they had more school shootings they'd know what freedom really was!
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: Hmmm, didn’t Spesh say no bash guards on the 2020 enduro? If i remember the user manual for it they said the tabs were for mounting a chain retention system?
  • 3 11
flag likeittacky (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @hg604: Its stabbings now which replaced taking bullets in case you haven't heard. Don't address the problem of mental health and non critical thinking citizens but instead propagate it into normalcy. Totally absurd and a disgrace! Canada following the Piper, down the same path to Communism with Trudeau playing the flute of its march. Typical talking points of conditioned sheeple @hg604 .
  • 16 0
 @likeittacky: ah yes, you cleverly used sheeple, an innovative and never-before-heard term combining "people" and "sheep", implying that I blindly follow others because I cannot think for myself, whilst mentioning "typical talking points" and "non critical thinking citizens" to preclude anybody throwing such arguments at yourself.

Anyway, homicide rates:
Aus: 0.86 per 100k, all methods.
Canada:2.25 per 100k.
USA 5.9 per 100k... just from guns. 6.3 across everything.

You guys had had 484 mass shootings by September 4th this year.
Canada had... *checks notes*... none this year.
Australia had... *checks notes*... also none this year.

Keep up the good freedom, you're winning!
  • 2 0
 Works great on the RB2 - www.pinkbike.com/news/arbr-unveils-production-ready-rb2-29er.html
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky:
So you said never to 29ers - until you bought one.

You can't see the irony in your own argument.
  • 2 0
 @JiminOz: Hey! I had a 29er 10 years ago.
  • 1 0
 @dsciulli19:
So it was you! Well done for seeing what others couldn't at the time, even if your bike was terrible

I only had Gary Fisher between 2006 and 2013, but his 29ers of the time just didn't feel right for me on a medium frame.

Personally I think they've only made bigger wheels work for small and medium frames in the last few years.

My next ride will be 29. Ridden a heap now that I've been impressed with.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: it’s not about bashing it, it’s about stuff flying up and getting in there. I have mud all over that area after every ride. And I at least once a ride I have a rock of some size fly up and hit that area. I wii on old t want any bearings there.
  • 2 0
 You mean like every MX bike on the planet?
  • 1 2
 @hg604: www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9851Bv88u4
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: The bash guard on my E29 would indicate that I would hit my chainring A LOT if it wasn't there. Which is the reason I put it on to begin with; I broke a couple of chains slamming into rocks.
  • 1 0
 @JSTootell: Fair enough. But I've had my current rig for 4 seasons, ride aggressive/chunky trails and bike park, and have yet to hit my chain ring. Regardless, this link will be tucked within the radius of the chainring.

Unless the obstacle happens to be a.) capable of hitting within the radius of your chainring/bashguard and b.) only to the left of the bashguard/chainring, c.) hard enough to damage a solid metal link - then it's unlikely to be an issue for most people.

I'm not saying its impossible to damage this linkage type - but I think its extremely unlikely, even if your running your BB area into obstacles often. Even in the event that this bizarre edge case occurs, and somehow the rock/root/rut strikes near your BB and to the left of your chainring, perhaps the link itself will be capable of standing up to most hits.

Either that, or the engineers at Specialized are about to seriously mess up their new Enduro! We'll see.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: most of my impacts are from technical climbing than anything.

Regardless, I don't think it would be an issue either for this (potentially) new bike.

Mine is a couple generations old. Better long travel trail bike back then, current gen is a better descender.
  • 8 1
 Ancilotti braces for incoming lawsuit...
  • 6 0
 where are they going to put the zertz?!?
  • 3 1
 I've been saying this for probably almost a year now. Specialized built the new prototype demo last year and Finn was so psyched on it he raced it straight away. Engineers at the big S probably also were loving it. They had a Enduro that needed to be updated/replaced to keep the market happy but not a lot of way to improve it. So they were going to launch an updated version, compatible with UDH, but held off because of pending bike glut. I bet they did one model year run of updated frames but pulled the plug wanting to launch this new bike instead. They've been feverishly trying to get this new design into an enduro bike and launched as the novelty of a lower link pull/push shock linkage like that will have a lot of boost bros stoked and sales will be really high. Much higher than the slightly updated Enduro they were about to bring out.
  • 4 0
 Guys, the picture of the proto enduro with jacko is here
=> www.instagram.com/p/CyJTSv9oY0g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=

thanks
  • 2 0
 All these links that let them independently play with each aspect of the suspension is great for prototyping but once they've settled on kinematics I bet a regular 4 bar could do the same thing simpler, cheaper, lighter. The great unspoken secret in the bike suspension world (4 bars can accomplish anything you want with a more efficient layout than other designs) is starting to leak out and it's gonna get harder for all the other companies to keep justifying their complicated designs.
  • 5 0
 I thought downcountry was the new enduro?
  • 6 1
 170mm travel will be considered downcountry in a few years.
  • 3 0
 downduro is the new everything
  • 1 0
 I can see this being oh so fun to try to clear rocks or roots with. I have the current Enduro and it’s already got a super low bottom bracket…
Then imagining putting suspension linkages BELOW that…sounds like an interesting choice
  • 14 1
 But your chainring is already there
  • 2 1
 With the range the link drops below the chainring, but that doesn't seem to be the case here
  • 2 0
 Let those nuts hang my dude.
  • 4 3
 Pretty interesting design. The linkage will provide an axle path similar to their current Enduro - somewhat rearward.

The anti-squat looks as if it will be ~100% near sag, which will make it an 'ok' climber (not an issue if the climbswitch is readily reachable). This will actually be a bit lower than the anti-squat on the current Enduro. Notably, the anti-squat falls off dramatically. One can hope that this might mean much less chain growth than the current Enduro.

The leverage ratio is quite a bit lower/less progressive (2.7 to 2.4) than their current design (3.4 to 2.6) - moving them in the direction of Yeti's SB150/160 design.

Frankly, the current Enduro is a damn amazing bike - although I think it could be improved in a slightly higher pivot design with a low idler. It could give it an even more rearward axle path, maintain relatively high antisquat, and cure the Enduro's main issue: crazy chaingrowth/pedal kickback in the last 30% of travel.
  • 2 1
 The only thing that it bother's me is the less progressive values, currently it is just about perfect for a coil shock with the a lot of mid travel support. Cascade link boosts progressiveness level, and a lot of people praise that.
  • 1 0
 @demo7jumper: Yea - the lower/more linear suspension curve is an interesting choice. Pretty big departure from the leverage curve on the current bike. Then again, you'll be able to run much lower shock pressure which will reduce ramp up a bit within the shock itself.

This will certainly leave plenty of opportunity for cascade components to introduce a higher leverage/more progressive link option!
  • 1 0
 75E, this link has an eccentric mount at the pivot. I imagine by rotating that pivot, you can adjust the suspension in a way I can't comprehend after three beers. Anyone have any idea what this eccentric pivot would do for the suspension curves?
  • 1 0
 BB height (maybe for wheel size).
  • 1 0
 @hevi: flip clips Just happen to move the BB etc, In reality were designed to adjust the curve - then were sold as a trend for "geo adjust"
Some brands like trek discoverd by moving the lower shock mount you can change the curve while the geo basically staying the same.
  • 1 0
 Patents aren’t cheap! I’m going to say specialized is definitely coming out with this design after prototyping it this past season. It looks like a cool design but linkage below the BB and servicing 14 bearings is a big turn off !!!!! Eek
  • 2 0
 I'm wondering how long the bearings below the BB will last, in case they won't be protected. This is the most unsuited postion. Is there any Norco Range owner who can share his experience on this issue?
  • 2 0
 The last 3D Renderings are for sure derived from a 3D CAD System. That is definitely already the design of a (pre-)production Bike made from carbon fibre. Nowbody would invest this effort just for patent sketch.
  • 1 0
 Wow, all that tech so we can adjust the anti-rise? awesome.
A single pivot with rocker can do the same except the adjustment.

Who ever thought "well I'd adjust the anti rise of my bike for this part if I could"? That's the bike you wished for.
  • 1 0
 Ok, well, to be honest... Six pivot points with at least one bearing in each, one seatstay and one linkage, just for it to not be a single pivot bike? I would be more excited with this bike if all that was ditched and the chainstay was directly connected to the wheel axle.
  • 1 0
 I don't understand why they are going with this frame design. The last one seemed better, why not just tweak the geometry (steeper seat tube) and go from there. They were going on how the 2020 enduro was better over bumps due to the chainstay pivot extending well forward of the BB. Now they are back with the lower pivot back behind the BB like the 2017-2019 bikes. Those were known to hang up on bumps & bog down in rough sections. I had two of them, and from experience they did.
  • 4 0
 Looks like we'll have MTB skid plates in the near future.
  • 2 1
 I'd smash that low hanging linkage first time out. The bearings on their dh bike look wimpy and exposed to a steady stream of debris and water from the front wheel. I'll pass thanks
  • 4 4
 Stupid design. That linkage at the BB is not going to last long, and why the complexity when a simple 4 bar link with Horst link is proven to work. But if it come out people will think it is the best. like high pivots which are so 1997. And with that many link/pivot points, I wonder how stiff it would be laterally. Would hate to do a bearing change.
  • 3 3
 "independently fine-tune key ride dynamics components, including axle path, shock leverage rate, and anti-squat/anti-rise characteristics for braking.”

Where is the novelty? They already can do that. It's a novel design, but doesn't seem to accomplish anything novel.

The patent system is so f*cked.
  • 4 2
 I'm kinda getting Waki design vibes from this one...

www.pinkbike.com/news/waki-bikes-of-the-future-y-me-schmetterling-2016.html
  • 2 0
 Niner style under the bb linkage. Ick. Even if it rides a *little* better it won’t be worth the service hassles for 99% of riders.
  • 5 2
 I was honestly expecting Specialized to start using dw-link, and then sue ibis and pivot for using "their" suspension.
  • 3 0
 What you all are missing is the cable slot still present in the headtube.There is still hope...
  • 1 1
 If Specialized can make an advanced suspension design and bring it to market at a competitive weight and price point out of steel that would blow away the competition. A steel full sus doesn’t transmit the vibration like aluminum or carbon and is inherently durable and robust to impacts and use would be unreal. Having owned a Starling and now on an advanced suspension carbon full sus, integrating the benefits of both with the R and D of Specialized would be the ultimate enduro!
  • 2 0
 I understand the benefits of steel but a full steel frame would make it too flexy, maybe just a lower chain stay
  • 1 0
 it remains to be seen how a metallic aluminium one of these will be made. Vitus had a similar shock tunnel on the sommet and it was so poorly welded that i broke 4 frames at the same place on the shock tunnel.
  • 2 0
 Nothing new under the sun... just great marketing! Take a look at the DM DH92 which developed Ancillotti's Pull Shock concept.
  • 1 0
 I don't see a horst link on that. is it there or is it just a single pivot?
  • 2 2
 For the people complaining about this suspension layout being no more than a marketing bullshit I would recommend to check Finn Iles and Loic Bruni results from 2022 and 2023. 1 WC overall title and 13 podium finishes are a thing in my eyes.
  • 4 0
 Looks like a Niner
  • 4 1
 Can’t wait to see this on a trail with no DH.
  • 4 0
 Needs more bearings.
  • 3 1
 No way its steel. Wouldnt need another bike for 10 years. Hows speshy gonna survive that?
  • 3 0
 Seems overly complicated.
  • 4 1
 full long term review coming tomorrow!
  • 2 2
 "It's stood the test of time very well" No it has not when the Specialized EDR team is running Stumpy Evos AND Loic and Finn are using Stumpy Evos as their trail bike on the road and in the Red Bull mass start events.
  • 4 1
 Full review drops tomorrow.
  • 3 0
 Cool. Where's my crayons?
  • 3 0
 When others go high(pivot), specialized goes low
  • 1 0
 I look at this design and all I see is those lower bearings in direct firing line of water all winter long. How long will they last.
  • 1 0
 So, are they measuring bb height to the bb or that nutsack ? That really doesn't seen like a good place to have a pivot and bearing. I dunno
  • 1 0
 And when you clatter it off a rock, how mush with the sacrificial parts cost to replace... Its not as generic as a chainring etc etc... No thankyou Spezialiced not this time
  • 1 0
 great idea, put a fairly important part of the suspension linkage right where it's likely to get tw*tted the hardest, cant see anything possibly going wrong with that Razz
  • 1 0
 Knolly has been using a 6-bar to drive their shock for many years, and they even thought to place it in a safe location, rather than under the BB.
  • 1 0
 I designed and made a rideable prototype exactly like this in the 90's, have photos and drawing to prove it, never bothered to manufacture it or patent the idea though.
  • 2 1
 Since we all know aesthetics are the only thing that matters, I'll weigh in with this: that y-shaped chain stay is hideous!
  • 2 0
 Having the linkage below the BB is an… interesting choice.
  • 2 0
 Whats up with the funky air shock in some of the drawings?
  • 5 0
 Came from a Honda Civic.
  • 5 0
 Not saying it's the right answer, but it could be a placeholder part they use in the cad model that's as big as a shock could be expected to be, used for checking clearances when designing the area around the shock. In patents it helps to be as precise as possible about the mechanism, but as generic as possible about everything else. The more situations your patent covers, even unforeseen ones, the more powerful it is. Using the placeholder part could have been the most convenient generic option. It's probably also why the first drawing doesn't have a horst link.
  • 3 0
 I love these articles.
  • 3 1
 I swear bikes are going backwards these days
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Niner CVA and a DW link had a baby
  • 1 0
 I think more like a Niner, an FSR, and an Intense had a threesome and produced a mutant baby. And GT I-Drive was watching like a pervert. : p
  • 2 0
 If there's a pivot through the seat tube it's a fail
  • 1 0
 So do they nash that bottom link bar into a rock to give it antibbob and a lockout feel.
  • 2 0
 Didn’t the VPP lower link used to be down there too?
  • 2 0
 At least they have internal routing done not via headset on a patent
  • 1 0
 It's been ages since I did a join the dots picture, I got a lizard and a horse head, awesome.
  • 3 0
 S6 this time please.
  • 1 0
 Its worth noting that the fundamental claim of the patent protection does not call out anything going under the BB.
  • 2 0
 I'll start worrying, NO ONE said that it looks like a Session
  • 2 0
 How many links do you want?: Yes
  • 1 0
 Bro why the hell are those ISCG tabs even there!?(Fig.2A) Not like you could find a bashguard that large anyway
  • 1 0
 "- Ancillotti from Italy on the phone, Mike.
- Tell them I no longer work here"
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of GT Force with his stupid linkage suspension and hard access to it. Brrr
  • 1 0
 Seems to me that trying out some interesting ideas with anti-rise is the goal here
  • 2 0
 If its steel, take my money.
  • 1 0
 They always criticized Niner bikes for having the link exposed under the BB. And now?
  • 1 0
 scott gambler, evil Delta system, now this... all these platformed are soooo over hyped. marketing baby
  • 1 0
 So GT was right all along? You just needed to marry the iDrive dog bone design to four more links? iDriveVPP
  • 2 0
 Where does the motor go?
  • 8 2
 In a motorcycle.
  • 2 0
 STEEEEEEEEEEEEEEL
  • 1 0
 They really hate anti-rise at specialized.
  • 2 1
 Almost looks like an upside down version of Knolly’s Fourby4
  • 1 0
 Isn't this similar to Niner's CVA linkage?
  • 1 0
 In that there is a link under the BB, yes, but Niner shock is driven off the upper link, not lower and the Niner has a solid rear triangle where this has a pivot at the rear
  • 1 0
 First drawing definitely has a mullet
  • 1 0
 Hopefully comes with a good frame bash guard
  • 1 0
 Maybe the Demo Bruni and Finn are racing is already 170mm?
  • 1 0
 That’s 6 bars lol, so sick!
  • 1 0
 Plenty of room in that headtube for cables by the look of it.
  • 1 0
 I think there is space to add more parts to service, ffs!!
  • 1 0
 Smells like Canondale-level BS
  • 1 0
 Cleaning dog shit off your lower link, nice.
  • 1 0
 Are we talking about 16 or 18 bearings?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a DM / Verlicchi
  • 1 0
 Mountain bike industry always a few steps behind the moto industry.
  • 1 0
 Yippy!!! More Bearing!!!!
  • 1 0
 Copied miner bikes suspension
  • 1 0
 Copied niner bikes suspension
  • 1 0
 80mm dropper max. dang roadie designers.
  • 1 0
 whatever man
  • 1 0
 Yawn
  • 1 1
 Anything to not be DW link
  • 1 0
 wishbone suspension
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Jekyll!
  • 1 0
 I’m seeing CVA here
  • 1 0
 So Specialized....
  • 1 0
 ugly i tell ya
  • 5 7
 6 bar linkage....Knolly patented their own version of this 20 years ago. Basically accomplishes the same thing.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, different packaging of the same concept. You've gotta call these particular 6 bar linkages "four bar linkages with two more driving the shock" though otherwise the internet doesn't like you.
  • 1 0
 @AgrAde:

theres a general consensus id say that if you have 3 grounded points in a 6 bar linkage, that its a 4 bar linkage with 2 extra links creating a second 4 bar loop. i.e 2 more including the shock.

If you have a 6 bar linkage with only 2 grounded points kind of like a stephenson linkage, then its more of a "pure" 6 bar.

The shock being a link makes it an icky subject though because in linkage design mostly you have stiff incompressible links, but here we have a compressible link.


so its more like a 5 and a half bar mechanism ............................
  • 1 0
 @adamxrt: The shock is never a link. Not sure what you mean by that.

I understand that having an axle path defined by all 6 bars is different than having one defined by four bars with an extra two defining the leverage ratio, but as pure as definitions get, they're both called 6 bar linkages. But is there a practical difference between the two? arguably, not really. Hell the first picture in this article is a great example of that. It's a 6 bar linkage that allows the designer to independently control the AS (pedalling behaviour), AR (braking behaviour), and leverage ratio (shock behaviour). Which is exactly why everyone who uses a 6 bar linkage, whether it's a 6 or a 4+2, uses one. But you could also call it a linkage driven single pivot because the axle path is controlled by a 2 bar linkage. Everyone cares about axle path when really it means f*ck all unless you're making big changes like low/mid/high pivot.
  • 1 2
 As long as a motor will fit between the rockers, I'll be happy
  • 1 3
 这线稿图及数据真专业！
  • 1 2
 日本語で何か
  • 1 4
 Specialized sucks
Below threshold threads are hidden





